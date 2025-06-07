Takeaways from Tallahassee — The Pitt, Tally style

While the headlines buzz with breakups between Donald Trump and Elon Musk (and maybe Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, again), some of the most consequential political drama this week came from much closer to home.

On Thursday night, amid pouring rain and roaring thunder, a panel of Democrats comprised of Leon County Commissioners David O’Keefe and Bill Proctor, Tallahassee City Commissioners Jeremy Matlow and Jack Porter and with Leon County Democratic Party Chair Ryan Ray, both moderating and participating, gathered for a town hall to discuss the future fate of TMH … or potentially FSU Health.

The panel wasn’t happy with what it perceives as “bully”-like behavior from Florida State over the hospital and fear that it’ll do whatever it takes to get it.

“FSU has closed down Pensacola Street; took it to make it part of the athletic complex. It closed down Woodward Street, they just took it. They got the Civic Center. Well, they didn’t take that one. They did pay us a healthy amount — $1 — for the Civic Center. And when Florida State, which has one of the largest law firms in the state of Florida, it’s called ‘Florida State College of Law,’ when they decide they want something, they got plenty of personnel that can look it up and get it,” said Proctor.

Concerns about how recent DeSantis appointments at FAMU, UWF and elsewhere, as well as how recent assaults on DEI could be weaponized with a hospital run by a state university were expressed.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital has been operated and controlled to some degree by the city of Tallahassee since 1948. With the hush-hush nature of the potential FSU transition, it’s been alarming to some involved.

“There seems to be a shroud of secrecy, frankly, around the entire thing. And that’s what makes this conversation even more important tonight,” Ray said. “The decisions that we make about the future of our health care infrastructure and our hospital’s governance are going to be with us for decades. It involves billions of dollars. It involves every single person in our community at one point or another in their lives. We must be very deliberative about that.”

Porter voiced her frustrations about the lack of communication on the situation.

“We really haven’t had the opportunity to have a community conversation about not only TMH as a community asset, but also just public health community generally, and the future of public health and the central question needing to be asked, is what is in the best interest of Tallahassee residents and especially those of us who might not have insurance and who need that care and who won’t have an alternative option if there is not a public hospital,” said Porter.

Concerns also arose over whether FSU has the capacity to run a full-service teaching hospital. Proctor took a jab at academic medical models: “You get a teaching hospital, you’re gonna get third-year students who are going to be guided by your fourth-year students, making rounds. And if there’s a problem, you call the doctor. Well, he’s somewhere on the golf course. … The quality of on the floor care will diminish if you go to a teaching hospital.”

While the zinger got a laugh, it misses the mark — teaching hospitals are staffed by licensed physicians, and many of the nation’s top hospitals are academic medical centers, including NewYork-Presbyterian, UCLA Health, Johns Hopkins, and the Cleveland Clinic. And while TMH has been a city-affiliated institution since 1948, it’s not unheard of for major public universities to transform their local hospital landscape — just ask UF Health Shands.

For now, though, the tension remains. Whether FSU Health becomes a community asset or a political flashpoint may depend on how willing the university is to engage in public dialogue — before the thunder returns.

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5—

End in sight? — Lawmakers approved a resolution on Thursday pushing back the end date of Session to June 18. Another extension was a foregone conclusion. The state constitution requires a 72-hour gap — or “cooling off period” — between when the budget is printed and when lawmakers vote on it. Still, HCR 1635’s end date may be on point, as Senate Budget Chief Ed Hooper remarked that he was optimistic lawmakers could come to a final budget deal by Wednesday. If they do, that will allow lawmakers to pass the 2025-26 on June 14. Maybe Father’s Day won’t need to be in Tallahassee after all!

No on Ono — After an acrimonious process and personal attacks against him, Santa Ono failed in his attempt to become the new University of Florida President after one of the most dramatic meetings of the Florida Board of Governors in history. This throws the decision back to the UF Trustees for a second choice, presumably one without so much ideological baggage. The rejection of the University of Michigan President came after U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr. all opposed the selection approved last month by UF’s Board of Trustees, with the latter calling him a “woke psycho.” While Gov. Ron DeSantis said some of Ono’s comments at the University of Michigan and British Columbia University made him “cringe,” the Governor publicly stayed out of the fray, in a marked departure from his usual outspoken nature on education issues. That likely was because the Governor’s major supporter, Mori Hosseini, was all in on Ono, which created a window of opportunity for DeSantis’ enemies on the right.

New contender — Former Republican U.S. Rep. David Jolly will run for Governor as a Democrat, he announced Thursday. The move has been anticipated since at least late March, when Jolly said he was mulling a run as a Democrat. It became clear that an announcement was imminent in late April when he registered as a Democrat. But even as a Democrat, Jolly’s philosophy has changed little since his days unaffiliated with a party, a move he made in 2018 amid frustration with President Donald Trump’s MAGA conservatism. “We’ve got bold ideas that Republicans simply won’t do anything about,” Jolly told Florida Politics ahead of his announcement. Those bold ideas are the same as they were when Jolly was still an independent, saying several times in recent months that he considered himself “a proud member of the Democratic coalition for years.”

Direct deposit delayed — In the wake of this year’s Hope Florida scandal, the House wants reports on how the state spends its Medicaid money. And lawmakers want to withhold Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Shevaun Harris’ salary unless that happens. The language appears in the latest budget offer from the House Health Care Budget Subcommittee. House budget negotiators proposed language for the state budget that would require the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) to enter into a single Medicaid financial data sharing agreement with the Florida Legislature by Sept. 1 this year. The agency, under the proposed language, must provide lawmakers with significant information, including Medicaid eligibility and claims data, savings rebates, and other supporting information for AHCA and any statewide Medicaid managed care plans. That appears also to cover the use of settlement dollars, which is vital in the context of the same House Budget Committee’s investigation of Hope Florida, a priority project of First Lady Casey DeSantis. As part of a 2023 settlement with the state, Medicaid contractor Centene ended up wiring $10 million to the Hope Florida Foundation. From there, two nonprofits received $5 million grants, and those organizations later made $5 million donations to a campaign fighting the marijuana amendment in 2024.

Stop sniffing, man — The Department of Children and Families has sent a cease-and-desist letter to an Orlando Sentinel reporter who has been digging into the Hope Florida scandal. Jeffrey Schweers, the Sentinel’s Tallahassee bureau reporter, has broken some scoops regarding the embattled charity backed by DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis. Schweers recently wrote about a woman who made a social media post complimenting Hope. Now, as Schweers is apparently working on his next piece, the DCF is accusing the reporter of “threats and coercion.” … “We have heard that @jeffschweers with the @orlandosentinel is calling foster families in Florida and threatening or coercing them to say things about Hope Florida. This is unacceptable,” the agency said in a post that received 150,000 views in 90 minutes. Roger Simmons, the paper’s Executive Editor, fired back in a statement. “We stand by our stories and reject the state’s attempt to chill free speech and encroach on our First Amendment right to report on an important issue. The state’s characterization of our reporter’s conduct is completely false.”

— Honoring John Thrasher —

The U.S. House of Representatives took a moment Thursday to remember one of Tallahassee’s greats.

Jimmy Patronis, Florida’s former CFO and now a Congressman, rose on the House floor to pay tribute to John Thrasher — former House Speaker, state Senator, and President of Florida State University — who died May 30 in Orlando after a battle with cancer.

“Speaker Thrasher’s story is a kind that people don’t see anymore,” Patronis said. “He was a U.S. Army veteran who served in Vietnam, a lawyer, a leader, and someone who never forgot where he came from.”

Thrasher’s public service resume was one for the books — guiding Florida through political crosswinds as House Speaker, championing families in the Senate, and later, helping shape the future generation at FSU. But it was more than a list of job titles. Patronis said Thrasher had “room presence” — someone respected and tough yet always carrying a servant’s heart.

“As President of Florida State University, he poured his heart into shaping the lives of young people,” Patronis added. “He made our state stronger.”

Patronis closed by offering condolences to Thrasher’s wife, Jean, their children and grandchildren, thanking them for sharing “their John” with Florida.

— New North Florida law dog —

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida has a new top prosecutor — and he’s a Floridian with extensive legal experience across the state.

Jack Heekin was sworn in this week as U.S. Attorney for the district representing 23 counties from Pensacola to Gainesville. Heekin was appointed interim U.S. Attorney on May 6 by Attorney General Pam Bondi and later nominated for the permanent role by Trump. He succeeds Michelle Spaven, who had served as acting U.S. Attorney since February.

