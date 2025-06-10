Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.10.25

Good Tuesday morning.

___

A trail of political dominoes set off by a pair of presidential appointments could finally reach its conclusion Tuesday evening. Three legislative races will be decided in Special Elections.

Most notably, voters in Senate District 19 will decide who replaces now-U.S. Rep. Randy Fine. There, former Rep. Debbie Mayfield, an Indialantic Republican, faces Vance Ahrens, who would become Florida’s first transgender lawmaker.

It’s been a trip for Mayfield, who had to resign her House seat to run only for Secretary of State Cord Byrd to try and block her candidacy. But she came out victorious in court before easily winning the GOP nomination and holds a distinct edge Tuesday in a district Donald Trump won with 59% of the vote.

Mayfield formally vacated her House seat on Monday, and a vote will be held in House District 32 to name her successor. There, insurance company owner Brian Hodgers, the GOP nominee, now faces military veteran Juan Hinojosa, the Democrat who challenged Mayfield in the House in November.

Meanwhile, voters in House District 3 will also fill a vacancy left when Rep. Joel Rudman quit for an unsuccessful bid for Congress. In the Panhandle seat, former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles, who secured the Republican nomination in an April Primary, faces business owner Dondre Wise, the lone Democrat to run.

Both House seats up for grabs are also jurisdictions that Trump won by wide margins, so Republicans have the edge all around, perhaps explaining the lack of serious party engagement.

So what brought three legislative contests before this never-ending Session could even reach its close?

In the Rube Goldberg-like political machinations of 2025, these races were sparked when Trump tapped two Florida Congressmen for his administration. And while former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as Attorney General and ex-U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz only lasted months as National Security Advisor, both vacancies triggered a chain reaction.

Fine gave up his seat in the Florida Senate to run for Waltz’s seat. Rudman gave up his state House seat to try and succeed Gaetz. And here we are, waiting for returns on a Tuesday in June in an odd-numbered year, expecting to learn Mayfield will make the fastest return to the Senate in history as two red-shirt freshman Representatives plan mid-Session entries to the House.

___

The latest fundraising support shows some of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ deep-pocketed supporters getting involved in the 2026 gubernatorial race. But they are backing U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds’ campaign.

Reporting from the Friends of Byron Donalds shows Richard Uihlein, a co-founder of Florida-based distribution company U-Line, donated $1 million to the political committee on June 6. That’s the second such donation from the business titan this year to the account, which is supporting Donalds’ bid for Governor.

But that isn’t all. Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, twins best known for a legal fight with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg over an early iteration of the social media platform, each donated $250,000 to the campaign on June 4 and 3, respectively. Billionaires have been prominent supporters of cryptocurrency in recent years and also donors to Trump’s presidential campaign.

But Uihlein was also an early benefactor for DeSantis, giving $900,000 to the Governor’s 2018 statewide campaign. Uihlein and his wife, Liz, were also significant supporters of DeSantis’ 2022 re-election campaign committee, which later helped establish the financial foundation for the Governor’s 2024 bid for President.

But as First Lady Casey DeSantis continues to ponder a run for Governor, it appears U-Line has already shipped its support in a new direction.

Notably, the only other $1 million donation to the Friends of Byron committee came on May 5 from Thomas Peterffy, a Palm Beach billionaire and former DeSantis donor who instead infamously paused his financial support of DeSantis’ political campaign over far-right social issue stances on abortion and censorship.

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@peterbakernyt: “Nobody’s going to spit on our police officers,” says Trump, who four months ago pardoned people who beat police officers with pipes, flagpoles, baseball bats and 2-by-4s at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

—@brianstelter: Scoop: As federal agents prepared to fan out in L.A. for a controversial immigration crackdown on Friday, the officers were greeted by a familiar face: Dr. Phil McGraw. His presence underscored the made-for-TV nature of the Trump admin’s moves.

—@IleanaGarciaUSA: Stephen Miller has made it a point to include undocumented minors in foster care, many of whom are victims of human trafficking, in his efforts to fulfill a desperate weekly quota of deportations. These individuals are being picked up at the homes of foster parents. This is unacceptable! Regardless of their citizenship status. His focus has now shifted to South Florida. “The opinions and statements expressed are my own and do not reflect those of the Senate or the Governor. I am committed to doing whatever it takes to protect our children, as they are the true victims in this situation, not the perpetrators.”

—@Freddygray31: Steve Bannon tells me that the All In podcast — cohosted by Trump crypto czar David Sacks — just pulled an episode he recorded with them because “they’re all pussies.”

—@JakeSherman: NEW — THE BIG SIX reconciliation meeting between the Trump administration and the Hill is THURSDAY.

—@fineout: During a stop in nearby Crawfordville @GovRonDeSantis said he is still “working” on getting a homeowner rebate this year. At one point he was suggesting up to $1k per resident w a homestead exemption. This proposal has not been mentioned at all in budget talks so far.

—@JuanPorrasFL: Proud to stand with our state budget leaders in pulling funding from the unaccountable @HopeFlorida program. In Miami-Dade, we need real solutions, not political pet projects. Every taxpayer dollar should go to programs that deliver results for our communities.

—@CarlosGSmith: The Florida House has accepted the @FLSenate proposal to 100% fund 184 top ranking Cultural & Museum grants at $18.33M…AND an additional $2.5M for 466 general program support grants statewide!!! This is great news for arts funding!

