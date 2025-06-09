Building stronger communities together: Deloitte’s annual Impact Day

More than 1,500 Deloitte professionals across Florida rolled up their sleeves Friday, June 6, dedicating their day to making a difference in communities as part of Impact Day, Deloitte’s annual day of service.

From Tallahassee to Miami, teams volunteered with numerous nonprofits, addressing community needs that ranged from food insecurity and access to hygiene to conservation efforts and youth education.

Impact Day, now in its 26th year, is a long-standing tradition at Deloitte and a meaningful reflection of the organization’s year-round commitment to making an impact that matters. Each year, on the first Friday in June, thousands of Deloitte professionals across the country volunteer to support community-based organizations where they live and work. While many Deloitte employees engage in volunteerism and social impact efforts throughout the year, Impact Day provides a unique opportunity for collective action and shared purpose.

This day of service embodies Deloitte’s broader mission to drive transformative change in communities across the country. By leveraging their professional skills and personal passions, Deloitte volunteers help strengthen communities and provide support to those in need.

“The real power of Impact Day isn’t in the hours logged — it’s in the intentional connection our volunteers make with the communities they serve,” said David Friedman, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP, and leader of Deloitte’s work in Florida. “When our teams come together on Impact Day, it’s a powerful reminder that purpose is most meaningful when put into action and driven by compassion to create real, positive change for those who need it most.”

In Florida, Deloitte volunteers contributed their time and talent to more than a dozen community organizations. In Tallahassee, teams supported Second Harvest of the Big Bend by sorting and packing food for families facing food insecurity across Leon and surrounding counties. Others volunteered with Brehon House, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for young mothers and the support they need to build stable, independent lives.

“Growing up in Tallahassee, I’ve seen firsthand the strength of this community,” said Dean Izzo, Client Relationship Executive at Deloitte. “Impact Day gives us a chance to give back to places like Second Harvest and Brehon House, supporting neighbors who need it most. Giving back isn’t just a one-day event; it’s a core part of our culture that inspires us to support and uplift the communities where we live and work every day.”

In Miami, Deloitte professionals volunteered with The Posse Foundation during its Academic Immersion Day. Teams assisted with workshop presentations and event logistics to equip Posse Miami Scholars with the tools and confidence needed for a successful transition from high school to college.

“The work The Posse Foundation does to empower the next generation of leaders is truly inspiring,” said Delaney McGuire, manager at Deloitte Consulting LLP. “Being part of the mission, even briefly, you get a real sense of what’s possible when young people are the resources and support to thrive.”

Volunteers also spent the day at Lotus House, one of the nation’s largest shelters for homeless women and children. There, teams organized supplies, landscaped outdoor areas, and painted spaces to create a welcoming environment for residents to rebuild their lives.

In Boca Raton, Deloitte employees spent the day at Junior Achievement of South Florida, an organization dedicated to cultivating the next generation of business leaders, employees and consumers by educating students about financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness. Volunteers assisted with spring cleaning and used Cricut machines to craft personalized awards recognizing students’ accomplishments.

Barbara Ann Watson, a Senior One Team Ambassador at Deloitte who has participated in Impact Day for nearly 20 years, highlights Junior Achievement’s impact in the community.

“Junior Achievement opens students’ eyes to what’s possible, not just in the classroom but in their futures,” said Watson. “By planting seeds of hope and opportunity, their work drives meaningful change that uplifts students and strengthens entire communities for years to come.”

In West Palm Beach, Deloitte professionals volunteered at Healthy Mothers, Healthy Babies, a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing birth outcomes through the compassionate delivery of prenatal care, education and maternal support. Volunteers assembled bundles of diapers and baby formula for mothers in need, ensuring essential supplies are readily available for distribution.

“Investing in the health and well-being of mothers and babies during these formative stages is an act of profound community stewardship,” said Julie Seda, senior administrative assistant at Deloitte. “It sparks a transformative cycle of care and resilience that reaches far beyond the individual families, forging stronger, more connected communities.”

These Florida-based projects were part of more than 1,200 volunteer activities across 100 cities in the United States. While Impact Day is an annual event, it represents Deloitte’s ongoing commitment to community engagement through year-round volunteerism, pro bono services, social impact innovation, nonprofit board participation and the Deloitte Foundation.

Through Impact Day and beyond, Deloitte professionals bring the organization’s purpose to life by making an impact that matters and helping build stronger, more equitable communities across Florida and the nation.