Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.9.25

___

Arrow Group Vice President and Senior Adviser Ron Brisé has been named Chair of Children’s Home Society of Florida’s State Board of Directors.

“Ron brings a deep understanding of Florida’s communities and public policy,” said Andry Sweet, President and CEO of CHS. “His insight and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen families and build brighter futures throughout the state.”

Founded in 1902, CHS is one of Florida’s oldest and most respected nonprofit organizations dedicated to child and family well-being. The organization has consistently evolved to meet the changing needs of communities, offering innovative programs and services that prevent foster care involvement and disrupt cycles of poverty before they begin.

“It’s an incredible honor to step into this role,” said Ron Brisé. “As a CHS Board member since 2018, I’ve seen firsthand the life-changing impact of this organization. I’m excited to help carry forward its legacy of innovation and compassion.”

Brisé is currently VP and Senior Advisor at Arrow Group, a government affairs consulting firm launched in January 2025. Arrow Group, a subsidiary of Gunster, specializes in advocacy across regulated industries — including energy, health care, land use, transportation, and telecommunications.

Both Brisé and Sweet are alumni of Leadership Florida, a statewide program that unites leaders committed to driving meaningful change.

___

Craig Carbone, a longtime top staffer for U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, is joining Continental Strategy’s burgeoning Washington office.

The lobbying firm announced that Carbone, who finished work as Scott’s Chief of Staff as of Friday, came on board as a partner.

“Craig is a proven force in Congress, national politics and federal policymaking. He knows Washington inside and out,” said Carlos Trujillo, Continental Strategy President.

“From leading Sen. Rick Scott’s operations in the Senate to delivering hard-fought wins in the arenas of national security, defense, and fiscal policy, Craig is a top-notch operative, and his diverse experience will be a one-stop shop for our clients. We are proud to welcome Craig to the most talented lobbying team in D.C.”

Scott’s office announced last week that Carbone would be leaving the Senate staff. Stu Sandler will succeed him as Chief of Staff.

During his time in Scott’s Senate office, Carbone has handled policy and agenda matters related to the Armed Services, Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, Foreign Relations, Budget, Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committees. Scott, during Carbone’s tenure, also has chaired the Senate Committee on Aging and the Steering Committee.

He also worked closely with the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Homeland Security, and State, as well as with key figures in the White House.

—@CAGovernor: As the federal government conducts chaotic immigration sweeps across the country, the state is deploying additional CHP to maintain safety on Los Angeles highways to keep the peace. It’s not their job to assist in federal immigration enforcement. The federal government is sowing chaos so they can have an excuse to escalate. That is not the way any civilized country behaves.

—@PeteHegseth: Deranged = allowing your city to burn & law enforcement to be attacked. There is plenty of room for peaceful protest, but ZERO tolerance for attacking federal agents who are doing their job. The National Guard and Marines if need be, stand with ICE.

—@IleanaGarcia: I stand with Congresswoman (Maria) Salazar. As the state Senator who represents her district and the daughter of Cuban refugees, who are now just as American, if not more so than Stephen Miller, I am deeply disappointed by these actions. And I will not stand down. I want to put myself on record: “This is not what we voted for. I have always supported (Donald) Trump, @realDonaldTrump, through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane. I understand the importance of deporting criminal aliens, but what we are witnessing are arbitrary measures to hunt down people who are complying with their immigration hearings — in many cases, with credible fear of persecution claims — all driven by a Miller-like desire to satisfy a self-fabricated deportation goal. This undermines the sense of fairness and justice that the American people value.”

—@MaryEllenKlas: After @CNN aired the Broadway dramatization of Edward R. Murrow and courageous journalism, @ScottPelley says: “If you have the courage to speak, we are saved. If you fall silent, the country is doomed.” In Florida, @GovRonDeSantis is using the state to silence journalism

—@JeffSchweers: It’s the First Amendment for a reason

—@BarackObama: Congratulations to @CocoGauff for an amazing championship at the French Open — the first American singles champion at @RolandGarros in a decade. You make us all proud.

—@SimoneBiles: @Riley_Gaines_ You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race. Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!! But instead … You bully them … One thing for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!

— TOP STORY —

“Attorney General loses appeal to overturn order blocking immigration law” via David Smiley of the Miami Herald — A federal appeals court has upheld a temporary injunction blocking Florida’s controversial new immigration law, SB-4. The law, signed by Gov. DeSantis, makes it a state crime for undocumented immigrants to enter Florida if they have previously been deported or denied entry. The ruling from the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is a significant victory for immigration advocates, affirming a lower court’s decision to halt enforcement while the law’s constitutionality is challenged. The appeal was brought by Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, who argued the state has a right to enforce the law.

