Gov. DeSantis announces body armor company is expanding into Wakulla County

A company that manufactures and designs body armor is expanding into Wakulla County and will hire 300 employees, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced.

DeSantis joined business leaders for a press conference in Crawfordville to tout the economic news in one of Florida’s rural communities.

Point Blank Enterprises, the largest manufacturer of body armor in the United States, is planning to move into a new facility in Wakulla’s Opportunity Park. The new facility will contain 100,000 square feet for manufacturing and 18,000 square feet of office space, said Hoyt Schmidt, who oversees the company’s commercial business.

“We plan to continue our commercial business there for the U.S. law enforcement and law enforcement around the world,” Schmidt said.

The 300 new jobs will pay an average of $52,900 and create a ripple effect, said John Shuff, President of the Wakulla Economic Development Council.

“Today’s announcement is the first of its kind for Wakulla County, and won’t be the last,” Shuff said. “It will bring a major economic impact to our entire region.”

Point Blank Enterprises currently employs 4,000 people worldwide, the company’s leaders said.

DeSantis said the new facility has the potential to be a “really game-changing facility.”

During his remarks, DeSantis touted Florida’s economy, saying the state has added 100,000 manufacturing jobs since he became Governor.

“You hear a lot of talk about this, obviously nationally. In Florida, we’re showing how it’s done,” said DeSantis, who has traveled across the state this year to highlight the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to spur economic development.

DeSantis, who did not take questions from the press, also took a dig at the immigration riots in California during his remarks.

“I see what’s going on out there, and it’s really disgraceful to be letting the inmates run the asylum,” DeSantis said.