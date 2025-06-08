June 8, 2025
Donald Trump deploys California National Guard to L.A. to quell protests despite the governor’s objections
Border Patrol personnel deploy tear gas during a demonstration over the dozens detained in an operation by federal immigration authorities a day earlier, in Paramount, Calif., Saturday, June 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

LAGUARD
U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth threatens to send Marines to areas of disturbances in California.

President Donald Trump is deploying 2,000 California National Guard troops to Los Angeles over the objections of Gov. Gavin Newsom after a second day of clashes between hundreds of protesters and federal immigration authorities in riot gear.

Confrontations broke out on Saturday near a Home Depot in the heavily Latino city of Paramount, south of Los Angeles, where federal agents were staging at a Department of Homeland Security office nearby. Agents unleashed tear gas, flash-bang explosives and pepper balls, and protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets.

Tensions were high after a series of sweeps by immigration authorities the previous day, including in LA’s fashion district and at a Home Depot, as the weeklong tally of immigrant arrests in the city climbed past 100. A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.

The White House announced that Trump would deploy the Guard to “address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester.” It wasn’t clear when the troops would arrive.

Newsom, a Democrat, said in a post on the social platform X that it was “purposefully inflammatory and will only escalate tensions.” He later said the federal government wants a spectacle and urged people not to give them one by becoming violent.

In a signal of the administration’s aggressive approach, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened to deploy the U.S. military.

“If violence continues, active-duty Marines at Camp Pendleton will also be mobilized — they are on high alert,” Hegseth said on X.

Trump’s order came after clashes in Paramount and neighboring Compton, where a car was set on fire. Protests continued into the evening in Paramount, with several hundred demonstrators gathered near a doughnut shop, and authorities holding up barbed wire to keep the crowd back.

Crowds also gathered again outside federal buildings in downtown Los Angeles, including a detention center, where local police declared an unlawful assembly and began to arrest people.

Earlier in Paramount, immigration officers faced off with demonstrators at the entrance to a business park, across from the back of a Home Depot. They set off fireworks and pulled shopping carts into the street, broke up cinder blocks and pelted a procession of Border Patrol vans as they departed and careened down a boulevard.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said federal agents made more arrests of people with deportation orders on Saturday, but none at the Home Depot. The Department of Homeland Security has a building next door and agents were staging there as they prepared to carry out operations, he said on Fox11 Los Angeles. He didn’t say how many people were arrested Saturday or where.

Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons told multiple news outlets that community members showed up in response because people are fearful about activity by immigration agents.

“When you handle things the way that this appears to be handled, it’s not a surprise that chaos would follow,” Lemons said.

Some demonstrators jeered at officers while recording the events on smartphones.

“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman said through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”

More than a dozen people were arrested and accused of impeding immigration agents, Essayli posted on X, including the names and mug shots of some of those arrested. He didn’t say where they were protesting.

  • Paul Passarelli

    June 8, 2025 at 9:09 am

    The article states:
    “… protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets.”
    Igniting rubbish fires in the streets and hurling brickbats is not free speech.

    “A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.”
    Innocent until proven guilty. Let’s see the footage of the arrest.

    “They set off fireworks and pulled shopping carts into the street, broke up cinder blocks and pelted a procession of Border Patrol vans as they departed …”
    Detonating bombs, grand theft, petty theft & vandalism, aggravated assault. More than enough to detain and deport every illegal alien present!

    ‘“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman said through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”’

    I say:
    Illegal aliens out of the United States. You are not welcome here!

  • Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida

    June 8, 2025 at 9:09 am

    TRUMP INVADES CALIFORNIA.
    He is a weeping wound on our beloved America. We are paying a horrible price for federalizing so many activities over the years and delegating so much authority to the federal Executive. This will not end well. Vote Libertarian.

    • Bill

      June 8, 2025 at 9:42 am

      You’re not wrong. It won’t end well. I guess nobody read Project 2025 before they voted for him in the primaries.

  • KJP

    June 8, 2025 at 9:55 am

    Kalifornia use to be a place where people wanted to live. Beautiful state with horrible politicians. Now they have lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. People and corporations are bailing out. Karen Dumbass, the mayor of LA, performing an encore after the LA fires debacle earlier this year. Newsom? Related to Pelosi right? Need I say more? Oh and Med-Cal is bankrupt. Too many illegals sucking money out of the system. Pay up taxpayers of Kalifornia. Already some of the highest overall taxes in the United States. Truly a dump.

