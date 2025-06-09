Craig Carbone, veteran Rick Scott staffer, joins Continental Strategy as partner

Craig Carbone, a longtime top staffer for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, is joining Continental Strategy’s burgeoning Washington office.

The lobbying firm announced that Carbone, who finished work as Scott’s Chief of Staff as of Friday, came on board as a partner.

“Craig is a proven force in Congress, national politics and federal policymaking. He knows Washington inside and out,” said Carlos Trujillo, Continental Strategy President.

“From leading Sen. Rick Scott’s operations in the Senate to delivering hard-fought wins in the arenas of national security, defense, and fiscal policy, Craig is a top-notch operative, and his diverse experience will be a one-stop shop for our clients. We are proud to welcome Craig to the most talented lobbying team in D.C.”

Scott’s office announced last week that Carbone would be leaving the Senate staff. Stu Sandler will succeed him as Chief of Staff.

During his time in Scott’s Senate office, Carbone has handled policy and agenda matters related to the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Foreign Relations, Budget, Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committees. Scott, during Carbone’s tenure, also has chaired the Senate Committee on Aging and the Steering Committee.

He also worked closely with the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Homeland Security, and State, as well as with key figures in the White House.

Carbone has served as Scott’s Senate Chief of Staff since 2020, longer than anyone else in the second-term Senator’s congressional career. He held the job title of Deputy Chief of Staff before that, a role he also held under Scott when the Naples Republican served as Florida’s Governor.

On the political side, he worked on Scott’s 2014 re-election campaign for Governor, and later for Scott’s Senate campaign in 2018. He also worked with the National Republican Senatorial Committee, which Scott chaired in the 2022 Election cycle.

Scott praised Carbone’s work over the years in public service and politics, and predicted success in the lobbying corps.

“Congratulations to my friend and Chief of Staff Craig Carbone on his new endeavor after a distinguished record of public service at the federal and state levels,” Scott said. “Craig helped us win tough races on my campaign team for Governor and then U.S. Senate. He has been critical in our legislative success in the U.S. Senate while managing our team with excellence. He is a tireless worker, and I’m grateful for his service and leadership.”