— TOP STORY —

“Hope Florida Foundation to amend tax return to show golf tourney made more money” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — A May 2024 golf tournament hosted by Gov. DeSantis to raise money for the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit linked to the First Lady, reportedly lost over $17,000, according to its delinquent federal tax return. The foundation, however, now claims the event was an “extraordinary success” and plans to amend its return to attribute nearly $700,000 in previously unreported donations to the fundraiser. Despite the new claims, IRS rules indicate the event still operated at a loss, as expenses outweighed direct event-related revenue. This financial disarray highlights ongoing issues that have plagued the two-year-old charity.

The foundation’s problems have triggered a state investigation led by Rep. Alex Andrade, who called the financial management “astounding.” The inquiry focuses on the foundation acting as a pass-through for $10 million from a state Medicaid settlement. This money was ultimately funneled to a political action committee, set up by DeSantis’ former Chief of Staff James Uthmeier, to fight a marijuana legalization initiative. Andrade has alleged this transfer constitutes “conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud” and has referred the matter to the Department of Justice, though all parties involved deny wrongdoing.

Charity watchdogs and nonprofit experts have raised alarms over the foundation’s accounting practices. An expert noted that even with the amended figures showing more donations, the fundraiser’s losses would actually increase to $73,000 under IRS guidelines. The significant correction of hundreds of thousands of dollars is considered highly unusual. Among the donors was Centene Corp., the state’s largest Medicaid provider, which was the source of controversial settlement money. The foundation’s tax return was prepared by the same firm that handled accounting for the political committee that received the funds.

— BUDGET —

“Florida legislators move closer to wrapping up budget work” via Gary Fineout and Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida lawmakers are nearing a final budget agreement, having reached deals on transportation, law enforcement, and local projects. They have allocated $25 million for a job growth fund and $15 million for law enforcement recruitment bonuses, both less than DeSantis requested. In K-12 education, the Senate is now aligning with the House to fund programs like Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate fully. While a 2% raise for all state workers is set, the Senate has offered a 10-15% pay hike for state law enforcement and firefighters, below the Governor’s proposal. With progress in key areas, the chambers are on track to send a final budget to DeSantis by their June 16 deadline.

“Budget conference: Amid controversy, legislators defund Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Key parts of the First Lady DeSantis‘ Hope Florida initiative appear to be in funding doubt. The latest offer from Senate budget writers shows the chamber agreeing with the House’s position of no funding for the Office of Hope Florida. And the latest PreK-12 Education Appropriations spreadsheet shows the Senate agreeing to the House position of offering no money for Hope Navigators. The Senate bump offers previously had earmarked $535,000 for the office and $1.14 million for the state employees who the Department of Education says, “unite communities while guiding Floridians on an individualized path to prosperity, economic self-sufficiency and hope.”

“Budget conference: Senate agrees to direct $6M to controversial Schools of Hope” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Senate has agreed to provide $6 million in the state budget for Schools of Hope to open near failing public schools. The latest Senate offer on PreK-12 funding includes the funding that the House proposed in its own budget plans last week. That means millions more will go to a long-controversial plan to fund privately run charter schools in direct competition with struggling traditional ones. Schools for Hope were initially approved by state lawmakers in 2017, a priority of then-Speaker Richard Corcoran, who went on to become DeSantis’ Education Commissioner and now serves as president of New College of Florida.

“Budget conference: Senate adopts House position on disaster funding for communities” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — After initially undercutting disaster spending amid uncertainty about federal funding, the Senate has moved toward the House position on relief to communities. The latest Senate budget offer in the Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development budget silo includes more than $646 million for funding communities affected by federally declared disasters. That puts the upper chamber in alignment with the House’s current budget proposal. It also resolves one of the most significant budget disparities between the chambers, which had persisted for weeks during overtime negotiations. The Senate, which initially called for more than $846 million in the line item, attempted to reduce it to just $100 million, with a promise to communities that as long as federal dollars remained available, governments could request support and still receive it.

“Budget conference: Law enforcement recruitment bonuses grow up to $15 million” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Senate and the House agreed to give an additional $5 million for law enforcement recruitment bonuses to bring the pot of money this fiscal year up to $15 million. Initially, the House, which has been at odds with DeSantis throughout Session, wanted not to fund those bonuses at all. However, the two sides reached a consensus to fund the bonuses with $10 million last week and finalized the line item. The additional $5 million from the Senate’s offer emerged from Monday’s ongoing budget talks between the budget Chairs from the two chambers as lawmakers are working to pass a budget.

“Senate offer funds Legislative Support Services at $57M” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — In the latest offer from the Senate, the Legislative Branch would receive $252.5 million in administered funds, with most of the allocation sustaining core operations. The Senate offer is nearly the same as its initial position except for the addition of a $3 million increase for operational funding. The bulk of the funding — nearly $192.8 million — is earmarked for startup operational costs. An additional $56.7 million is included to restore Legislative Support Services.

“Budget conference: House, Senate agree on cuts to AG’s Office, but some jobs may be spared” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — Lawmakers have agreed to cut dozens of positions from the Attorney General’s Office, with other issues now dominating budget talks. But with the process bumped to conference Chairs, some of those positions could be saved. As the budget process began, both chambers sought to eliminate dozens of unfilled jobs within Attorney General Uthmeier’s Office that had been open for more than 90 days. The House was more aggressive, floating a cut of 122 jobs to save more than $9.26 million, while the Senate preferred cutting 91 jobs for a savings of just under $6.95 million. Late last week, the House came down to the Senate number, though the line item was not closed out at that time.

“Budget conference: Major sticking points remain in State Attorney silo, including potential job cuts” via Ryan Nicol of Florida Politics — With budget negotiations now bumped to conference Chairs, the chambers remain far apart on multiple budget items related to State Attorney’s Offices across Florida. The biggest of those is a holdover from negotiations last week. The House wants to spend nearly $3.6 million to replace vehicles, while the Senate has not been willing to go along with that spending item. Until the bump offer, the Senate had allocated a separate line item of nearly $415,000 for the purchase of additional vehicles. At the same time, the House had maintained its larger number for vehicle replacements. Now, the House is also going along with the $415,000 total but is also standing firm on spending $3.6 million for replacements.