The legal battle escalated after the lower court judge, Kathleen Williams, learned that state police had continued making arrests under the law, including an American citizen, despite her initial order. This prompted her to issue a broader injunction. Uthmeier defied the order, arguing it didn’t apply to “independent” police agencies and even sent a letter encouraging law enforcement to disregard it. This led Williams to initiate contempt of court proceedings. While the appeals panel acknowledged Uthmeier’s legal argument might have some merit, it sharply rebuked his actions, stating his defiance did not warrant “what seems to have been at least a veiled threat not to obey” a court order.

Immigration advocates celebrated the decision as a crucial check on state overreach, with the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida calling it a “resounding rejection of cruelty masquerading as policy.” The case is part of a larger national trend in which red states are attempting to implement their own strict immigration laws, thereby setting up clashes with federal authority. While the injunction remains in place, the legal fight is far from over. The underlying lawsuit challenging SB-4’s constitutionality, along with the separate contempt proceedings against Uthmeier, will now continue before Williams in Miami.

— BUDGET —

“Budget conference: $13.5B set for Transportation Work Program” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have agreed to allocate $13.54 billion for the state’s Transportation Work Program in the upcoming budget, a figure about $260 million less than Gov. DeSantis had proposed. This massive fund supports Florida’s five-year plan for constructing and maintaining critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, seaports and trails. The Governor’s initial plan highlighted major investments such as $5.7 billion for highway construction and $954.7 million for bridge repairs. The final funding will be drawn primarily from the State Transportation Trust Fund, supplemented by $100 million from general revenue. This annual budget is part of a broader $66.1 billion tentative work program through 2030, which relies on a mix of state, federal and toll revenues.

“Budget conference: House seeks reporting requirements on AHCA, and wants to hold back Shevaun Harris’ salary unless the agency complies” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Following the Hope Florida scandal, the House is demanding unprecedented transparency on how the state spends Medicaid funds. In a bold new budget proposal, lawmakers are threatening to withhold the salary of Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) Secretary Harris unless she complies. The proposal requires AHCA to enter into a data-sharing agreement with the Legislature by September, providing detailed information on Medicaid spending, including settlement dollars. This move stems directly from an investigation into how $10 million in Medicaid settlement money was funneled through the Hope Florida Foundation to political groups. The House’s hardball tactic underscores deep distrust and a commitment to holding the executive branch accountable for its use of public money.

“Budget conference: How much should the state spend to protect Jewish students?” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — As Florida lawmakers negotiate the state budget, millions of dollars for security at Jewish educational institutions remain a key sticking point. The Senate and House are divided on funding levels for security guards and capital improvements at Jewish day schools, with the Senate proposing significantly more. At the university level, while both chambers agreed to fund safety initiatives for Jewish students at the University of Florida amid rising antisemitism, they are split on similar funding for Florida State and the University of South Florida. This debate highlights the urgent demand for increased protection for Jewish students, from K-12 to higher education, while also competing with security needs in public schools across the state.

“Budget conference: House and Senate struggle to reach parks funding agreement” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Despite strong public support for parks, the Florida House and Senate have yet to agree on funding for the upcoming fiscal year. A key grant program for local parks, FRDAP, is missing from the latest budget proposals, and negotiations over state park land management funding are also at an impasse. Park advocates are raising concerns that the state is neglecting essential repairs for existing facilities while potentially cutting vacant positions within the Florida Park Service. This budget uncertainty arises even after Gov. DeSantis recently signed legislation to protect state parks from commercial development, such as hotels and golf courses, a move prompted by significant public outcry against such proposals.

— MORE BUDGET —

“Budget conference: $1M locked in for Black history museum in St. Augustine” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Florida Legislature has approved $1 million in initial funding to establish the new Florida Museum of Black History. Following negotiations, lawmakers agreed to place the museum in St. Augustine, a location chosen by a state task force due to its proximity to Fort Mose, the first free Black settlement in what is now the United States. Championed by Sen. Tom Leek and Rep. Kiyan Michael, the project aims to honor and tell the story of Black Floridians through exhibits, research and educational programs. While this Phase 1 funding is secure, an additional House request for $375,000 in building development funds has not yet been approved by the Senate, leaving parts of the project’s future budget unsettled.

“Budget conference: Chambers appear poised to help keep Orlando Museum of Art cool” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Orlando Museum of Art, still recovering financially from a 2022 scandal involving forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings, is set to receive a $1 million state investment for building renovations. While less than the $4 million originally requested, House and Senate negotiators appear to have agreed on the funding. The money is designated for critical infrastructure upgrades, including a 30-year-old HVAC system and repairs to water-damaged areas, which are essential for protecting the museum’s $40 million art collection. Museum leaders hope the renovations will help attract more visitors, boost tourism, and overcome the significant budget shortfall created by the recent controversy, ultimately aiding the institution’s long-term recovery and educational mission.

“Budget conference: Chambers disagree on funding for contentious affordable housing project in Sweetwater” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Amid a contentious debate, Florida lawmakers are deciding whether to grant $3 million or $1.5 million to a Miami-Dade affordable housing project that requires displacing an entire mobile home park. The developer, CREI Holdings, is redeveloping the Li’l Abner Mobile Home Park to build over 800 new affordable apartments, but the project has triggered protests and a class-action lawsuit from residents. They argue the buyouts offered were inadequate and are fighting eviction. Despite the legal battle, the fine against the developer for asbestos, and the displacement of hundreds of families, the state is still considering providing millions in public funds for the project’s infrastructure, highlighting the profound conflict between creating new affordable housing and protecting existing low-income homeowners.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘Damnit, get somebody in there’: Jimmy Patronis presses Ron DeSantis over CFO vacancy” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Now a U.S. Congressman, former Florida CFO Patronis is publicly criticizing DeSantis for leaving the state’s top financial post vacant for over four months. Patronis expressed frustration that no one is properly auditing state finances and claimed the use of an “AutoPen” to sign state checks is unconstitutional without a CFO’s oversight. Despite DeSantis’ earlier assurances that the key role would be filled “expeditiously” after the Legislative Session, it remains empty. Adding to the tension, Patronis also sided with the Legislature in its probe of how a foundation linked to the current Attorney General, a DeSantis ally, used Medicaid settlement funds for political ads, signaling a growing rift.

“Governor signs measure enhancing mental, general health care for veterans, military” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed legislation expanding support services for U.S. military veterans and their families, a win for bill sponsor Sen. Danny Burgess. The measure (SB 116) enhances health care service coordination, incorporates mental health training, and increases the availability of adult day care programs for veterans who require full-time care. “Today is a monumental day for Florida veterans,” said Burgess, a Zephyrhills Republican who previously served as Executive Director of the Florida Department of Veterans Affairs (FDVA) and currently serves as a Major in the U.S. Army Reserve. “I am grateful to Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing this life-changing bill into law.”

“House won’t override DeSantis’ ‘free kill’ repeal veto” via Jackie Llanos of the Florida Phoenix — House Speaker Daniel Perez said the chamber will try again next year to pass a repeal of the “free kill” statute following DeSantis’ veto of the proposal. “Of course, the Governor has in his right the power to veto this bill, and he chose to do so,” Perez told reporters. “I disagree with the veto, and we will be bringing that bill back next year for a continued conversation.” The Florida Justice Association, the group that represents the state’s trial lawyers and championed the measure, released a statement saying the decision not to override the veto was “disappointing.”

“AARP publishes legislative report which shows notable victories for housing issues” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — AARP is no doubt one of the major lobbying forces in Florida while advocating state action benefiting senior citizens, one of the largest voting blocs. The advocacy group issued its annual report and analysis on the legislative bills it sought to pass, revealing a mixed bag of triumphs and shortcomings. AARP activists and lobbyists focused on three areas they were following: legislation the organization was primarily interested in advancing, including health and supportive services, consumer protection and livable communities. The combination of the three areas focused on 41 legislative bills that went before lawmakers for consideration and 14 of those were passed by both the House and the Senate. The livable communities area was the most successful for AARP, as seven bills the organization supported passed, and seven others failed.

“Will UF pick next president based on politics, not academic credentials?” via Steven Walker of the Orlando Sentinel — The rejection of Santa Ono as the University of Florida’s next president confronts the state’s flagship university with a conundrum as it picks a new leader: Must it consider a president based on political ideology rather than academic qualifications? “I don’t think that any credible, talented administrator will take a job at Florida under those circumstances, because it’s a career-ender,” said Silke-Maria Weineck, a professor at the University of Michigan, where Ono was president until he stepped down after UF tapped him for the role. On Tuesday, Florida’s Board of Governors, which oversees the state’s colleges and universities, voted 10-6 against Ono’s confirmation as UF’s 14th president — a shocking rejection of someone unanimously approved by UF’s Board of Trustees. It was the first time the Board, whose vote was previously considered largely procedural, went against a university’s presidential selection.

“He made a billion building houses for Florida’s ‘Marvelous Middle.’ Now things aren’t so marvelous.” via Monica Hunter-Hart of Forbes — Pat Neal, founder of the billion-dollar Neal Communities, built his fortune serving Southwest Florida’s “marvelous middle” housing market. His company is renowned for high-quality, detailed construction and a commitment to preserving the natural environment within its developments. Facing a challenging 2024 market characterized by high housing supply, rising interest rates and the threat of tariffs, Neal is adjusting his strategy. He is now employing a “barbell” approach, shifting focus away from the middle to target both high-end luxury buyers and a new, more affordable brand, SimplyDwell. This significant gamble on the market’s edges tests the billionaire’s historically successful model and reputation for quality amid substantial economic uncertainty.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Ruby-red Florida is still preparing for a financial storm from D.C.” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — In this hurricane-prone state, Republican legislators say they are preparing to weather a political and financial storm. In other states led by Democrats, the moves by lawmakers could be labeled “Trump proofing.” But no matter the framing, Florida’s GOP-controlled Legislature is about to wrap up work on the state’s budget with a series of significant steps designed to shore up reserves and curtail spending. The rationale given by Republican leaders includes everything from making the state’s budget resistant to a possible recession (without mentioning the economic impact of tariffs imposed by Trump) to acknowledging “uncertainty” associated with Congress and potential cuts to Medicaid, food aid and federal agencies responsible for helping with emergency efforts.

“Donald Trump administration weighs broad cancellation of California funding” via Hannah Natanson, Emily Davies, Maegan Vazquez and Ian Duncan of The Washington Post — The Trump administration is considering pulling a broad swath of federal funding from the state of California. The plan could run afoul of an existing federal court injunction and would likely face new legal challenges. A senior White House official emphasized on Saturday that no final decision has been made regarding the blocking of the funds. Nonetheless, the White House has asked federal agencies to review funding for California, targeting a range of federal sources from which the state receives money. Trump’s team is asking federal employees to develop rationales for the funding cuts, including citing noncompliance with Trump’s executive orders targeting diversity efforts and steps to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse from the government.

“‘Inhumane:’ Latinas for Trump founder condemns White House immigration crackdown” via Syra Ortiz Blanes of the Miami Herald — A Miami Republican who co-founded the group Latinas for Trump is condemning Trump’s mass-deportation campaign and blasting recent immigration enforcement actions as harmful. “This is not what we voted for,” State Sen. Ileana Garcia said in a statement on Saturday. “I have always supported Trump, through thick and thin. However, this is unacceptable and inhumane.” The public remarks from one of Trump’s longtime supporters come as the President’s immigration policies cause stress and uncertainty in South Florida. Trump’s executive orders and the Department of Homeland Security’s actions have targeted hundreds of thousands of immigrants in the region, including Cubans and Venezuelans — communities that threw their support behind Trump during the November election, helping him win Miami-Dade County.

—”A daughter with DACA, a mother without papers, and a goodbye they can’t bear” via Clara-Sophia Daly of the Miami Herald

“ABC News suspends correspondent Terry Moran over post calling Trump administration official a ‘world-class hater’” via Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter — ABC News has suspended senior national correspondent Moran after the network veteran called Trump administration deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller a “world-class hater.” Moran posted on X late Saturday night and deleted it not long after. “ABC News stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others,” an ABC News spokesperson said. “The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards — as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation.”

“When Pete Hegseth’s Pentagon tenure started going sideways” via Missy Ryan and Ashley Parker of The Atlantic — Things were going fine for Hegseth, right up until a chance encounter with the world’s richest man. In mid-March, Hegseth bumped into Elon Musk in a White House hallway and extended an ill-fated invitation to the tech titan for an exclusive military briefing. “Up until then, DOD had been the golden child,” one person familiar with Hegseth’s office told us. When Trump learned about the proposed briefing the night before it was scheduled to take place, he was displeased. Although Hegseth denied that the March 21 meeting would focus on plans for a potential war with Beijing, Trump told others that any presentation on China would be inappropriate for Musk, who has extensive business interests there. The very idea that top officers would brief the businessman in the Tank — the secure Pentagon conference room where the military brass assembles for visits by the commander in chief — added to an unwelcome perception that Musk wielded outsize government power. In a call hours after the Times story appeared, Trump made clear to Hegseth that the briefing was “a bad look” for the administration.

“DOGE can access sensitive Social Security records, Supreme Court rules” via Josh Gerstein of POLITICO — The Department of Government Efficiency can have unimpeded access to sensitive Social Security records for millions of people, the Supreme Court ruled. The justices granted the Trump administration’s emergency request to lift a lower court order that had blocked a DOGE team assigned to the Social Security Administration from viewing or obtaining personal information in the agency’s systems. The three liberal justices dissented. In a 10-page dissent, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson wrote that the decision creates “grave privacy risks for millions of Americans.”

— ELECTIONS —

“Chris LaCivita signs up for Florida Senate race” via Alex Isenstadt of Axios — Senior Trump political adviser LaCivita is joining a super PAC supporting Florida Sen. Ashley Moody’s 2026 Election campaign, a significant move signaling support from Trump’s inner circle. Moody, who was appointed to her seat by DeSantis, has also hired Tony Fabrizio, another chief strategist from Trump’s 2024 campaign. The involvement of these two high-level operatives is particularly noteworthy given the past rivalry between Trump and DeSantis. A former Attorney General, Moody is seeking a full term and has yet to attract a serious Primary challenger. The addition of LaCivita and Fabrizio provides her bid with the backing of Trump’s cash-flush and influential political operation as she prepares for the Midterm Election.

“Lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith’s money haul stirs up race for Geraldine Thompson’s seat” via Steven Lemongello of the Orlando Sentinel — The Special Election for Senate in Orange County includes two high-profile siblings and a former Congressman. Anthony-Smith, 54, a lawyer from Gotha, is the wild card in the race to succeed the late Sen. Thompson, who died in February. But as of Thursday, Anthony-Smith has raised more than all of them combined, lending herself $175,000 alongside contributions totaling more than $39,000. An affiliated PAC, chaired by Anthony-Smith, Action for Change Now, has also raised $66,500, largely from personal injury firms. “The money makes it a potential for an upset there,” said Matt Isbell, a Democratic elections analyst.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘Some cry all day.’ ICE detainees face harsh conditions in Miami federal facility” via Claire Healy, Syra Ortiz Blanes and Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Nearly 50 men spent hours in a small holding cell asking for water, food and medication. Instead, officers dressed in riot gear sprayed the room with rubber bullets and launched “flash bang” grenades. The men had overflowed a toilet in protest, and the ground was covered in putrid water. Smoke filled the air. Loud “booms” rang in their ears. Some men began to cry. Officers handcuffed them with zip-ties that cut into their wrists. Kneeling in water that soaked his socks and pants, Diego Rafael Medina Rodriguez, 26, thought: I’ve been through this before. But this was not the tear gas and bullets he’d endured over a decade ago at protests in Venezuela. This was a United States federal detention center. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement shows an average daily population of 152 migrant detainees at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, but 350 to 400 men are held there at any given time.

“FWC Chair, Miami-Dade State Attorney texted about George Pino boat crash, records show” via Grethel Aguila and David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — The head of the state agency that investigated the boat crash that killed a teenage girl texted the Miami-Dade State Attorney several times about the case as they were considering what charges to file against the boat operator, even though he said he was minimally involved in the investigation, according to text messages obtained by the Miami Herald. Rodney Barreto, Chair of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle exchanged at least nine texts — mostly in the months after the September 2022 crash — according to the heavily redacted records. The Herald obtained the texts when it requested all discovery materials provided to the defense team of Pino.

“Corporations pull back from LGBTQ Pride sponsorships, affecting South Florida events” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — But in the current political environment, organizers of the events in South Florida and across the nation are feeling pressure. Hostility from Trump’s administration toward anything touching on diversity, equity and inclusion is having an impact, financially. Some sponsors, whose contributions help defray the costs of parades and festivals, are pulling back, wanting to avoid the spotlight and any potential controversy. Each of this year’s major South Florida events — Palm Beach Pride in Lake Worth Beach in March, Miami Beach Pride in April, and Stonewall Pride in Wilton Manors in June — has seen some sponsor departures. The nation’s biggest LGBTQ Pride parades and festivals are seeing the same phenomenon during this year’s June Pride month, with some experiencing major falloffs.

“Broward Sheriff report sheds new light on inmate fight that led to deputies’ arrests” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Three Broward Sheriff’s detention deputies are facing felony charges after prosecutors say they dragged an inmate off camera, then punched, kicked and Tased her in 2022. But records released by the Sheriff’s Office Friday offer a different perspective. The inmate, Samantha Caputo, 38, was outraged about her arrest on a DUI charge in the early hours of that October morning, repeatedly maintaining that she was wrongfully jailed despite being sober. She was combative throughout her time in BSO custody, culminating in her encounter with Sgt. Zakiyyah Polk and deputies Cleopatra Johnnie and Denia Walker. It was Caputo who first tried to punch Polk, the report states, and a BSO use of force expert who analyzed footage of the fight concluded that the deputies’ response was justified.

“Hendry Co. Sheriff’s Office warns Captains for Clean Water against ‘promoting danger’ via comments” via Florida Politics — The Hendry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is issuing a warning to the advocacy organization Captains for Clean Water over behavior law enforcement says could cross a line. In a post on the HCSO Facebook page, the Sheriff’s Office provided a statement attributed to Sheriff Steve Whidden. “Recent posts by Captains for Clean Water have fueled hostility and provoked violent rhetoric, putting our citizens’ safety at risk. Their actions have even inspired some Floridians to issue threats to public officials, warranting the attention of law enforcement,” the statement reads. “Let me be clear: threats of violence are not protected speech. By creating an environment in which people feel emboldened to attack elected officials, the Captains for Clean Water is promoting danger, not solutions.”

“South Florida Public Media Group announces plans to purchase, operate NPR station in West Palm Beach” via WMRN Public Media — South Florida Public Media Group is expanding into Palm Beach and Martin counties with the acquisition of “The Flame” 104.7, a full-powered FM radio station licensed to serve the region. Upon closing, the media group plans to convert the current commercial Federal Communications Commission license for 104.7 FM to a non-commercial license, which will offer public radio programming, including NPR. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Once approved by the Federal Communications Commission, this acquisition will bring news and information to an audience of more than 800,000 residents, many of whom are currently unserved by public media coverage.

“Rocket launches at sea? Florida-linked startups developing floating offshore launchpads” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — To meet skyrocketing launch demand, The Spaceport Company and Seagate Space are developing mobile, sea-based launch platforms as a solution to congested and costly land-based spaceports. With U.S. launch sites like Florida’s Space Coast nearing capacity, launching from ships offers a flexible, scalable alternative that mitigates regulatory hurdles and risks to populated areas. This approach is gaining urgency as China rapidly expands its own sea-launch capabilities. While past ventures like Sea Launch faced financial issues, these new companies believe innovative, cost-effective designs can unlock the potential of offshore launches, providing the crucial infrastructure needed to dramatically increase access to space for a new generation of rocket companies.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“How could Trump-Elon Musk clash impact space industry at Cape Canaveral?” via Rick Neale of Florida Today — With Trump and SpaceX founder and CEO Musk exchanging barbs during a social media spat, potential space-industry threats emerged that could pack profound impacts for Florida’s Space Coast. That said, Don Platt, Director of the Florida Institute of Technology’s Spaceport Education Center in Titusville, believes it is best to “take it all with a grain of salt.” He noted that SpaceX and the U.S. government depend heavily on each other. “Honestly, I think this is mostly bluster,” Platt said. “I see Musk has backed down on his statement now about decommissioning the Dragon modules. I think he was more pointing out the fact that, indeed, the government is very much reliant on all sorts of SpaceX’s technology right now.”

“Roger Chapin enters race for Orlando City Council in District 3” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Another longtime Orlando leader just jumped into an increasingly crowded Orlando City Council race. Chapin, a longtime executive at Mears Transportation, is running for City Commissioner in District 3. “As a lifelong resident of Orlando, I’ve seen firsthand the rapid growth and economic prosperity of our city, but I also understand the real challenges and opportunities we face moving forward as a community,” Chapin said. “As a business executive, with my involvement in civic initiatives and a deep commitment to my neighbors and community, I’m running to bring people together and create real, lasting solutions that improve quality of life for every resident.”



— LOCAL: TB —

As first reported by #FlaPol — “Attorney General steps into Scientology land debate” via Colbi Edmounds of the Tampa Bay Times — Residents, City Council members and the Church of Scientology have been locked in a tug-of-war over a portion of roadway in downtown Clearwater ever since city leaders voted in March to tentatively approve selling the land to the church. The church withdrew its request to purchase the city-owned street in May after a group offered a counterproposal that would memorialize African American history. What seemed like a hyperlocal debate over the future of Scientology’s downtown footprint has now caught the attention of Florida’s Attorney General. “My role as the state’s chief legal officer compels me to caution you in this instance because it appears discriminatory motives could taint the Council’s decision-making,” Uthmeier’s letter stated. “If discrimination forms a basis for any decision to reject or place restrictions on approval, such a decision would run afoul of Florida law.”

“Contractor accused of defrauding South Tampa church in school building project” via Tony Marrero of the Tampa Bay Times — Leaders at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church & School went to their congregation a few years ago with an ambitious plan and request. Land next to the South Tampa church’s campus was available. Would congregants consider donating to a new building to house the church’s middle school? “Because of the growth in the church, because of the growth in the school, we needed more space to do the work that we’re doing,” said Dan Prugh, pastor of Holy Trinity. The congregation of about 330 stepped up, and more than $760,000 poured in for the building that would rise on the corner of South Dale Mabry Highway and West El Prado Boulevard.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“Alvin Brown sues Trump after removal from NTSB Board” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Brown, the former Mayor of Jacksonville, is suing Trump and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) for his removal from the panel. Appointed as Vice Chair until 2026, Brown alleges he was terminated without cause, a move his lawsuit claims was politically motivated and undermines the NTSB’s crucial independence. The suit argues that firing him illegally interferes with the Board’s statutory duty to investigate transportation accidents and has had “damaging consequences.” Brown, a Democrat with a distinguished career in public administration and transportation, is seeking legal reinstatement to serve the remainder of his term, asserting that his removal was an attack on the integrity of the independent Safety Board.

“FAMU Trustees approve $650K salary for Marva Johnson” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida A&M University trustees approved a $650,000 annual contract for its new president, Johnson, on Friday amid hesitancy from the school’s foundation Board, which is responsible for coming up with most of the money. The move essentially forces FAMU’s foundation, filled with alumni opposed to Johnson’s hire, to pay out all but $200,000 of her total contract after the fundraising Board recently delayed a budget amendment surrounding the deal. Some trustees sided with frustrated alumni who objected to the school paying Johnson significantly more than the school’s last president in an 8-3 vote, highlighting the remaining divisions in the FAMU community over its incoming leader and her ties to state Republicans.

“MS Society honors Jacksonville lobbyist at annual fundraiser” via Joy Purdy of News4JAX — Jacksonville business leader Marty Fiorentino was honored at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s annual Dinner of Champions for his significant community contributions. The fundraising event supports crucial MS research, which Fiorentino emphasized is vital as federal research budgets face cuts. The dinner serves to both recognize community pillars and raise awareness for those affected by multiple sclerosis, a disease of the central nervous system. Heidi Katz, the North Florida chapter president, highlighted the event’s personal importance, explaining that her connection to the MS community fuels her drive to find a cure.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Thousands flock to enjoy Naples Pride Fest 2025; some clash as drag show forced inside” via Tomas Rodriguez of the Naples Daily News — Event attendees and protesters clashed at Cambier Park as Naples Pride’s Pride Fest began, even after a last-minute court ruling moved its drag show indoors. Just hours before Naples Pride was set to go with an outdoor drag show performance in the city’s Cambier Park, a federal court ruled against Pride’s plan, forcing it to move the performance indoors. Pride Fest began about 11 a.m. June 7. Organizers estimated thousands attended. Callhan Soldavini, an attorney and Board member for Naples Pride, said she feels confident saying this has been their “biggest year yet.”

— TOP OPINION —

“As a Florida teacher, I must navigate education restrictions with integrity” via Carmine Giordano for The Palm Beach Post — As I prepare my literature syllabus at Palm Beach State College, I’m hesitating for the first time in my long career. The anthology our department uses is rich with diverse voices — African American, Latino, LGBTQ — that I’ve taught for decades. But now, thanks to new state laws restricting discussions of systemic racism or privilege, I have to ask myself: Am I allowed to teach these works? The law is so broad that I fear assigning writers like James Baldwin or Sandra Cisneros, who explore America’s complex struggles with race and identity, could be seen as promoting a forbidden theory rather than simply engaging with essential literature.

My passion has always been to encourage critical thinking by exposing students to a wide range of voices that reflect their own lives and the country we live in. That is the very essence of education. But this legislation has created a chilling effect, forcing me and my colleagues to wonder if we should self-censor just to avoid trouble. When fear replaces curiosity in the classroom, the real damage is done. I don’t want to indoctrinate my students; I want to challenge them with the complicated and sometimes uncomfortable questions that great literature raises.

Let me be clear: silencing marginalized voices doesn’t eliminate discomfort; it only eliminates understanding. If college classrooms aren’t a safe place to grapple with difficult truths, then where is? This ambiguous law turns dedicated teachers into second-guessers and risks making our classrooms intellectually sterile. The world isn’t neutral, and literature isn’t safe. True education is about illumination, not erasure, and I write this out of a deep love for teaching and a fear for the future of intellectual freedom in Florida.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Stop talking about Trump’s ‘TACO’ problem” via Pat Dennis for The Washington Post — As Democrats, we must immediately drop the “TACO” (Trump Always Chickens Out) meme. While it’s tempting to taunt the President, this attack is a strategic disaster that helps him. It incorrectly frames his tariffs as a mere negotiation tactic rather than the real, harmful economic policy they are, reinforcing the false narrative of Trump as a master dealmaker. We are inadvertently giving voters false hope. His tariffs are already inflicting great harm on American families and small businesses by raising prices and causing layoffs. Our message must be relentless: Trump’s trade policies are a failure because he followed through, and Americans are paying the price. We must stop talking about TACO and start hammering the truth about the economic pain he is causing.

“Critics want U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi disbarred, but at what cost?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The Florida Bar on Friday dismissed a complaint brought by a coalition of about 70 liberal-leaning and moderate law professors, attorneys and former Florida Supreme Court justices against U.S. Attorney General Bondi. The complaint accuses Bondi, Florida’s former Attorney General, of violating her ethical duties in her current job. The complaint claims Bondi “has sought to compel Department of Justice lawyers to violate their ethical obligations under the guise of ‘zealous advocacy.’” While Bondi may have violated ethical rules — that’s unclear — disbarring a U.S. Attorney General is extreme and could be a slippery slope. The move would no doubt be seen, perhaps rightfully so, as political retribution, and that would only add more fuel to the raging dumpster fire of our partisan politics these days.

“Governor’s race may show whether exiled Republicans can win as Democrats” via the Miami Herald editorial board — In Florida’s deeply Republican landscape, former GOP Congressman David Jolly has announced his 2026 gubernatorial run as a newly registered Democrat. His candidacy poses a significant test for a party that hasn’t won the governorship since 1994 and now trails Republicans by over a million registered voters. The central question is whether Jolly’s political evolution from Republican to independent to Democrat will be viewed as an asset, potentially attracting disenchanted Republicans and unaffiliated voters, or a liability that paints him as “wishy-washy.” As a prominent “never-Trumper,” Jolly’s campaign will ultimately determine if a former Republican who broke with the party over Trump can find a viable path to victory as a Democrat in an increasingly red state.

“Bosses of Florida’s university system disgrace the University of Florida” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Florida’s Board of Governors has inflicted a severe injury to our university system by rejecting the distinguished scholar Santa Ono as the sole finalist for the University of Florida presidency. This politically motivated decision, driven by right-wing outrage over Ono’s past support for DEI, is a disgraceful act of public humiliation reminiscent of the state’s racist and homophobic past. It sends a chilling message that academic qualifications are secondary to political ideology, with figures like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Byron Donalds leading a smear campaign. This move not only undermines UF’s national ranking but ensures that politicians, not educators, will lead our institutions, jeopardizing the future of higher education in Florida for purely political gain.

“In Florida, education choice is the new normal” via Andeni Small for Florida Politics — As an educator who has worked in both district and private schools, I know firsthand that families and teachers need educational options. It’s exciting that over half of Florida’s students now use some form of choice, from private schools to career academies. After feeling unrewarded in a district school, I found my professional home as a teacher, and now principal, at GraceWay Academy. Here, I’ve witnessed the profound impact of choice. A student who was bullied and struggling in his previous school has completely transformed with us, becoming a happy and involved member of our community. We provide a supportive home for many lower-income and foster children. Choice is essential because it enables every student and teacher to find the right environment in which to thrive.

“Intimidation won’t make the Sentinel back down on Hope Florida story” via the Orlando Sentinel editorial board — The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) issued an unsigned “cease and desist” letter to the Orlando Sentinel, demanding it stop reporting on funding connected to Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida initiative. The letter, promoted by Gov. DeSantis, falsely accuses reporter Jeffrey Schweers of harassing foster families to stop his investigation. The Sentinel’s executive editor rejected the claims as a baseless attempt to chill free speech and confirmed the reporting will continue. This move follows other scrutiny of Hope Florida, including a state investigation into millions in diverted Medicaid settlement funds being used for political ads. Media law experts have called the state’s letter a “new low” in its hostility toward the press.

“Just say no — to overdose prevention, apparently” via Pat Beall of the Orlando Sentinel — There are multiple reasons why fentanyl-related deaths are sharply down in every state. Naloxone, better known as Narcan, is one of them. It reverses opioid overdoses. Palm Beach, Broward and Orange counties need as much of that help as they can get. Statewide, fentanyl-related deaths dropped in 2023, according to Florida’s medical examiners. But roughly one of every four died in these three counties: 1,380 lives. Another 409 died after using a fentanyl analog. A thousand more deaths in Palm Beach, Broward and Orange were tied to other opioids, including oxycodone, heroin and morphine. Expanding access to Narcan saves lives. A $56 million grant in the HHS budget to pay for Narcan and training would seem to be a no-brainer. On April 1, the Trump administration wrote that broadening Narcan access was one of its top drug policy goals. By April 25, the Trump administration had axed the Narcan grant from the President’s budget.

“Enhanced premium tax credits protect Florida’s economic engine” via Brewster Bevis for the Orlando Sentinel — We are sounding the alarm on a looming policy threat that puts thousands of Florida’s small businesses at risk. The enhanced premium tax credits, a critical resource that helps over 4 million Floridians afford health insurance, are set to expire. For us, this is a critical business and workforce issue, not just a health care one. Without swift Congressional action, millions could lose their coverage, and families could see their premiums double — a devastating choice in this economy. Letting these credits lapse is fiscally reckless and undermines our pro-business climate. We urge Florida’s Congressional delegation to act with urgency to extend these credits, thereby protecting our workforce, supporting our small businesses, and securing our state’s future prosperity.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“The group spearheading the Florida Wildlife Corridor gets a million-dollar boost” via Steve Newborn of WFSU — Efforts to create a corridor for Florida’s wildlife got a big boost. The $1 million grant to the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation came during the Corridor Connect Conference, held at Disney’s Coronado Springs resort. It will be used to help complete what is planned to be an interconnected network of natural habitats across nearly 18 million acres of the state. The gift will be used to help close bottlenecks between preserved areas in the wildlife corridor, which can be among the most difficult parcels of land to acquire. Zak Gezon is the conservation director with Disney Conservation. He’s also a Board member with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation and spoke at the Corridor Connect Summit.

