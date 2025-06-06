Byron Donalds says Joe Biden hasn’t been ‘coherent’ in more than 2 years

A Florida Congressman continues to hammer away at the competency of former President Joe Biden.

Biden says that just because his administration used an autopen for various presidential edicts, it doesn’t mean he didn’t “make the decisions during his presidency.” But U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds questions whether Biden even penned the words he released to press.

“He didn’t write that statement because the American people know that he hasn’t been able to have a coherent statement toward the American people in well over two years. This is again, them covering up,” Donalds said on Fox News Thursday.

“We already know that he is an elderly gentleman with a faulty memory. That came out of the Special Counsel’s report, and that was almost two years ago. And so we need to get to the bottom of this.”

The House Oversight Committee, on which Donalds sits, has issued subpoenas, though the former President and First Lady thus far have been exempt from the process.

“You cannot have a White House official using the President’s signature without the President’s knowledge, and that is the core of our investigation. We are going to go look for every piece of evidence,” Donalds said.

“And then we’ll see where we end up after that. But as far as I’m concerned, whether it’s Anita Dunn, the White House Counsel (Steve Richetti). the White House Chief of Staff (Ron Klain), the White House doctor, they need to be subpoenaed, they’ve got to come in and answer questions.”

Donalds also said “Biden was mentally not with us and not mentally capable of discharging his duties as the Commander in Chief,” adding that “what is not clear by any shadow of a doubt, is that Joe Biden was actually directing Cabinet officials (and) White House staff.”

“What it more looks like, what was going on, is that they basically hid him from the American people while they were making all the decisions, and none of them were elected to discharge the duties of the presidency.

The Congressman previously said Biden was a victim of “elder abuse” and that the use of the autopen to sign bills and executive orders was a worse scandal than Watergate, the 1972 campaign imbroglio that led Richard Nixon to resign in 1974.