“Budget conference: Senate concurs with House on full funding for AP, IB and AICE courses” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Legislature has agreed to fully fund accelerated courses for high school students that earn them college credit. The last Senate offer on a PreK-12 Education budget includes $596.7 million for Advanced Placement (AP), International Baccalaureate (IB), and Cambridge Advanced International Certificate of Education (AICE) credits. That matches a House plan proposed last week to cover those programs through a categorical grant. Both chambers now include the funding as an “Academic Acceleration Options Supplement.” That means the structure behind the funding has changed from an add-on model that has been in place for decades, but the dollars will still be sent to school districts.

“Budget conference: Budget negotiations kill funding for Black history preservation network” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — It looks like the Florida African-American Heritage Preservation Network won’t receive funding in the state budget. The latest Senate offer on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development zeroes out $800,000 set aside by the upper chamber for the effort. The House never budgeted money for the purpose, and it appears to have fallen victim to extended budget negotiations. Of note, the Senate proposal had grown from just under $600,000 up to $800,000 before falling prey to the budget ax. Sen. Rosalind Osgood had pursued that larger dollar amount in a local funding project request.

— MORE BUDGET —

“Budget conference: FSU lands several big construction projects in PECO” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — FAMU-FSU College of Engineering is budgeted to get a $40 million engineering building under the spending plan by lawmakers. The engineering expansion is one of the funded PECO projects from the Education Capital Outlay list by the Appropriations Conference Chairs. There was other good news for Florida State University in the PECO, including $25 million to demolish and relocate the 45-year-old Mendenhall maintenance complex to free up 10 acres in the heart of campus and $20 million to build the Veterans Legacy Complex. The 56,028-square-foot veterans complex will serve as the new home for the Student Veterans Center, Army and Air Force ROTC, and the Institute on World War II and the Human Experience.

“Budget conference: USF scoops up $31.5M in latest funded projects list” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The University of South Florida has secured $31.5 million in the proposed state budget, as lawmakers continue to hash out details, according to the latest Education Capital Outlay projects funded list. The funding includes $10 million for a College of AI, Cybersecurity, and Computing facility, a number that matches the House’s original budget proposal. The Senate hadn’t included any funding for the project but has met the House’s position. Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Daniel Alvarez each requested $20 million in their respective appropriations requests (SF 3009 and HF 2531). The funding is for the first college in the state focused “on the rapidly evolving fields of artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and computing,” according to the House request.

“Budget conference: Hillsborough Community College lands $2.5M for new Plant City center, but it’s half what they requested” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Hillsborough County Community College secured $2.5 million in the proposed state budget for a new Workforce Education Center in Plant City, half of the $5 million requested initially. The funding, championed by Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Daniel Alvarez, will support the planning and design of the facility. The center aims to address workforce needs in eastern Hillsborough County by providing training for high-wage careers in health care, business, and technology, along with comprehensive student services. While the House initially proposed this amount, the Senate had not funded it. Another $7.3 million request for a separate renovation project at the Dale Mabry campus was not included. Budget negotiations continue, with a final budget expected by June 16.

“Budget conference: Five Fort Lauderdale transportation infrastructure projects to get state funding” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fort Lauderdale has secured $3.5 million in state funding for five transportation projects after successful budget negotiations between the Florida House and Senate. The earmarks include $1 million for pedestrian safety and streetscape upgrades on Las Olas Boulevard and $750,000 each for citywide asphalt resurfacing and sidewalk repairs, both of which have local matching funds. Additionally, Galt Ocean Drive will receive $500,000 for road and sidewalk enhancements, and another $500,000 is allocated for replacing a structurally deficient bridge on Southeast 13th Street. This outcome represents a full funding agreement between the two chambers, improving on the House’s initial, less generous offer for the city’s infrastructure priorities in Broward County.

“Budget conference: MOSH money likely to continue flowing for ‘Genesis Project’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — The Jacksonville Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is poised to receive an additional $2.5 million in state funding for its Genesis Project, a new museum on the city’s North Bank. This amount matches the House offer and follows a previous $5 million appropriation, though the project is primarily funded by $87 million from local and private sources. The funds will advance the design and construction of the 130,000-square-foot facility, which will feature an aquifer exhibit and a bio lab. With construction expected to start early next year for a July 2028 completion, supporters envision the museum as a hub for culture, STEM learning, and a catalyst for a revitalized downtown entertainment district.

— STATEWIDE —

“‘Make this make sense’: Ron DeSantis rips ‘disgraceful’ riots in California” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis thinks the “inmates run the asylum” in California, leading to riots in the streets there. In a media availability, DeSantis denounced the “disgraceful” actions in Los Angeles and defended the Trump administration’s “enforcement of immigration laws” that “the federal government has a right to do.” “DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) has every right to be enforcing the laws. But you have some of these people, they’re objecting because they don’t want to get kicked out of America, and yet they’re burning the American flag. And yet they’re waving the flag of the country that they don’t want to get sent back to. Can you please make this make sense to me?” DeSantis said.

“After decimal error cost Florida $5M in COVID-19 vendor deal, company agrees to repay state” via Ana Goñi-Lessan of USA Today Network — A South Florida health care company that was overpaid millions by the state for a COVID-related contract is going to pay the state back. Trinity Health Care Services, which was contracted by the state to register people for COVID-19 vaccinations, recently settled a lawsuit filed against it by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, court records show. Trinity agreed to pay the agency $5,624,659.43 over the next several years. However, it will do so in installments. According to the lawsuit, filed in Leon County and settled April 9, FDEM entered into a contract with Trinity for $50,578.50 in 2021, but the agency instead paid the company $5,057,850 to Trinity – an overage of five million bucks.