“I am deeply honored to serve as the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida, and look forward to working alongside our outstanding prosecutors, support staff, and law enforcement partners to keep our communities safe,” Heekin said in a news release. “Together, we will fulfill the commitment to public safety advanced by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi, and we will make the Northern District of Florida the safest place in America to live, work, and raise a family.”

Heekin previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff and General Counsel to U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, advising on immigration, law enforcement, criminal justice and constitutional policy.

He’s also held legal roles at the Florida Department of Corrections (DOC), Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ), Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (DHSMV) and Florida Commission on Offender Review.

— Simpson, Cheech & Chong —

In Florida this past election cycle, voters made it clear they weren’t interested in a puff-puff-pass session. The proposed amendment to legalize recreational marijuana use failed to reach the threshold for passage.

But while legalization fizzled, DeSantis still managed to turn the issue into a kind of political side quest. After his presidential campaign flamed out behind Trump, DeSantis redirected attention and resources into reinforcing his position on cannabis, particularly around hemp-derived products.

And his (sometimes) foil, Wilton Simpson, is back with a reminder for the industry.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has updated Rule 5K-4.034, which took effect March 12. The new rule targets hemp and hemp extract products that could appeal to children or fail to meet labeling and safety standards.

The changes prohibit certain color additives and require scannable QR codes, household measurements for serving sizes, verified water activity levels for flower and leaf products (0.60 ± 0.05), child-resistant packaging, and proof of a certificate of analysis. New restrictions on marketing now accompany existing bans on cartoon imagery or animal shapes — all part of an effort to increase transparency and child safety.

“The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has made it clear: manufacturers and retailers of hemp products must comply with the law, especially when it comes to protecting children,” Simpson said. “Our department has already taken aggressive action to get dangerous and misleading products off store shelves, particularly those that mimic candy or target minors. With the enforcement date for the amended rule approaching, there will be zero tolerance for noncompliance. If you’re selling products that violate these rules after June 16, you should expect swift enforcement action.”

Needless to say, that corner smoke shop in the strip plaza by your nearest gas station may need to start clearing some shelf space.

—Arrested development—

As rumors continue swirling about the long-awaited release of Grand Theft Auto VI — the first installment in the franchise in over a decade — headlines out of Florida are starting to feel like they’re ripped straight from the game’s script. The next GTA is rumored to take place in a fictionalized version of South Florida and the Keys, known as “Vice City.” This week, reality came close to fiction.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested former Hialeah Police Chief Sergio Velazquez, 61, on multiple charges, including one count each of structuring transactions to evade reporting or registration requirements, organized fraud and grand theft — all first-degree felonies.

“Officers of the law are held to a higher standard of character and integrity. They are expected to uphold the trust that the public has placed in them,” said FDLE Miami special agent in charge John Vecchio. “This case revealed that Velazquez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as police chief. Our agents and analysts worked diligently on this case, which required in-depth analysis. That excellence in casework is why FDLE is trusted to investigate public officials.”

The investigation began in November 2021 when FDLE agents received an insider tip about potentially misplaced funds at the Hialeah Police Department. That tip led to the discovery that $560,000 in petty cash and seized currency were missing. Velazquez allegedly made 62 cash deposits into various personal accounts, totaling $140,000, in amounts just under federal reporting thresholds. The pattern stopped abruptly after he left office in 2021.

Velazquez was arrested on June 2 and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Detention Center — a place, ironically, where he may have previously sent inmates himself.

“When any serving police officer violates the law, he betrays the community whom he was sworn to serve,” said Katherine Fernandez Rundle, State Attorney for Miami-Dade County. “But when a police chief is alleged to have stolen from the city and department he has led, this unique betrayal deeply damages the very soul of the community. I congratulate the FDLE agents and analysts, who, working together with my Public Corruption prosecutors on this complex investigation, have worked to bring this matter before our criminal courts.”

We hope the irony isn’t lost on anyone.

— Instagram of the week —

— The week in appointments —

Hillsborough County Court — DeSantis has appointed Branden Henderson and Colleen O’Brien to the Hillsborough County Court. Henderson has worked as Counsel at First American Law Group since 2020. Previously, he was an Attorney at Weller Legal Group. He earned his bachelor’s degree from James Madison University and his law degree from Ave Maria School of Law. O’Brien has served as the General Counsel for the Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office since 2022. Previously, she served as an Assistant General Counsel at the Florida Department of State. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of South Florida and her law degree from Stetson University. Henderson and O’Brien fill the judicial vacancies created by the enactment of HB 5401.

Orange County Court — DeSantis has appointed Steven Miller to serve as Judge on the Orange County Court. Miller has served as an Assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 5th Judicial Circuit since 2021. Previously, he served as an Assistant State Attorney for Florida’s 9th Judicial Circuit. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Central Florida and his law degree from Florida A&M University.

— Suwannee budget —

As lawmakers continue negotiations on the state budget, some local projects — including one in North Florida — are still in limbo.

In the Senate’s initial budget offer, $2.5 million was allocated for the Suwannee County Regional Shelter Master Planning & Design Project. The House countered with $4 million, but a final agreement has not yet been reached.

The appropriation request was submitted by Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican who requested a total of $5 million for the project.

The funding would be used to develop a master plan for a regional shelter resource to serve Suwannee County and its neighbors. The need arose after a series of major storms struck the region beginning in 2023, including Hurricanes Idalia and Helene.

The proposed facility would serve residents of Suwannee, Columbia, Hamilton, Madison, Lafayette and Gilchrist counties. In addition to its role as a storm shelter, the building would function as a regional event center and emergency services hub, providing food, water, medical care and other critical resources.

According to Simon’s request, the expected benefits include protecting the public during emergencies, boosting economic activity and tourism, and improving wastewater management and drinking water quality.

— Florida Theatre access —

As the Florida Legislature continues working toward a final state budget, Sen. Clay Yarborough is seeking an appropriation of $3.12 million for a multi-year project aimed at improving disabled and wheelchair access to the historic Florida Theatre in Jacksonville.

In the first round of budget offerings, the Senate did not allocate any funding toward the project. The House initially proposed $1.5 million, then increased its offer to $3 million.

The project is the first of seven planned phases totaling $35 million. It would unify the entry lobby, box office, former electrical vault and office entry into a single lobby — a design that would provide the first-ever wheelchair access to the theater’s second floor.

Construction is expected to begin July 1, with completion scheduled for Sept. 30, 2026.

According to Yarborough’s local funding initiative request, the Florida Theatre offers arts, education and entertainment programming for the First Coast region, including more than 200 performances and over 200,000 attendees in 2024. The document also notes the venue ranks among the top five most-visited small theaters in the nation.

In its most recently completed fiscal year, the theater generated $18 million in economic impact, supporting 562 full-time jobs, $13.8 million in household income, $788,000 in local government revenue, and $942,000 in state government revenue — figures calculated using the Americans for the Arts Economic Prosperity algorithm.

— Protecting the court —

Court officials in Florida are getting new protections, thanks to a bill recently signed by DeSantis.

The measure (HB 1049), sponsored by Fort Myers Republican Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka, and its Senate companion (SB 1838), carried by Fort Myers Republican Sen. Jonathan Martin, beefs up security for court officials — especially those navigating the often volatile realm of family law.

The new law broadens the definition of a “court official” and imposes graduated criminal penalties for harassment, threats, tampering, or retaliation. It’s a direct response to mounting concerns that courthouse personnel are increasingly being targeted, particularly in emotionally charged family law cases.

Chris Rumbold, Chair of the Family Law Section of The Florida Bar, credited lawmakers and the Governor for stepping up.

“The Legislature heard powerful examples from the Family Law Section, which includes magistrates, about the real risk of harassment and retaliation that court personnel are faced with,” Rumbold said. “This is a significant step toward ensuring the safety and fairness of our judicial system. When we protect court officials, we strengthen the rule of law and safeguard the rights of all Floridians.”

The law goes into effect on Oct.1.

— Woodson Ws —

Let’s be honest — some lawmakers had a rough Session. (Looking at both DeSantises.) But Rep. Marie Paule Woodson is wrapping things up on a high note, celebrating the Governor’s signature on not one, not two, but three of her legislative priorities.

“As state legislators, our priority should be to create and pass people-centered policies that improve their quality of life,” Woodson said. “I look forward to seeing the positive changes these new laws will bring to Floridians across the state.”

The three-bill win column includes:

— SB 158, the companion to Woodson’s HB 141, sponsored in the Senate by Sen. Lori Berman, prohibits state group insurance programs from charging enrollees any cost-sharing for diagnostic or supplemental breast exams. Translation: no more surprise bills for critical screenings.

— HB 915 bars notaries public from using misleading language like “notario público” in advertisements — a safeguard especially relevant in immigrant communities where such phrasing has been historically abused.

— HB 1123 authorizes local governments to reinvest revenue from central sewer systems into expanding those same systems, helping communities transition off septic tanks and cut down on water contamination from wastewater.

With wins in public health, consumer protection, and environmental infrastructure, Woodson’s got a full trophy case — while others are still whining about participation medals.

— Lawmakers stand for families —

DeSantis has signed legislation aimed at advancing bipartisan efforts to reform Florida’s family court system.

The House Judiciary Committee introduced the measure (HB 901), which was carried forward by Doral Republican Rep. David Borrero. Its Senate companion (SB 976) was sponsored by West Palm Beach Democratic Sen. Mack Bernard.

The legislation passed with overwhelming support in both chambers and is being hailed as a major step forward for families seeking accountability and fairness in family law proceedings.

“This is about standing up for families and ensuring that our courts deliver the fairness and justice that every Floridian deserves. I am proud to have worked across the aisle to pass this important reform,” Bernard said in a statement. “Today’s bipartisan victory shows that when it comes to doing what’s right for Florida’s families, we can come together. This reform is a crucial part of building a stronger, fairer judicial system for everyone.”

Southwest Florida physician Jonathan Frantz, a longtime advocate for reform, played a pivotal role in advancing the legislation and has worked for over a decade to make it a reality.

“More than a decade ago, we saw how urgently change was needed in Florida’s family court system. Today, because of the leadership in the House and Senate — and because families never stopped advocating — we have made that change a reality,” Frantz said. “I am humbled and proud to be part of this historic moment.”

— Parks go for gold —

Florida’s state parks have been named a finalist for the prestigious 2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management — the fifth time the state has received the honor.

Administered by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association, the award recognizes the best-managed park systems in the country. It’s considered one of the highest honors in public land stewardship.

Julia Gill Woodward, CEO of the Florida State Parks Association, said Florida’s state parks are not only inspirational — they’re also leaders.

“This award is about more than springs, beaches, trails and cultural sites,” Woodward said in a press release. “It’s about the incredible management and stewardship that our park rangers and staff devote themselves to every day. Florida cares for 175 parks, 3,000-plus miles of trails, and more than 100 miles of beaches while welcoming 30 million visitors each year.”

The award winner will be announced in September. Gill Woodward said the Foundation will be supporting Florida’s state parks throughout the final phase of the competition.

Florida’s state parks previously won the Gold Medal Award in 1999, 2005, 2013 and 2019. Under award rules, winners must wait four years before becoming eligible again — making 2025 Florida’s next shot at the top honor.

— Here I am —

It’s that time again — hurricane season has officially arrived. If you want to stay ahead of the chaos, now’s the time to get prepped.

This Saturday, June 7 (yes, possibly while you’re reading this), Farm Share and Global Empowerment Mission are teaming up with the American Red Cross and CBS’s Neighbors 4 Neighbors to host a statewide Hurricane Preparedness Distribution Event. The giveaway starts at 9 a.m., and they’re offering free emergency supplies, non-perishable food, and resources to help you ride out the storm — before it even shows up.

“Don’t wait until a storm is on the way,” Farm Share posted on X. “Join Farm Share & Global Empowerment Mission for a Hurricane Distribution Event and get prepared now. Receive essential non-perishable food and emergency supplies and meet trusted community organizations who can offer guidance, support, and resources before and after disaster strikes.”

There are nine locations across Florida:

— Homestead: Youth Fair Grounds, 10901 SW 24th St, Miami

— Broward: Pompano North Lauderdale Park, 4001 NW 62nd St, North Lauderdale

— Jacksonville: Celebration Church, 9555 RG Skinner Pkwy

— Tampa: Raymond James Stadium, Lot 14, 4201 N Himes Ave

— Fort Myers: Next Level Church, 12400 Plantation Road

— Quincy: Tallahassee Fairgrounds, 441 Paul Russell Rd

— Madison: Sumpter Park, 165 SW 3rd Ave

— Belle Glade: Hand Park, 500 W Canal St S

— West Palm Beach: IBEW Local #728, 4620 Summit Blvd

Everything’s free, from the supplies to the support. Last year’s storm season was no joke. Don’t wait until the spaghetti models start swirling — show the next storm who’s boss.

— Senior citizen sirens —

AARP remains one of the most influential lobbying forces in Florida, consistently advocating for state action that benefits senior citizens, one of the state’s largest voting blocs. The group recently issued its annual legislative report, and this year’s outcomes were a mixed bag of wins and missed opportunities.

AARP lobbyists and activists focused on three primary issue areas: health and supportive services, consumer protection, and livable communities. Altogether, they tracked 41 bills during the 2024 Legislative Session. Of those, 14 passed both chambers.

The livable communities category proved most successful, with seven of AARP’s supported bills passing, and seven others failing.

“AARP emerged from this session with key wins for older adults, including legislation for expanding affordable housing options,” said Jeff Johnson, AARP Florida state director. “We will continue to show up for older adults across our state.”

One notable win was SB 1730, an affordable housing bill that amends legislation passed in 2023. According to AARP’s report, it “accelerates affordable housing development by standardizing zoning rules and removing unnecessary obstacles.”

Affordable housing has become a growing concern not only for seniors but for Floridians across income brackets. Groups like AARP and Florida TaxWatch have warned that skyrocketing costs are driving residents out of the state.

In the area of consumer protection, AARP explicitly supported 10 bills — four passed, while six failed.

Health and supportive services was the group’s weakest category this year, with only three supported bills passing and 14 failing to gain traction.

— Judd in Tiger’s den —

The Capital Tiger Bay Club is bringing in one of Florida’s most recognizable lawmen for its next meeting.

Grady Judd, longtime Sheriff of Polk County, will headline the Club’s Friday, June 13 event at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee. He’s set to speak about Florida’s law-and-order climate and reflect on a storied career in public service.

Judd began his career as a dispatcher with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and worked his way through the ranks — from corporal to colonel — before voters elected him Sheriff in 2004. A Polk County native, Judd had dreamed of wearing the star since childhood.

He holds a master’s degree, is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, and has spent more than two decades teaching at the University of South Florida and Florida Southern College. He’s also worked with numerous law enforcement academies throughout the country.

According to a press release, Judd’s core priorities are faith, family, the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, and the citizens of Polk County. He and his wife, Marisa, have been married for 51 years and have two sons and 13 grandchildren.

The Capital Tiger Bay Club is a nonpartisan forum that invites leaders and newsmakers to share views on current political issues — and isn’t afraid to toss in some roast-style humor while they’re at it. Membership is by invitation only.

— No treble —

Florida State University is a cultural beacon in Tallahassee — for students, alumni, and 850 residents alike (arguably the entire Panhandle). And with the historic Ruby Diamond Concert Hall perched at the top of the hill, it’s hard to beat hearing live music in such a storied venue.

This week, the FSU College of Music made history by hosting the 2025 International Society of Bassists (ISB) Convention, bringing the biennial event to the Southeast for the first time. The convention runs June 2-7.

The ISB aims to advance appreciation for the double bass by fostering technical mastery, community and enthusiasm for the instrument. More than 1,000 attendees — including musicians, educators, students and bass lovers — are expected to take part in a packed schedule of concerts, workshops, seminars and masterclasses.

“We are honored and excited to welcome the International Society of Bassists Convention to Tallahassee. This event not only highlights the tremendous talent in the world of bass performance but also reinforces Tallahassee’s reputation as a destination for cutting-edge cultural events,” said Todd Queen, dean of the FSU College of Music.

Concerts have been held nightly at 7:30 p.m. in Ruby Diamond, featuring internationally acclaimed musicians. And there’s still time to catch the final show on Saturday, June 7, at 8 p.m. — a performance headlined by legendary bassist Ron Carter, a three-time Grammy winner and the most recorded jazz bassist in history with more than 2,200 album credits. He’ll perform alongside Donald Verga, a Nicaraguan classical pianist and Guggenheim Fellow in music composition.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to bring the ISB Convention to Tallahassee for the first time. FSU’s College of Music has been a great collaborator, and we’re ready for an inspiring week of all things bass,” said Madeleine Crouch, ISB general manager.

Tickets are $10 and available at the ISB table in Ruby Diamond. For more information, visit isbworldoffice.com.

