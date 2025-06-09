Spring Break helps Orange County generate $33M in hotel tax revenue in April

Spring Breakers helped generate $33 million in Orange County hotel tax revenue this April, but that falls short of last month’s total and of revenue from past holidays.

April 2025 tax revenue was down 9% compared to last April. “April collections were higher than last year — in part because Easter fell in April this year instead of March,” Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond said. “However, April 2025 collections were still $519,300 less than April 2023 — when Easter also occurred in April.”

For March, the 6% surcharge on short-term stays and hotel rooms — known as the tourist development tax (TDT) — generated about $40.6 million.

Visit Orlando reported “solid growth” in Orlando’s tourism industry in April. Hotel occupancy rose about 2 percentage points year-over-year, to 73%, while short-term rentals jumped 28% from last year, according to Visit Orlando, which receives a portion of the hotel tax to help market Central Florida.

Visit Orlando also looked at how hotels are doing so far in preparation for the busy Summer season.

“Hotel bookings from May through July are currently pacing 1% behind the same time period last year. However, the short-term rental market is showing robust growth, with bookings pacing 15% ahead of last year for the same timeframe,” Visit Orlando said in a press release.

Did Epic Universe’s May 22 grand opening generate an immediate bump for hotel tax revenue?

That’s a question that could be answered in early July, when Diamond’s Office releases the May TDT revenue figures.

Epic Universe is Universal Orlando’s third theme park, featuring rides based on Super Nintendo World, Harry Potter, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal monsters and more.

Several theme parks are currently holding special events and opening new attractions this Summer, which could attract tourism and locals to come visit.

SeaWorld Orlando has launched a new drone show where the night skies are lit up with sea creatures. The park, which recently opened its flying theater ride, is also hosting its Summer concert series again.

Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will get a new nighttime parade July 20, which will likely draw big crowds to see the first year-round night parade in years.

Legoland Florida also has opened the Sea Life Aquarium, the company’s second location in Central Florida, at the Winter Haven park.