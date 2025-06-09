June 9, 2025
Budget conference: MOSH money likely to continue flowing for ‘Genesis Project’
Image via MOSH

A.G. Gancarski

MOSH Genesis
The state looks poised to supplement local efforts.

The Jacksonville Museum of Science and History (MOSH) is poised to get another seven-figure sum from state legislators this year for a key project.

The most recent Transportation and Economic Development budget spreadsheet shows the Senate matching the House’s $2.5 million offer for the MOSH Genesis Project (HF 1828, SF 2847).

This follows up on $5 million appropriated in the current fiscal year, though $87 million of the project cost is paid for locally and by private donations.

“The funds from the State will ensure the uninterrupted design and construction of an iconic and innovative museum of science and history on the North Bank of the St. John’s River in Downtown Jacksonville. It will be a hub for culture and entertainment, stem learning and Florida storytelling. These funds will specifically move the project into the final design and construction phase,” the appropriations request from Rep. Wyman Duggan says.

The request from Sen. Clay Yarborough notes that construction is expected to begin at the beginning of next year, with an eye toward completion by July 2028.

The money will go along with other local and state funding to build a new museum in 2025 on the former Shipyards property, a 130,000 square foot space that will include an aquifer exhibit, a water-quality bio lab, and a private exhibit space.

The museum itself offers similar aspirational promises, vowing to link “present-day Jacksonville to a dynamic vision of what is to come.”

“MOSH Genesis, a destination for lifelong learning, will deliver a new museum experience that evokes that sense of excitement for all guests — whether it is their first visit or their fiftieth. We will transform the cultural and physical landscape of Northeast Florida and serve as a catalyst for a thriving sports and entertainment district on the Northbank of Downtown Jacksonville.”

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Mahdi Kassam

    June 9, 2025 at 3:03 pm

    Blessings to Jacksonville and Duval for this project for all residents, thankful to Mr. Yarborough, and the Senate/House electeds in the area, 51 – MOSH Genesis seems fun, boundless, and a lil alien to me