— At Eternity’s Gate —

Fine art has a knack for bridging divides. Age, race, religion, politics — all that fades when a powerful piece pulls you in. And while Florida State University may get a lot of attention for its art programs, it’s not the only campus in town fostering creativity.

On May 29, Tallahassee State College (TSC) opened the “Tallahassee Senior Center Art Exhibit,” a gallery featuring original works from students and instructors at the Tallahassee Senior Center. The display celebrates both emerging talent and late-blooming artistry — proof that it’s never too late to pick up a brush and put something bold on canvas.

“The Tallahassee Senior Center art exhibit is special: we’re not just unveiling artwork — we’re celebrating vision, growth, and fearless creativity,” said Donmetrie Clark, Dean of Communications and Humanities at TSC. “Each piece is a milestone in the journey of each artist, and together, they mark the beginning of bold and inspiring futures.”

The exhibit features works from beginners to artists who may be just one gallery opening away from discovery. It’s open to the public Monday through Thursday from 1-4 p.m. through July 3 — and it’s free.

Whether you’re an amateur with an easel or just art-curious, this is a Tallahassee gallery worth wandering through. You might not leave inspired to paint, but you’ll definitely leave impressed.

— Predator: The Ballerina Scheme —

As temperatures in Florida continue to feel more and more like the surface level of Venus, resorting to a nice big dark room that’s blasting air conditioning for 3 hours starts to feel more and more enticing. Enter the movie-going theater experience.

This past weekend, audiences proved that they still love “Stitchpossible” with the combo of “Lilo and Stitch” and “Mission Impossible” raising $62 million and $27 million, with the only new release in the top three being “Karate Kid: Legends” at a disappointing $20 million. But the summer release schedule has something exciting every weekend. It’s the best time of the year at the box office, outside of Thanksgiving through the Christmas window.

The ever so quirky and recognizable auteur filmmaker who AI tries to replicate and your friends thinks they can copy in a crappy photo, Wes Anderson, has his new comedy debuting to wide audiences this weekend with “The Phonecian Scheme” starring Oscar winner from “Traffic” and beloved actor in “Sicario,” Benicio Del Toro, and “Barbie” / “Superbad” star Michael Cera. The film is Anderson’s first full-length feature since his stint with Netflix adapting Roald Dahl books into shorts, for which he even won an Oscar. The film was showcased at Cannes and received moderate acclaim, currently sitting at a 78% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.9 on IMDb, and a 3.5 on Letterboxd. The film seems to be like any other one of Anderson’s recent string of projects, “The French Dispatch” on, so you’ll know right away if it’s for you or not.

Still high off “Mission Impossible” and want some action? Well, the John Wick universe is here to help with their new movie, “From the World of John Wick: Ballerina.” Now, most theaters will have it as just “Ballerina,” but that’s technically the full title, and what a horrible mouthful it is to get the recognizable IP in there. The new action film stars Oscar nominee Ana De Armas, who’s proven with her work in “No Time to Die” that she’s up for the action task, and 90s legend Anjelica Houston. The film has received fairly solid reviews, with a 72% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.4 on IMDb, and a 3.5 on Letterboxd.

Not into the John Wick films though? What about the Predator ones? This weekend, from the comfort of your home, check out the new Predator film, “Predator: Killer of Killers.” The R-rated film is an animated anthology movie that has stunning visual design and a great twist on the classic horror/action movie icon. It is on Hulu/Disney+ as we speak and sits at an impressive 98% on Rotten Tomatoes (with an 88% on their audience score too), an 8.0 on IMDB, and a 3.8 on Letterboxd.

And don’t think we forgot about the horror fans. This weekend check out what could be the new “Jaws” with “Dangerous Animals,” a novel horror thriller with the synopsis: “when Zephyr, a rebellious surfer, is abducted by a shark-obsessed serial killer and held captive on his boat, she must figure out how to escape before he carries out a ritualistic feeding to the sharks below.” The tight 90-minute thriller has an 84% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.6 on IMDB, and a 3.1 on Letterboxd. Summer is truly the best time to drop a cult shark movie, isn’t it?

And in the most unexpected drop of the week: Dogma is back. The controversial religious comedy starring Oscar winners Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, brought to you by Silent Bob himself, Kevin Smith, is rereleasing nationwide for its 25th anniversary. The film was considered lost media for the longest time due to its distribution drama. But if you want to see Alanis Morissette play God and Chris Rock portray the ostracized “13th Black Disciple,” it’s worth checking out in theaters.

— OK, get the wax —

There’s going to be some surf this weekend for the North Gulf Coast — from Pensacola to the Big Bend. The only question is how clean that surf will be.

The National Weather Service marine forecast calls for a high-pressure system to settle over the region Saturday and Sunday, bringing moderate winds. Breezes out of the south and southeast are expected both days, blowing around 10 to 15 knots, with an uptick to 15 to 20 knots Saturday night.

Seas are forecast at 3 to 5 feet Saturday, calming slightly to 2 to 4 feet Sunday. Swell height should hold steady around 3 feet — a key metric likely to deliver thigh-to-waist-high waves over coastal sandbars. Water temperatures are a summerlike 81 degrees. Southeast winds could create some chop, but with speeds hovering near 10 knots, it shouldn’t be too rough.

All in all, not a bad weekend for a paddle out. Shortboard, longboard, stand-up paddleboard — grab whatever you’ve got and get after it. At the very least, it’s a good time to shake the rust off your paddling arms.

And if you want to track real-time conditions, check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather buoy 42036, stationed about 112 miles northwest of Tampa. It’ll give you up-to-the-minute sea surface data before you hit the water.

— Capitol Directions —

FATHER’S DAY — Crossways arrow — Dad won’t need to spend it in Tally, fingers crossed.

THE DESANTI — Up arrow — Maybe they’ll get Elon in the divorce.

THE DESANTI — Down arrow — The lame duck and the endorsement-less what-might’ve-been aren’t as intimidating as they think they are.

BYRON DONALDS — Up arrow — Because a Charlie Crist candidate who was a Republican turned Independent turned Democrat worked out so well the last two times they tried it.

KILLEARN ESTATES HOA — Down arrow — Shoulda checked LinkedIn before going all in.

MORI HOSSEINI — Down arrow — Maybe another golf simulator would’ve gotten Ono over the line.

PAUL RENNER — Down arrow — Never gonna happen.

JEANETTE NUÑEZ —Up arrow — Has the DeSantis Era treated anyone better?

SHEVAUN HARRIS — Down arrow — Being a yes woman isn’t going to pay the bills anymore.

RURAL RENAISSANCE — Crossways arrow — ‘I didn’t hear no bell.’

CAMP BLANDING — Up arrow — It’s still getting a wheelbarrow full of cash.

CONSERVATIVE GOV’T — Up arrow — Hey, at least we’re rich enough to have a frivolous budget standoff.

DANNY BURGESS — Up arrow — Whether Secretary or Senator, he delivers for veterans.

TOBY OVERDORF — Up arrow — There’s a lot of green heading to the Okeechobee region. And by that we mean cash, not algal blooms.

JOHN SNYDER —Up arrow — The last-minute hero knows how to juggle.

MICHELLE SALZMAN — Down arrow — We both know DeSantis isn’t cool enough for a Bat Signal.

FIREFIGHTERS — Up arrow — In case you needed a reminder, Florida loves first responders.

PARKS — Crossways arrow — They’re not turning into pickleball courts, but they’re not getting bags of cash, either.

SHANNON SHEPP — Up arrow — Get ready for the Golden Age of citrus research.

SCHOOL CHOICE — Up arrow — Florida families love it.

LAVON BRACY DAVIS — Crossways arrow — Her constituents have representation, but her campaign account is stuck in neutral.

FLORIDA DECIDES — Down arrow — We’ll see how much deciding gets done on our ballots now.

SAFE & SMART FLORIDA — Up arrow — Signed, Sealed, and Stoned.

SNAPCHAT — Crossway arrow — Will the Ghost get Ghosted?

WILDLIFE CORRIDOR FOUNDATION — Up arrow — Send lawyers, animals, and $1 million.

CAPTAINS FOR CLEAN WATER — Down arrow — When are they going to realize their ship has run aground?

JEREMY MATLOW — Down arrow — Final score: IMC – 1, Matlow – 0.

MARVA JOHNSON — Up arrow — Who says academia doesn’t pay?

DELTA — Up arrow — Doubling down on the Florida vibes and flights.

TALLAHASSEE HOOTERS — Down arrow — Delightfully tacky, yet out of business.

ROBERT HOLTON — Halo — Rest in peace to a legend of pharmacology.