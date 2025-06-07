June 7, 2025
Prediction market finds Marco Rubio doubling Ron DeSantis in 2028 GOP nomination sweepstakes
Ron DeSantis. Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

DeSantis
How does America's Governor get back to the top?

It’s never too early to invest in the next presidential election.

And if you want to bet on a longshot, the Kalshi prediction market says there’s one currently in the Governor’s Mansion.

A Yes share for Ron DeSantis is priced to move, at 4 cents as of Saturday morning, down from 5 cents more recently.

To put that in perspective, he’s seen by investors as less likely to be the nominee for the Republican Party than Donald Trump Jr. (5 cents), Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (6 cents), Secretary of State Marco Rubio (8 cents), Tulsi Gabbard and President Donald Trump (9 cents), and Vice President JD Vance (42 cents).

DeSantis does perform better than two other Florida men: talk show host Matt Gaetz and Rep. Byron Donalds. Each are at 1 cent for a yes share.

But the big story for DeSantis watchers looks to be Rubio, the ultimate utility player for the current White House, again besting him in a compare and contrast scenario involving candidates who could emerge.

A recent Atlas Intel poll also saw Rubio with double the support of DeSantis.

While other polls show DeSantis tied with or ahead of Rubio, what’s clear is that the aftermath of the 2024 campaign seems to leave the vast majority of Republicans seeing DeSantis as an also ran.

The Governor’s Restore Our Nation PAC raised eyebrows this week with praising Elon Musk for having “stood tall and took the hits” to push DOGE reforms when serving with Trump. This scheduled messaging came before the explosive break between the Tesla impresario and the President this week, but suggests his political operation isn’t reading the room very well.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

previousRick Scott pushes again for homeowners' insurance tax break

One comment

  • Foghorn Leghorn

    June 7, 2025 at 11:59 am

    Many of us have been impressed with Marco. He’s done a great job so it’s not surprising he is moving up in the polls. Speaking of polls at this point, WHO CARES? They are usually off anyway and in many cases used to merely influence voter
    Participation.

    Reply

