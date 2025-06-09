‘Make this make sense’: Ron DeSantis rips ‘disgraceful’ riots in California

Florida’s Governor thinks the “inmates run the asylum” in California, leading to riots in the streets there.

In a media availability, Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the “disgraceful” actions in Los Angeles and defended the Donald Trump administration’s “enforcement of immigration laws” that “the federal government has a right to do.”

“DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) has every right to be enforcing the laws. But you have some of these people, they’re objecting because they don’t want to get kicked out of America, and yet they’re burning the American flag. And yet they’re waving the flag of the country that they don’t want to get sent back to. Can you please make this make sense to me?” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted that people don’t feel “safe” in Los Angeles or San Francisco because of their approach to law enforcement.

The Governor spent much of Sunday opining about the “riots” in the City of Angels, blasting “legacy media bias” in The Wall Street Journal that called the action “protests.”

He also had an exchange with familiar foil Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California who debated DeSantis in late 2023.

After Newsom asked him if he’d have Trump send the Marines to Miami Beach to quell Spring Break restiveness, DeSantis fired back.

“Spring Break in Miami Beach has been peaceful and quiet the last couple of years because the local and state officials work together to enforce the laws. California should try it sometime,” Newsom said.