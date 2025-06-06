Governor signs measure enhancing mental, general health care for veterans, military

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed legislation expanding support services for U.S. military veterans and their families, a win for bill sponsor Sen. Danny Burgess.

The measure (SB 116) enhances health care service coordination, incorporates mental health training and increases availability of adult day care programs for veterans who require full-time care.

“Today is a monumental day for Florida veterans,” said Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican who previously served as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA) and currently serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“I am grateful to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing this life-changing bill into law. SB 116 prioritizes veterans, especially those elderly or disabled, and their families through the expansion of adult day care facilities and support services, fulfilling a long-standing vision that began during my time in the Florida House. Veterans now will have greater access to daytime care, offering flexibility and respite for working family caregivers while enhancing the quality of life for veterans through therapeutic services, social engagement, and peer support.”

Burgess’ measure expands the FDVA’s voluntary veterans’ needs survey with a focus on health care, which aims to enhance veteran awareness of existing federal, state or community programs. Information from the survey will help the FDVA better determine how to help veterans access services.

The law also requires the FDVA to coordinate with the U.S. Department of Defense and local veterans service offices to engage service members returning home to or retiring in Florida. The measure appropriates additional funds to the FDVA to implement provisions.

The legislation also adds mental health training to the Veteran Suicide Prevention Training Pilot Program. It calls for training participants on identifying elevated mental health risk. The law appropriates $300,000 to the FDVA to implement the expanded pilot program.

Additionally, provisions require state-run nonprofit Veterans Florida to advise the FDVA when it identifies military personnel and spouse needs that could be served by the Department.

Burgess’ measure furthers legislative authorization in 2023 allowing the FDVA to provide adult day health care programs to assist caregivers of veterans who need around-the-clock-care. The first center under that authorization is planned as part of the new veterans facility campus in Collier County.

Language also requires the FDVA to establish a plan for additional adult day health care facilities across Florida. The legislation requires the FDVA to report recommendations on where to locate facilities, anticipating costs of building and operations and what needs veterans have for the facilities. The law includes funding to develop the plan.

“Thank you, Gov. DeSantis, for your continued support of our U.S. military veterans and your commitment to making Florida the most military- and veteran-friendly state in the nation,” Senate President Ben Albritton said.

“The sacrifice of our service men and women is unparalleled; they risk their lives every day in service for our country. When our veterans face a crisis, it can be challenging to know where to turn.” he continued. “This bill strengthens vital veteran outreach and services, especially in addressing veteran suicide. One veteran suicide is one too many. By expanding mental health training to help recognize risk indicators, this legislation plays a key role in bridging that gap and saving lives.”