“DeSantis reappoints Mori Hosseini, Fred Ridley to UF Board of Trustees despite Santa Ono snit” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is giving a vote of confidence to the University of Florida Board of Trustees, even after they advanced a failed pick for president of the state’s flagship school. DeSantis has reappointed Hosseini and Ridley to the Board, even after both men were part of the unanimous vote in favor of Ono. The state Board of Governors (BOG) summarily rejected Ono amid concerns about his adherence to left-wing ideology like diversity, equity and inclusion, and a firestorm from people on the right. The Governor offered weak criticisms of Ono, saying past comments made him “cringe,” but expressed confidence in the Trustees publicly before the BOG spiked their pick. Even after it was final, though, the usually outspoken DeSantis avoided saying anything relevant about the controversy, a measure of the political complications he faced.

“Voters deplore Justice Dept. cuts to victim services, crime prevention” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A vast majority of Florida voters oppose recent federal cuts to public safety and victim services programs under Trump, new polling shows. That includes 80% of voters in the Sunshine State who want to see funding under the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) restored for community violence prevention, youth outreach and services for crime victims. In April, the DOJ cut 365 grants to local crime prevention and victim services programs valued at $811 million at the time they were awarded, leading to myriad disruptions at the local level. The Office of Justice Programs said at the time that the cuts were made due to a lack of alignment with the Trump administration’s funding aims, stating in an April 22 email that the funding “no longer effectuates the program goals or agency priorities.”

“Florida’s public counsel challenges nearly all of FPL’s $2.6B rate hike request” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — The state Office of Public Counsel (OPC) is challenging Florida Power & Light’s (FPL) proposed multi-billion dollar rate hike, arguing the utility should only receive $105.6 million of its request. In testimony filed with regulators, the OPC claims FPL customers stand to lose $3 billion through an accounting mechanism that has allowed the company to earn excess profits since 2021. FPL counters that the mechanism helps avoid frequent rate increase requests and is necessary for continued investment to maintain reliable service while keeping bills low. Critics, including the group Floridians Against Increased Rates, have targeted the measure, which is already part of a pending Supreme Court challenge. A two-week hearing on the new rate case is scheduled for August.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“U.S. deploys Marines to Los Angeles as Donald Trump backs arrest of California Governor” via Jane Ross and Idrees Ali of Reuters — The U.S. military will temporarily deploy about 700 Marines to Los Angeles until more National Guard troops can arrive, marking another escalation in Trump’s response to street protests over his aggressive immigration policies. A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said a battalion would be sent on temporary duty until more National Guard troops could reach the scene. For now, the Trump administration has not invoked the Insurrection Act, which would allow troops to participate directly in civilian law enforcement.

—“California AG announces lawsuit against Trump for deploying National Guard in LA” via The Associated Press

—”Rick Scott says feds have a right to defend ICE agents” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“Trump to promote $1,000 ‘Trump Accounts’ for newborns at White House event” via Alayna Treene and Alejandra Jaramillo of CNN — Trump is set to host a roundtable at the White House on Monday to promote a key feature of the sweeping Republican domestic policy bill – a provision that would provide every American newborn with a $1,000 investment account. The accounts, which the administration has dubbed “Trump Accounts,” would be established for all newborn U.S. citizen children under a pilot program included in the House-passed legislation. The government’s $1,000 contribution would be placed in an index fund tied to the overall stock market and managed by the child’s legal guardians. The accounts will start at $1,000 per child and guardians or other private entities can contribute up to $5,000 additional dollars every year throughout the child’s life.

“Army parade tanks will be a 70-ton test for D.C. streets” via Olivia George and Michael Brice-Saddler of The Washington Post — Tanks scheduled to roll along the National Mall in a June parade for the Army’s 250th birthday are nearly double the weight limit allowed on D.C. roads without a permit, raising concern from D.C. officials about potential damage even as the Army has said it would foot the bill for any repairs. For the spectacle Saturday, which is also Trump’s 79th birthday, thousands of soldiers, dozens of tanks, and more than 100 other vehicles are scheduled for a procession on Constitution Avenue. The Army has emphasized that it is implementing protective measures to mitigate road damage, including the installation of metal plates at specific potentially vulnerable points along the route, such as where the tanks will turn.

“‘It’s made up’: Democrats say Marco Rubio isn’t playing it straight about foreign aid cuts” via Carmen Paun, Amanda Friedman and Robert King of POLITICO — Democrats are accusing the Trump administration of lying about the state of America’s top global health program following massive cuts to foreign aid led by Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency. The administration has cut more than a hundred contracts and grants from the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the HIV and AIDS program credited with saving millions of lives in poor countries. Trump has shut down the agency that signed off on most PEPFAR spending and fired other staffers who supported it. But Secretary of State Rubio suggested Democrats’ concerns are overblown, considering that PEPFAR remains “85% operative.”

“RFK Jr. ousts entire CDC vaccine advisory committee” via Laura Ungar and Amanda Seitz of The Associated Press — Health Secretary Kennedy removed every member of a scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on how to use vaccines and pledged to replace them with his own picks. Major physicians’ groups criticized the move to oust all 17 members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. Kennedy, who was one of the nation’s leading anti-vaccine activists before becoming the nation’s top health official, has not said who he would appoint to the panel, but said it would convene in just two weeks in Atlanta. Although it’s typically not viewed as a partisan Board, the Joe Biden administration had installed the entire Committee.

“Senate Republicans to huddle Wednesday on megabill” via Jordain Carney and Meredith Lee Hill of POLITICO — Senate Republicans will huddle on Wednesday as they try to iron out some of the trickiest parts of their “big, beautiful bill.” GOP Senators are expected to be briefed by Committee Chairs who have yet to release their party-line package of tax cuts and extensions, border security investments, energy policy, and more. Republicans held a similar meeting last week with panel leaders to discuss the less contentious parts of the bill. Senate Finance Chair Mike Crapo is tentatively scheduled to be among the Republicans to update colleagues at Wednesday’s confab. Senate Agriculture Committee Chair John Boozman is also likely to brief the conference.

“Amid Elon Musk threat to decommission SpaceX Dragon, NASA reveals more Boeing Starliner delays” via Richard Tribou of the Orlando Sentinel — As the fracas between Musk and Trump escalated last week to the point of Musk threatening to decommission SpaceX’s Dragon spacecraft, NASA revealed even more delays to Dragon’s alternative, Boeing’s Starliner. “NASA is assessing the earliest potential for a Starliner flight to the International Space Station in early 2026, pending system certification and resolution of Starliner’s technical issues,” according to a statement sent to media late Friday. Though it didn’t mention SpaceX specifically, the statement, coupled with Musk’s threat, underscored the extraordinary degree to which NASA remains dependent on the private company for many of its key endeavors. It came after the fallout between the two powerful men sparked in part by Musk’s opposition to Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” that critics, including Musk, say would increase federal spending.

“Silicon Valley’s not crying for Musk” via Scott Rosenberg of Axios — Few tears will be shed in Silicon Valley or at Big Tech firms over Musk’s precipitous fall from White House grace. Musk’s brief alliance with Trump warped the usual dynamics of the relationship between America’s most valuable industry and its center of political power. Musk himself is widely admired in tech’s corridors of power for Tesla’s and SpaceX’s innovations — but also widely disliked for his unfulfillable promises, erratic behavior and social media addiction.

— ELECTIONS —

“Kristen Rosen Gonzalez leads Miami Beach Mayor’s race as Trump’s shadow looms large” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner may wind up serving just one term as the city’s top official if new polling proves correct through Election Day. Among informed voters — voters given information about candidates in a given election — Meiner trails challenger Gonzalez, a sitting City Commissioner, by 6 percentage points. Notably, Meiner has not yet filed to run for re-election, and pollsters did not inquire about candidate Victor Rosario, who has been running for Mayor since September but hasn’t reported any outside fundraising. More than a third of respondents also remain undecided in the race.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“James Uthmeier warns Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony: enforce immigration laws or be removed” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Uthmeier says Tony must enforce U.S. immigration laws, including arresting “illegal aliens (who) are responsible for horrific crimes,” or face removal from office. In a sharply worded letter posted to X, Uthmeier demanded clarification on Tony’s recent remarks about immigration enforcement. He called Tony’s statements, made during a June 3 budget workshop, “problematic,” accusing the Sheriff of refusing to fulfill his legal duties. During the seminar, Tony said the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) “has other priorities” that he is “focused on, and immigration is not one of them.” He added that arresting undocumented immigrants is “not within our purview, it’s not within our responsibility, and I won’t participate in it.” Uthmeier blasted Tony’s comments in the June 9 letter. “I would hope your statements were mere political posturing, but if not, your expressed positions would constitute a failure of your statutory obligation,” he wrote.

“Inmate names to remain public under ICE agreement with Miami-Dade jails, admin says” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — A proposed update to Miami-Dade County’s detention agreement with ICE won’t cause any changes with how family members can find relatives in local jails or give the federal immigration agency extra authority within the county’s Corrections system, a top deputy to Mayor Daniella Levine Cava pledged Monday. James Reyes, chief of public safety under Levine Cava, said the updated agreement does not give Immigration and Customs Enforcement additional powers in Miami-Dade jails, where the county already has a state-mandated cooperation agreement with ICE to hold inmates for two extra working days if they’re booked on local charges while also being sought for deportation.

“State drops perjury charge against former Broward schools superintendent Robert Runcie” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — State prosecutors dropped a perjury charge against former Broward County Public Schools superintendent Runcie four years after his arrest, his lawyer confirmed Monday. Runcie, 63, was set to go on trial for the charge this week. A grand jury indicted him and the district’s then-general counsel, Barbara Myrick, in April 2021. Runcie was accused of lying to a statewide grand jury that was investigating the district’s soliciting and acceptance of state funds that were contingent on implementing safety measures mandated after the Feb. 14, 2018, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School mass shooting.

“Fort Lauderdale still needs City Hall two years after historic flood” via Susannah Bryan of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — For two years now, Fort Lauderdale has been a city without a City Hall. The eight-story building was critically damaged in a record-breaking rainstorm that hit in April 2023, sending floodwater pouring into the basement. The 1960s-era building lost power, forcing City Hall employees to work from home or in rented space. The building has since been demolished to make room for a new City Hall. Mayor Dean Trantalis says he’d like to see it open as soon as possible. One company, Meridiam Infrastructure North America, has already stepped forward with an unsolicited proposal that city officials say could help speed up the timeline. Meridiam — the same company that built the Port of Miami tunnel — submitted a proposal on May 15 offering to design, build, finance and operate a new Fort Lauderdale City Hall. During a recent meeting, Commissioner John Herbst argued against considering an unsolicited proposal, stating that it would only increase the price tag.

