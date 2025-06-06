June 6, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: House and Senate struggle to reach parks funding agreement
Collier-Seminole State Park. Image via Florida State Parks.

Gabrielle RussonJune 6, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: $1M locked in for Black history museum in St. Augustine

APoliticalHeadlines

Avalere Health report: Opioid epidemic costs $1T per year, but there’s hope

Culture WarsHeadlines

Transgender troops face a deadline and a difficult decision: Stay or go?

Collier-Seminole State Park
Parks supporters told POLITICO that they are concerned the state isn’t spending enough to take care of the parks.

Even though the public clearly loves parks, the House and the Senate haven’t reached an agreement on how much to invest in them during the upcoming fiscal year.

Missing in the budget conference spreadsheet is a line item for the Florida Recreation Development Assistance Program (FRDAP), which provides grants for local parks across Florida.

“FRDAP was in our last offer and it wasn’t matched so it has been bumped. On state parks, we offered $19M in land management ($5M in GR and $14M in trust funds). That issue is also bumped,” Sen. Jason Brodeur said in a statement when reached for comment Friday before budget talks resume this weekend.

The Sanford Republican chairs the Appropriations Committee on Agriculture, Environment, and General Government.

The FRDAP grants give “financial assistance for acquisition or development of land for public outdoor recreation,” according to the state’s website. “Eligible participants include all county governments, municipalities in Florida and other legally constituted local governmental entities with the responsibility for providing outdoor recreational sites and facilities for the general public.”

Parks supporters told POLITICO this week that they are concerned the state isn’t spending enough to take care of the parks and could cut vacant positions in the Florida Park Service.

“Why would you spend money on building pickleball courts when you’ve already got a long list of facilities, of buildings, that need repairs?” former State Parks Director Eric Draper told the outlet.

POLITICO reported that Department of Environmental Protection spokesperson Alexandra Kuchta countered back and pointed to budget figures that showed the state increasing fixed capital outlay for state parks from about $17 million in Fiscal Year 2018-19 to $72 million in Fiscal Year 2024-25.

But in one victory for park advocates, Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation last month to protect state parks from being developed to build hotels, golf courses and pickleball courts. The Tampa Bay Times broke the story last year that DeSantis’ administration was proposing new development in state parks. The news sparked a massive public outcry and politicians — including Republicans — pushed back.

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPlanet-warming emissions dropped when companies had to report them. EPA wants to end that

nextHendry County Sheriff's Office warns Captains for Clean Water against 'promoting danger' via comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories