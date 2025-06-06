June 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House and Senate have big voucher issues to navigate
Stock image via Adobe.

Gabrielle RussonJune 6, 20254min0

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Elon Musk threatens to decommission key space station link for NASA

HeadlinesJax

Bottoms up: Gov. DeSantis signs off on liquor sale extension for Jax Five Points concert venue

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: House seeks reporting requirements on AHCA, and wants to hold back Shevaun Harris’ salary unless the agency complies

school bus stop sign on side of bus
'On any given day of the week, the Department of Education cannot locate 23,000 students,' one lawmaker said.

The House and Senate are still negotiating a preK-12 education budget as lawmakers propose changes to the management of taxpayer-funded private school vouchers and a host of other issues, including Jewish day school security training and teacher and professor development.

“There’s still more work to be done, but I believe we were able to accomplish a lot at the sub-level,” House PreK-12 Budget Subcommittee Chair Jenna Persons-Mulicka told reporters Thursday, standing next to Pre-K-12 Education Chair Sen. Danny Burgess after the budget conference. “It’s an area where there are very complex issues, and those issues deserve for us to give them that time and thoughtful consideration.”

One major issue remaining for lawmakers to address is managing private school scholarships. A fundamental difference between the House and Senate remains in how to calculate the number of students receiving vouchers in the basic budget allocations.

“On any given day of the week, the Department of Education cannot locate 23,000 students. They’re moving back and forth between private schools, public schools and homeschooling,” said Sen. Don Gaetz during Thursday’s budget conference. “And when you look at it, that’s about $300 million in our budget, which we’re not sure is going to the right place or the right people in the right amounts at the right time.”

To better project student enrollment and make sure funding follows students, Gaetz said the Senate is proposing fall and spring application windows, requiring the Florida Department of Education to cross-check students’ enrollments and assign IDs to track all scholarship recipients, among other changes.

The last Senate budget proposal calls for expanding the Education Stabilization fund to $15 million. The House left it at $0.

The Senate excluded voucher students from the Florida Education Finance Program (FEFP) and instead added a line item for K-12 scholarships for $713 million, which the House had allocated as $0.

Other areas of divide include School Readiness funding, with the Senate offering to fund it with $76 million compared to $42 million from the House.

The Senate proposes funding Jewish day schools’ security with $15 million, while the House proposes allocating $7 million.

The House wants to restore $6 million for Schools of Hope, something the Senate did not seek to fund at all.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 6.5.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories