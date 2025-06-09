Chris LaCivita hire deepens Ashley Moody connection to Donald Trump

Sen. Ashley Moody’s first Senate campaign will bear marked similarities to President Donald Trump’s last campaign.

As first reported by Axios, Trump strategist Chris LaCivita will join a Moody-adjacent Super PAC.

This follows on the heels of Tony Fabrizio doing strategy for Moody’s campaign.

As of the end of March, Moody had raised more than $8.6 million between her campaign and the associated Stronger Safer Nation Super PAC.

Moody, a Plant City Republican, was appointed to the Senate to replace Marco Rubio by Gov. Ron DeSantis. She stayed neutral during DeSantis’ short lived campaign for the presidency in 2024.

She won election as Florida Attorney General in 2018 and 2022 and was the top vote-getter of any candidate seeking statewide office in both election cycles.

A total of 11 candidates have opened Federal Elections Commission accounts, with the biggest name among them being former Democratic Congressman Alan Grayson.

U.S. Rep. Cory Mills has teased a potential run for Senate in a Republican Primary against appointed U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody. But he also has come under scrutiny following a domestic incident with a woman living in the same Washington apartment complex who briefly reported Mills for assault, but later pursued no action.

With Trump assets behind Moody, though, the path for any Republican is uncertain.

___

A.G. Gancarski and Jacob Ogles contributed reporting.