Donald Trump deploys California National Guard to L.A. to quell protests despite the governor’s objections

Trump federalized part of California’s National Guard under what is known as Title 10 authority, which places him, not the governor, atop the chain of command, according to Newsom’s office.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that the work the immigration authorities were doing when met with protests is “essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens.”
The president’s move came shortly after he issued a threat on his social media network saying that if Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass did not “do their jobs,” then “the Federal Government will step in and solve the problem, RIOTS & LOOTERS, the way it should be solved!!!”
Trump signed the order shortly before he went to attend a UFC fight in New Jersey, where he sat ringside with boxer Mike Tyson.
Newsom said in his statement that local authorities “are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment’s notice,” and “there is currently no unmet need.”
The California Highway Patrol said Newsom directed it to deploy additional officers to “maintain public safety.”
Speaking on ABC7, Bass said that “we certainly want to make the opportunities available for people to exercise their First Amendment rights, but the minute that things turn to violence … that is not acceptable and people are going to be held accountable.”
She said she had spoken with members of the Trump administration and insisted that she and Newsom were in control and there was no need for the National Guard to be deployed.
In 2020, Trump asked governors of several states to deploy their National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., to quell protests after George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police. Many agreed and sent troops.
Trump also threatened at the time to invoke the Insurrection Act for those protests — an intervention rarely seen in modern American history. But then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper pushed back, saying the law should be invoked “only in the most urgent and dire of situations.”
Trump did not invoke the act during his first term, and he did not do so Saturday, according to Leavitt and Newsom.
Protests kicked off a day earlier in Los Angeles after federal authorities arrested 44 people for violating immigration law Friday.
DHS later said recent ICE operations in Los Angeles resulted in the arrest of 118 immigrants, including five people linked to criminal organizations and people with prior criminal histories.
David Huerta, regional president of the Service Employees International Union, was also arrested Friday while protesting. The Justice Department confirmed that he was being held Saturday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles ahead of a scheduled Monday court appearance.
Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer called for his immediate release, warning of a “disturbing pattern of arresting and detaining American citizens for exercising their right to free speech.”
Republished with permission of The Associated Press.
Paul Passarelli
June 8, 2025 at 9:09 am
The article states:
“… protesters hurled rocks and cement at Border Patrol vehicles. Smoke wafted from small piles of burning refuse in the streets.”
Igniting rubbish fires in the streets and hurling brickbats is not free speech.
“A prominent union leader was arrested while protesting and accused of impeding law enforcement.”
Innocent until proven guilty. Let’s see the footage of the arrest.
“They set off fireworks and pulled shopping carts into the street, broke up cinder blocks and pelted a procession of Border Patrol vans as they departed …”
Detonating bombs, grand theft, petty theft & vandalism, aggravated assault. More than enough to detain and deport every illegal alien present!
‘“ICE out of Paramount. We see you for what you are,” a woman said through a megaphone. “You are not welcome here.”’
I say:
Illegal aliens out of the United States. You are not welcome here!
Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida
June 8, 2025 at 9:09 am
TRUMP INVADES CALIFORNIA.
He is a weeping wound on our beloved America. We are paying a horrible price for federalizing so many activities over the years and delegating so much authority to the federal Executive. This will not end well. Vote Libertarian.
Bill
June 8, 2025 at 9:42 am
You’re not wrong. It won’t end well. I guess nobody read Project 2025 before they voted for him in the primaries.
KJP
June 8, 2025 at 9:55 am
Kalifornia use to be a place where people wanted to live. Beautiful state with horrible politicians. Now they have lost a congressional seat for the first time in its history. People and corporations are bailing out. Karen Dumbass, the mayor of LA, performing an encore after the LA fires debacle earlier this year. Newsom? Related to Pelosi right? Need I say more? Oh and Med-Cal is bankrupt. Too many illegals sucking money out of the system. Pay up taxpayers of Kalifornia. Already some of the highest overall taxes in the United States. Truly a dump.