June 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

DCF sends cease and desist to reporter working on Hope Florida story

Gabrielle RussonJune 6, 20255min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: $1M locked in for Black history museum in St. Augustine

APoliticalHeadlines

Avalere Health report: Opioid epidemic costs $1T per year, but there’s hope

Culture WarsHeadlines

Transgender troops face a deadline and a difficult decision: Stay or go?

Casey Desantis hope Florida rumble
DCF accused the Orlando Sentinel's Tallahassee reporter of 'threats and coercion.'

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) has sent a cease and desist letter to an Orlando Sentinel reporter who has been digging into the Hope Florida scandal.

Jeffrey Schweers, the Sentinel’s Tallahassee bureau reporter, has broken some scoops regarding the embattled charity backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Schweers recently wrote about a woman who made a social media post complimenting Hope Florida who had actually been paid $588 by the organization a few days earlier. Another story covered a woman who had been promoted in Hope Florida’s marketing who was still living in poverty despite receiving assistance from the charity three years ago.

Now, as Schweers is apparently working on his next piece, the DCF is accusing the reporter of “threats and coercion.”

“We have heard that @jeffschweers with the @orlandosentinel is calling foster families in Florida and threatening or coercing them to say things about Hope Florida. This is unacceptable,” the agency said in a post that received 150,000 views in 90 minutes.

“The Hope Florida Foundation supported foster families with donations from non-taxpayer funded sources that allowed these families to repair and restore their homes following the hurricanes last year.”

Roger Simmons, the paper’s executive editor, said in a statement, “We stand by our stories and reject the state’s attempt to chill free speech and encroach on our First Amendment right to report on an important issue. The state’s characterization of our reporter’s conduct is completely false.”

The cease and desist letter said Schweers was working on a story about foster families and “asserting that the families are implicated in fraudulent activity by accepting financial assistance from Hope Florida Foundation Inc., a charitable Director Support Organization affiliated with this department.”

It did not, however, cite any specific examples of Schweers doing anything beyond reporting out a potential story.

“Bottom feeders gonna bottom feed,” DeSantis chimed in on X.

“Why not respond to my numerous public records requests?” Schweers wrote back.

Hope Florida has been under fire this year following the revelation the state gave $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to the charity. Some of the money was funneled to help DeSantis fight last year’s ballot initiative to legalize marijuana.

Leon County prosecutors have opened a criminal probe on Hope Florida, according to media reports.

It’s not the first time the state has sent cease and desist letters to the media.

Under orders from DeSantis’ attorneys, the Department of Health sent cease and desist letters to TV stations playing pro-abortion rights ads during last year’s failed Amendment 4 campaign.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Chambers appear poised to help keep Orlando Museum of Art cool

nextBudget conference: Senate and House $80M apart on higher ed preeminence funding

One comment

  • KathrynA

    June 6, 2025 at 3:25 pm

    I’d say that’s a blatant attack on Freedom of Speech and Freedom of the Press! The consequences of suppressing either are huge!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories