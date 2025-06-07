June 7, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Alvin Brown sues Donald Trump after removal from NTSB Board
Former Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown for HUD Secretary? Some say it is possible.

A.G. GancarskiJune 7, 20253min1

Related Articles

2026Headlines

Prediction market finds Marco Rubio doubling Ron DeSantis in 2028 GOP nomination sweepstakes

FederalHeadlines

Rick Scott pushes again for homeowners’ insurance tax break

HeadlinesInfluence

‘Damnit, get somebody in there’: Jimmy Patronis presses Ron DeSantis on CFO vacancy

image009
'Significant and damaging consequences' to board work are alleged.

A former Jacksonville Mayor seeks legal redress after President Donald Trump’s administration removed him without cause from the National Transportation Safety Board.

Alvin Brown, a former Vice Chair of the panel” is suing Trump, NTSB Board Chair Jennifer Homendy, and the NTSB itself after the change in administrations rendered the Democrat expendable and allegedly “undermined the NTSB’s historic independence and interfered with its statutorily mandated duties to investigate and report on certain aircraft accidents, highway accidents, railroad accidents, marine casualties, and transportation accidents that are catastrophic or recurring.”

The filing in the D.C. federal court further alleges “significant and damaging consequences for the work of the Board” has been caused by Brown’s removal, though it stops short of specifically citing what those consequences might be.

Central to Brown’s argument is that the May termination notice from Trent Morse, the Deputy Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, gives no reason for the termination.

The suit does cite Brown’s “long and distinguished career in urban planning, public administration, and transportation as a public servant.”

“He served as senior advisor to former Commerce Secretary Ron Brown, Vice President Al Gore’s Senior Advisor for Urban Policy, and executive director of the White House Community Empower Board. He was the first-ever Black person elected as mayor of Jacksonville, Florida and served from 2011 to 2015. During his mayoral tenure, he served as Chair of the Port and Exports Council and Vice-Chair of the Transportation Committee for the United States Conference of Mayors. He also served as senior advisor for community infrastructure opportunities at the United States Department of Transportation.”

Brown is represented by lawyers from the Democracy Forward Foundation and Justice Legal Strategies, PLLC.

The former group seeks to “bring anti-democratic actors to account” while the latter “provides customized legal, management, and strategic assistance to those in the progressive movement and their allies.”

Brown was appointed through the end of 2026, and seeks restoration until his term was slated to end.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPrediction market finds Marco Rubio doubling Ron DeSantis in 2028 GOP nomination sweepstakes

One comment

  • PeterH

    June 7, 2025 at 1:18 pm

    Oh look, another Trump lawsuit!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories