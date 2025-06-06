June 6, 2025
Budget conference: How much should the state spend to protect Jewish students?
Image via Fresh Take Florida

Gabrielle RussonJune 6, 2025

college university of florida students uf
Across the country, students have protested or had heated moments over the Israel-Palestine conflict, including in Orlando.

Lawmakers are debating how to spend millions of dollars for security at Jewish schools for children and at universities as budget negotiations continue in education.

The Senate wants to spend $15 million on security guards and transportation grants at Jewish day schools, while the House offers $7 million. That’s another lingering issue in the pre-K-12 education budget to be hashed out.

Lawmakers are also negotiating a fixed capital outlay funding item for Jewish day schools’ security. The two chambers are divided, with the Senate proposing $5 million and the House at $3 million, according to the latest offers.

Meanwhile, public schools also want additional state funding for security.

In Orange County, public school officials said earlier this year they aren’t receiving enough state funding to cover their security costs. which led to tense negotiations for a new contract with local Police Departments.

In higher education, the chambers are determining which security measures they should fund to protect Jewish students at universities. Across the country, including in Orlando, students have protested or had heated moments over the Israel-Palestine conflict.

The Senate and House finalized spending $150,000 at University of Florida for “Jewish life on college campuses (UF) physical and cultural safety.” A second line item for physical and cultural safety for Jewish students at UF for $175,000 was also closed out.

“Amidst rising antisemitism and threats of violence, many students feel unsafe participating in any activity that expresses their Jewish identity. FL has invested significantly to bolster security at Jewish schools and community centers but college campuses remain vulnerable,” read a funding request by Republican Sen. Stan McClain.

“This initiative will support UF Hillel in launching a data-driven approach to reinforce physical and cultural safety, dispel misinformation regarding Israel and American Jews, and foster relationships on and near campus.”

But the two chambers are split on funding similar initiatives at Florida State University and University of South Florida.

At FSU, the House’s latest offer shows $480,000 and $170,000 on two separate line items, while the Senate is at $0 for “Hillel at FSU Jewish life on college campuses physical & cultural safety.” And at USF, the House calls to spend $245,000 and $80,000 on two line items versus the Senate’s $0.

Categories