“Hendry Co. Sheriff, Captains for Clean Water clash over rock mine threats” via Bella Line of Fox 4 Now — A dispute between the Hendry County Sheriff’s Office and environmental group Captains for Clean Water has gained traction online. Sheriff Steve Whidden posted on Facebook, claiming that comments on Captains for Clean Water’s social media pages included threats against public officials regarding a newly approved rock mine in Palm Beach County. “Recent posts by Captains for Clean Water have fueled hostility and provoked violent rhetoric, putting our citizens’ safety at risk. Their actions have even inspired some Floridians to issue threats to public officials, warranting the attention of law enforcement,” the Sheriff’s Office stated in its Facebook post.

“DeSantis appoints Luis Gonzalez Sr., reappoints Nicholas Mulick to Keys Aqueduct Authority” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Board of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority (FKAA) is getting one new member and keeping an existing one, courtesy of DeSantis’ executive authority. DeSantis appointed Gonzalez and reappointed Mulick to the Board of Directors of the FKAA, an agency responsible for water supply and distribution throughout Monroe County. Gonzalez, a longtime Marathon resident and past City Commissioner, is the owner of Gonzalez Brothers Landscaping Inc. and president of the Mid-Keys Booster Club. He is also a member of the Marathon Elks Lodge and previously participated in the Marathon Rotary Club.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Trump proposal threatens key money to Central Florida’s homelessness fight, advocates say” via Ryan Gillsepie of the Orlando Sentinel — The Trump administration is aiming to transform how homeless services are funded by slashing budgets, distributing money to states instead of local agencies, and ending a program that houses previously unsheltered people with disabilities. Orlando-based providers of those services fear such a wholesale change would be a major setback, not only by making fewer dollars available for initiatives with a proven track record, but also by bringing more state government influence into how the money is spent. “This is worst-case scenario stuff for homeless services,” said Eric Gray, the CEO of the Christian Service Center in downtown Orlando. The proposal was detailed in the Trump administration’s Fiscal Year 2026 budget request released May 30. Such White House budget plans act mostly as indications of an administration’s priorities, with Congress ultimately in charge of funding via spending bills.

“Osceola Sheriff’s top director fired, denies knowing of illegal gambling scheme” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office’s executive director has been fired following Sheriff Marcos Lopez’s arrest on state racketeering charges, after having served him for years as his top advisor during his election campaigns and later as part of his administration. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed Nirva Rodriguez’s termination days after her employee profile was scrubbed from its website and following questions from news outlets about her status with the agency. On Monday, the agency refused to answer inquiries about her firing and that of Ruben De Jesus, who was described as being a “civilian employee” after also having worked on Lopez’s campaigns. In a statement shared with the Orlando Sentinel, Rodriguez said her firing “is a separate matter” from Lopez’s arrest and suspension. She added: “I have no knowledge of the allegations against the former Sheriff and I am not involved in that investigation.”

“Volusia County Proud Boys leader among extremist group members suing federal government” via Zachary Schermele of USA Today — A Volusia County Proud Boys leader whose prison sentence for the Jan. 6 insurrection was commuted by Trump is among five members of the right-wing extremist group who filed a lawsuit in federal court in Orlando against the U.S. government for more than $100 million. Joseph Biggs and the others allege the Justice Department and FBI violated their constitutional rights after arresting and jailing them for their participation in the effort to stop Congress from certifying Biden’s election victory in 2020. Biggs was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison. But he was released in January when Trump commuted his sentence.

“Orange County’s tourist tax take was good, not great in April” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — Orange County’s tourist tax collections were better in April than a year ago, but not as good as the year before that. The revenue generated by the county’s 6% surcharge on overnight hotel stays and other short-term lodging has been a reliable measure of tourist industry health, but Comptroller Phil Diamond, whose office tracks the collections, interpreted the new figures cautiously. “It’s interesting to me that even though we’re in the midst of what looks to be a very good year — and we just had a very good month — we didn’t beat a number from two years ago when everything was less expensive and hotel rooms cost less,” Diamond said. April 2025 collections were slightly weaker at $33.1 million than those in both April 2023 ($33.6 million) and April 2022 ($34.6 million).

“Teacher Susanne Peña to challenge Alicia Farrant for spot on Orange County School Board” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Peña will challenge conservative School Board member Farrant for her seat on the Orange County School Board. Farrant, a Moms for Liberty activist, won election to the School Board in 2022. She ran on a desire to get certain books removed from the School District’s library system and has been a stalwart ally of DeSantis in one of the only counties in Florida where Democrats consistently outperform Republicans. The Orange County Democratic Party is openly supporting Peña’s candidacy, stressing the need to curb the Moms for Liberty agenda in public schools. Peña, as a nonpartisan candidate, cannot promote her own party affiliation but supporters can independently do so.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Johns Hopkins All Children’s parent faces uncertainty amid cuts” via Anjelica Rubin of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — As Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital moves forward with ambitious expansion plans in St. Petersburg and Wesley Chapel, its parent institution is undergoing significant cost-cutting efforts in response to an unprecedented shortfall in federal research funding. The moves reflect a “downward trend” in the broader Johns Hopkins institution’s financial outlook. Johns Hopkins University has lost $850 million in federal research funding this year alone, including $800 million in funding from the now-shuttered U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and dozens of grants canceled by other agencies.

“As Epic Universe draws hype, what’s next for Tampa’s hometown park?” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — As Universal Orlando put the finishing touches on its $7 billion new gate, Epic Universe, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay had an announcement too. The Tampa theme park and Adventure Island, its accompanying water park, will spend $40 million to fund a new attraction and restaurant, as well as improvements to other eateries, shade, pathways, restrooms and more. That’s an impressive sum of money — until you compare it to what’s being spent across Interstate 4, said Robert Niles, founder of Theme Park Insider, an industry publication. Busch Gardens, he said, will have to provide what Disney and Universal are not: great deals for locals, who are becoming an increasingly important customer niche.

