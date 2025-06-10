June 10, 2025
Ron DeSantis blames George Soros for doxxing, attacks on immigration enforcement

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20253min0

desantis rumble
The Governor has talked about Soros since at least his 2018 campaign.

The Governor is weighing in on the street violence in Los Angeles, blaming an old foil for funding parts of the operation.

During a Cabinet meeting, Gov. Ron DeSantis name-checked George Soros in a barrage of condemnations of the California confrontations between locals and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“You have this movement around the country where these groups, I think they’re funded by people like Soros, where they want to dox people enforcing immigration law and basically try to incite attacks on them just for simply doing their job,” DeSantis said, adding that such actions “wouldn’t fly in Florida.”

The Governor didn’t detail further his allegations of the connections between the left-wing financier and the conflagrations in the City of Angels. But many on the Right believe Soros is behind resistance to the Donald Trump immigration agenda.

Soros has been a reliable target for DeSantis’ political operation for years, even as critics contended the repeated invoking of Soros’ name is antisemitic. Soros is Jewish.

Ironically, Trump himself falsely linked Soros to DeSantis during the Governor’s ill-fated presidential campaign, claiming without evidence that the former backed the latter.

Also during his remarks Tuesday, DeSantis described how ICE was acting legitimately in “going after people that were on felony warrants, that had done things that are really, really bad.”

“And yet they’re out there burning things down, massive looting last night,” DeSantis said of protests Monday night.

He also acknowledged peaceful demonstrations in Florida, saying that while it’s okay to be “on the side holding signs … saying whatever,” physical attacks against law enforcement would lead to grave consequences.

“The minute you cross into attacking law enforcement, any type of rioting, any type of vandalism, looting, just be prepared to have the law come down on you. And we will make an example of you, you can guarantee it,” DeSantis promised.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

