Florida ranked 17th among happiest states across America in new study

With a nickname like the Sunshine State, one might presume Florida would be a pretty happy place. But a new analysis shows Florida is fairly happy, but not near the most happy state in the country.

Topture, a sauna manufacturing company, conducted a study that ranked the most happy states in America. Florida came in 17th in the nation in relative happiness rankings.

The study used 21 factors to compile a happiness score for each of the 50 states. Emotional wellbeing, job stability, community strength and other research data was used to compile each state’s happiness score. Florida’s total happiness score registered a 63.61.

That’s a bit off of the most happy state in the study, which was California and that state had a 72.8 happiness score.

Topture analysts used state-level data provided to them by various agencies and did not factor in elements specific to individual cities.

Florida was one of only two southern states that made the list in the top 20 happy states. Virginia was ranked the seventh most happy state in the nation with a total score of 67.68.

“Happiness isn’t just a personal issue, it’s profoundly shaped by public policy and place. This data shows clear geographic patterns in well-being: states investing in public health, civic engagement, and climate resilience are reaping real emotional and social returns,” said Jamie Lantz, lead analyst at Topture. “The happiest places aren’t necessarily the wealthiest, they’re the ones prioritizing access to healthcare, economic equity, and environmental quality. In short, they’re investing in human resilience.”

Hawaii scored a 72.61 score earning it the second most happy ranking, Utah with a happiness score of 72.41 came in third, Massachusetts scored 72 earning it the ranking of fourth on the list, and New Jersey came in fifth with a score of 70.55.

Sun Belt states claimed the nine lowest ranked states on the list of happy states in the country. West Virginia was ranked 50th with a happiness score of 35.69 preceded by Louisiana at 49th and a score of 35.96 and Kentucky at 48th with a score of 36.89.