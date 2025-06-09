June 9, 2025
‘Make this make sense’: Ron DeSantis rips ‘disgraceful’ riots in California

A.G. GancarskiJune 9, 20252min2

FLAPOL030425CH075
'They're waving the flag of the country they don't want to get sent back to.'

Florida’s Governor thinks the “inmates run the asylum” in California, leading to riots in the streets there.

In a media availability, Gov. Ron DeSantis denounced the “disgraceful” actions in Los Angeles and defended the Donald Trump administration’s “enforcement of immigration laws” that “the federal government has a right to do.”

“DHS (the Department of Homeland Security) has every right to be enforcing the laws. But you have some of these people, they’re objecting because they don’t want to get kicked out of America, and yet they’re burning the American flag. And yet they’re waving the flag of the country that they don’t want to get sent back to. Can you please make this make sense to me?” DeSantis said.

DeSantis noted that people don’t feel “safe” in Los Angeles or San Francisco because of their approach to law enforcement.

The Governor spent much of Sunday opining about the “riots” in the City of Angels, blasting “legacy media bias” in The Wall Street Journal that called the action “protests.”

He also had an exchange with familiar foil Gavin Newsom, the Governor of California who debated DeSantis in late 2023.

After Newsom asked him if he’d have Trump send the Marines to Miami Beach to quell Spring Break restiveness, DeSantis fired back.

“Spring Break in Miami Beach has been peaceful and quiet the last couple of years because the local and state officials work together to enforce the laws. California should try it sometime,” Newsom said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Cat 5 Desantis

    June 9, 2025 at 11:55 am

    Mexican are not passive,like others Hispanic,who live with the illusion they have White privilege,their nothing left to destroy in Florida,that the hurricane will finally do Florida end

  • MH/Duuuval

    June 9, 2025 at 12:03 pm

    Heads up, AG, you have exchanged Newsom for DeSantis in the last sentence.

    Trump refers to Newsom as “Newscum” in his online tirades. Then the Supreme Grifter sics ICE on brown people in California to fulfill a “quota” imposed on ICE by Trump, provoking violence in California which DJT uses to rationalize nationalizing the state guard. Trump imagines this will work against Newsom politically. Only on Fox.

