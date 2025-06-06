Andeni Small: In Florida, education choice is the new normal

I have been a teacher and an administrator in both district and private schools, and I know families need options when it comes to their children’s education. In Florida, families and educators alike are embracing a wide variety of choices at a historic rate.

According to recently released 2023-24 data from the Florida Department of Education, more than half of the state’s 3.5 million K-12 students are utilizing an educational environment other than their assigned district school. This includes private schools, charter schools, virtual schools and homeschooling, but also choice options within districts such as magnet schools, career academies, or open enrollment to attend a traditional school outside their neighborhood.

This is exciting news, demonstrating not only the popularity of education choice but also its broad scope. Florida’s education policy is student-centered, with all sectors striving to provide parents with what they want. These options also significantly benefit teachers, allowing them to find the environment that best suits their teaching style and professional goals. My own experience is a testament to this.

I have always wanted to be a teacher since I was a little girl growing up in Long Island, New York. After earning my education degree from the University of Central Florida, I spent eight years in the Marion County Public Schools, first as a classroom teacher and then as a reading coach in a Title I school.

However, after eight years, I felt a need for a change; the environment was no longer rewarding. After taking a year off, the principal at GraceWay Academy in Ocala, a private preK-8 school, approached me about teaching fourth grade. I was initially reluctant but eventually accepted the position.

It was exactly what I needed. Walking into the school brought a sense of peace; everyone was supportive, loving and friendly. I have been at GraceWay for five years and now serve as the school’s principal.

In that time, I’ve seen the profound effect GraceWay has had on students, most of whom attend on a Florida education choice scholarship. I recall a particular student who was initially assigned to my fourth-grade class. He came from a challenging district school where he had been bullied for being overweight and had not had a positive experience. When I conducted the usual assessment before he started, he was noncompliant, trying to evade tasks and wanting to dictate what he would do.

Yet, somewhere during our time together during the assessment, we connected, which gave me hope. I told our principal that we should give him a try, acknowledging he might have some behavioral challenges initially, but to see how he progressed.

He’s now in seventh grade. While always academically strong, he has completely transformed socially. He loves coming to school, he loves our staff, and he wants to be involved in school activities. He has become a vital part of the GraceWay community, something I never would have imagined three years ago.

There’s simply no way to quantify that kind of growth — a transformation you wouldn’t get or even witness without having options.

A large part of our student population at GraceWay comes from lower-income families, and we have several foster children enrolled. We don’t necessarily advertise for these students; rather, when one foster family has a positive experience at GraceWay, the news travels throughout their network. This speaks volumes about our staff: We care deeply about our students, we understand their backgrounds, and our hearts are truly invested in their well-being. Our school provides them with a welcoming home.

As an educator, I’ve been fortunate to find my home at GraceWay. As Florida has expanded choice options, other teachers have also seized the opportunity to create their own schools — microschools — that reflect their passions and meet parents’ demands for unique learning environments. Additionally, districts are beginning to offer their classes to students who learn primarily at home, with scholarship funds covering the cost.

It’s human nature to need choice. What suits one person isn’t always going to suit another. We know students learn in different ways, too many ways for any one school to meet all their individual needs. Florida has rightly focused on finding the best options for the student, giving parents — and teachers — the opportunity to find them.

Andeni Small is the principal at GraceWay Academy in Ocala.