“Tampa-based firm Heritage Insurance honored with two national awards for employee wellness programs” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Florida-based Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance is being recognized with national awards for programs the company instituted to help its employees. Heritage, with headquarters in Tampa, snagged the pair of honors for companies that prioritize workplace health, culture and support systems. The “silver” designation was bestowed on Heritage from the 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation Award. “Senior leadership provides support for employee well-being programs through ongoing communications and promotional efforts. They have several programs (and) resources that support various dimensions of well-being, including worksite policies and accommodations that focus on workplace culture,” as Cigna described the award. Meanwhile, Heritage received the “Gold Level” award from the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health award from Mental Health America.

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis announces body armor company is expanding into Wakulla County” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — A company that manufactures and designs body armor is expanding into Wakulla County and will hire 300 employees, DeSantis announced. DeSantis joined business leaders for a press conference in Crawfordville to tout the economic news in one of Florida’s rural communities. Point Blank Enterprises, the largest manufacturer of body armor in the United States, is planning to move into a new facility in Wakulla’s Opportunity Park. The new facility will contain 100,000 square feet for manufacturing and 18,000 square feet of office space, said Hoyt Schmidt, who oversees the company’s commercial business. “We plan to continue our commercial business there for the U.S. law enforcement and law enforcement around the world,” Schmidt said.

“Florida State Seminoles athletics in for big changes now that schools paying players OK’d” via Peter Holland of the Tallahassee Democrat — The new age of college athletics is upon us, and the traditional amateurism model is no more. Starting on July 1, schools can begin paying players directly as part of the new revenue-sharing agreement, following the House v. NCAA settlement, which California Judge Claudia Wilken approved on Friday. What could all of this mean, and how does it affect Florida State athletics? As part of a Power Four conference in the ACC, the Seminoles will be permitted (not required) to share revenue with their athletes.

“FAMU athletics director Angela Suggs charged with theft from previous job, FDLE says” via Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat — Recently appointed Florida A&M Vice President and Director of Athletics Angela Suggs has been charged with falsifying travel vouchers and racking up $24,000 in personal expenses on a work credit card when she visited to casinos during business trips for her previous employer, investigators said. Suggs, 55, is charged with grand theft and making fraudulent claims for travel expenses, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement news release on June 9. A probable cause affidavit, which details the accusations against Suggs, was not immediately available. Before she joined FAMU in October 2024, Suggs was president and CEO of the Florida Sports Foundation, or FSF.

“UNF survey: First Coast manufacturers see contraction among key production indicators in May” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — A report on First Coast manufacturers indicates several sectors saw more contraction in May amid trade tariff turmoil. The University of North Florida (UNF) Jacksonville Economic Monitoring Survey (JEMS) showed only three out of 12 sectors expanded last month. The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) indicated a sluggish manufacturing picture on the First Coast in May. “Jacksonville’s headline PMI registered 47.5, signaling a contraction in the region’s manufacturing sector. A PMI below 50 reflects declining activity, and Jacksonville’s performance closely mirrors the national trend, with the U.S. PMI at 48.5,” said Albert Loh, Interim Dean of the UNF Coggin College of Business, which conducts the survey. “Companies continue to report weak demand, falling backlogs, and cautious hiring strategies, often opting for layoffs or hiring freezes.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Inside New College’s unraveling financial oversight: Staff ousted, Board critics removed” via Alice Herman of the Bradenton Herald — Two former top finance officers at the New College Foundation say they were ousted in 2023 after pushing back against college administrators who sought to use donor-restricted funds to cover President Corcoran’s salary and benefits — a move they said would violate the terms of the donations. Ron McDonough, the foundation’s former director of finance, and Declan Sheehy, former director of philanthropy, said they warned administrators not to misuse a significant gift — the largest donation in the school’s history — which they said was not intended to fund administrative salaries.

“Hurricane Milton-related loans available to Sarasota, Manatee businesses and nonprofits” via the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) recently announced that low interest federal disaster loans are available to small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Florida that sustained economic losses caused by Hurricane Milton on Oct. 9-10, 2024. The disaster declaration covers the primary counties of Sarasota, Manatee, DeSoto, Hardee, Seminole and Volusia as well as the adjacent counties of Brevard, Charlotte, Flagler, Glades, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Marion, Orange, Polk and Putnam.

“Naples is an outlier, lags behind state numbers in jobs growth” via Dayna Harpster of WGCU — The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ monthly jobs report shows increases of more than one percent in non-farm jobs in Florida and also overall in the United States for the year ending in April. Increases were also felt in the Cape Coral-Fort Myers and Punta Gorda areas with bumps of 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Sarasota’s available non-farm jobs jumped up 0.5% for the same period ending in April. The Naples-Marco Island area was the outlier with a decrease in jobs of 0.6%. In the leisure and hospitality sector, Southwest Florida experienced declines in North Port-Bradenton-Sarasota (-3.7%), Naples-Marco Island (-6.6%), Cape Coral-Fort Myers (-6.9%) and Punta Gorda (-7.3%).

— TOP OPINION —

“America is no longer a stable country” via David French of The New York Times — It’s difficult to escape the feeling that the Trump administration is actively seeking a confrontation on American streets. Following a protest in Los Angeles that turned violent, the administration’s response was wildly disproportionate, as if the nation were teetering on the edge of civil war. While the violence itself was unacceptable and a clear departure from honorable civil disobedience, it was localized and entirely within the capabilities of state and city officials to handle.

However, the administration’s language suggested otherwise.

