June 9, 2025
Rick Scott says feds have a right to defend ICE agents

A.G. GancarskiJune 9, 20253min4

Rick Scott AP
The Naples Republican is weighing in on demonstrations on the West Coast.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been painted as public enemy No. 1 by opponents of the Donald Trump administration’s aggressive approach to illegal immigration.

But Florida’s senior Senator suggests those agents need protection of their own.

“We have ICE agents getting hurt, all right? The federal government has the ability, has the right, to defend the federal agents,” U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said on CNBCSquawk Box.”

Scott was reacting to the events in Los Angeles over the weekend, where protesters representing a coalition of entities have confronted ICE agents, local police and other law enforcement, and have defaced property and immolated a few Waymo taxis, among other acts.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has suggested sending in U.S. Marines, and members of the National Guard have already been mobilized to quell the demonstrations.

Scott also said Democratic leaders in the Golden State aren’t protecting residents.

“I don’t understand why the Mayor and the Governor don’t care about the safety of their citizens,” he added.

“Democrats have all been okay with criminals and terrorists and narco-traffickers coming across our border. That was okay. Like, who are you representing? I want my family to be safe. I love my friends and my family. I want them to be safe. I don’t want these people in my neighborhood. And that’s what’s going on.”

Before the segment moved on to other topics, the Naples Republican noted that his mother would have been “furious” with him had he partaken in similar demonstrations.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

  • Wendy

    June 9, 2025 at 9:13 am

    It’s not a right, it’s an obligation. We aren’t going to put up with this Third World crap anymore. Criminal aliens will be arrested
    and deported. Their loser leftist citizen enablers will be held criminally liable.

  • KJP

    June 9, 2025 at 9:22 am

    Of course the Fed should support these people. Newsom and Karen DumBass are catering to the illegals. What is wrong with Kalifornia politicians?

  • FLPatriot

    June 9, 2025 at 9:28 am

    THIS is why we have the 2nd Amendment. We the People, Time to use it.

  • Larry Gillis, Director-at-Large, Libertarian Party of Florida

    June 9, 2025 at 10:07 am

    NO PREEMPTIVE STRIKE BY THE FEDS, SENATOR

    Let the locals take care of this, Senator. Your instinctive reliance on federal muscle is disturbing, to say the least.

    BTW, whatever happened to the “limited government” Republican who joined the GOP so long ago, the one you used to be?

