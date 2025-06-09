Rick Scott says feds have a right to defend ICE agents

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been painted as public enemy No. 1 by opponents of the Donald Trump administration’s aggressive approach to illegal immigration.

But Florida’s senior Senator suggests those agents need protection of their own.

“We have ICE agents getting hurt, all right? The federal government has the ability, has the right, to defend the federal agents,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on CNBC “Squawk Box.”

Scott was reacting to the events in Los Angeles over the weekend, where protesters representing a coalition of entities have confronted ICE agents, local police and other law enforcement, and have defaced property and immolated a few Waymo taxis, among other acts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested sending in U.S. Marines, and members of the National Guard have already been mobilized to quell the demonstrations.

Scott also said Democratic leaders in the Golden State aren’t protecting residents.

“I don’t understand why the Mayor and the Governor don’t care about the safety of their citizens,” he added.

“Democrats have all been okay with criminals and terrorists and narco-traffickers coming across our border. That was okay. Like, who are you representing? I want my family to be safe. I love my friends and my family. I want them to be safe. I don’t want these people in my neighborhood. And that’s what’s going on.”

Before the segment moved on to other topics, the Naples Republican noted that his mother would have been “furious” with him had he partaken in similar demonstrations.