Key figures like Miller used words like “insurrection,” while Vice President JD Vance and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth amplified the alarm, mobilizing the National Guard and putting Marines on high alert without any request from California’s leaders.

Despite the extreme rhetoric, a closer look reveals that the administration’s actions, for now, are more restrained than their words suggest. Trump federalized 2,000 National Guard members to protect federal personnel in Los Angeles, but he notably did not invoke the Insurrection Act. This is a critical legal distinction. Under the statute he used, the troops’ authority is limited to suppressing a “rebellion against the authority of the government.” It does not grant them broad law enforcement powers, such as the authority to make immigration arrests.

This measured action, however, provides little comfort, as it clearly sets the stage for escalation. If the administration deems this initial deployment insufficient, it will undoubtedly use cries of “insurrection” and “migrant invasion” to justify a more significant military presence.

This entire situation is fraught with peril and points to a deeply unsettling trend. The administration’s actions seem designed to provoke conflict, especially considering Trump’s past remarks about using force against protesters and his ongoing political feud with California’s Gov. Gavin Newsom. The potential for a constitutional crisis is palpable as the federal government imposes its will on a state that has not requested aid and has the resources to manage its own affairs.

Each day brings new evidence that America is no longer a stable country; instead, it feels like it is becoming less stable by the day, moving closer to a future where military force is used to settle domestic political disputes.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump is using the National Guard as bait” via Tom Nichols — Trump is launching an assault on democracy by deploying 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to confront protests against ICE, a move designed to provoke a crisis. This action serves three goals: diverting attention from his failures by creating a strongman image, establishing his willingness to misuse the military for political ends, and radicalizing citizen-soldiers against their neighbors. Trump appears eager for public violence to justify armed force; a pretext he hopes will desensitize Americans to authoritarian control. The best response is not confrontation, which would play into his hands, but restraint. If troops arrive to calm streets, it will expose his actions as a political stunt, denying him the pretext he needs to expand his power.

“Two Miami Republicans call out Trump’s inhumanity on immigration. Will others follow?” via the Miami Herald editorial board — The strongest and most important rebuke to Trump’s immigration agenda will never come from Democrats, activists or even the media. It will come from members of his own party who are seeing the damage that his mass deportation agenda and the revocation of legal status from hundreds of thousands of people are doing to communities like Miami-Dade County. Two Miami Republicans have taken an important and notable stance by directly criticizing actions by the Trump administration, with the strongest words coming from Latinas for Trump co-founder, state Sen. Ileana Garcia. In a Saturday post on X, Garcia wrote she’s the daughter of “Cuban refugees, who are now just as American, if not more so than Stephen Miller,” the White House aide who’s considered to be the main architect of Trump’s immigration agenda.

“Lucy’s Law would require minimum standards for boater safety training” via Vanessa Oliver for the Fort Myers News-Press — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reports that there were 659 boating accidents in 2023, with 408 injuries. There were 59 deaths tied to boating, and most operators behind the wheel in those circumstances had no safety training. Florida’s boater safety laws have not been updated in more than two decades. During that same time, Florida’s waters have grown almost as busy as our highways. We’ve accumulated more registered boats, waterways have grown congested, and operators are faced with more distractions. It is essential for our laws to be updated to reflect the new technologies, heightened threats and increased distractions on the water. That’s why I sponsored Lucy’s Law.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“National Retail Federation projects record spending for Father’s Day” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Dads are going to be treated pretty well when it comes to Father’s Day this year, as a record amount of money is expected to be spent. The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that by Sunday, Americans will spend about $24 billion on the holiday. That’s not only up from the 2024 figure of $22.4 billion, but it’s expected to exceed the all-time record of $22.9 billion spent in 2023. The NRF surveyed some 8,225 consumers over 18 years old through May 7 to compile the data on projected Father’s Day spending. The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is urging Sunshine State residents to get Father’s Day gifts locally and help support the businesses that help consumers support dad.

“Gas prices hold steady amid global oil market volatility” via Florida Politics — After rising 10 cents last week, Florida gas prices fell slightly over the weekend, stabilizing at an average of $3.09 per gallon statewide Sunday — the same price as a week ago. “Florida gas prices remain in the same 30-cent range that Florida gas prices have fluctuated within since September,” AAA spokesperson Mark Jenkins said in a statement. That range has kept retail fuel prices relatively predictable for months, despite significant global fluctuations in oil markets. Oil prices surged roughly 6% last week, driven by mounting geopolitical tensions, robust U.S. economic indicators and ongoing supply constraints. The international benchmark for crude oil was $63.41 per barrel Friday, a jump from $60.79 the previous week.

“Building stronger communities together: Deloitte’s annual Impact Day” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — More than 1,500 Deloitte professionals across Florida rolled up their sleeves Friday, June 6, dedicating their day to making a difference in communities as part of Impact Day, Deloitte’s annual day of service. From Tallahassee to Miami, teams volunteered with numerous nonprofits, addressing community needs that ranged from food insecurity and access to hygiene to conservation efforts and youth education. Impact Day, now in its 26th year, is a long-standing tradition at Deloitte and a meaningful reflection of the organization’s year-round commitment to making an impact that matters. Each year, on the first Friday in June, thousands of Deloitte professionals across the country volunteer to support community-based organizations where they live and work. While many Deloitte employees engage in volunteerism and social impact efforts throughout the year, Impact Day provides a unique opportunity for collective action and shared purpose.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Belated best wishes to Rep. Kevin Steele. Celebrating today are Melanie DiMuzio, St. Pete’s Copley Gerdes, Nick Iarossi of Capital City Consulting, and Amy Farrington.

___

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.