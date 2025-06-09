Citrus County mourns loss of beloved Lu the hippo

He was bigger than life. He was bigger than practically anything.

And everyone in Citrus County knew Lu.

Lucifer, an African hippopotamus who spent nearly his entire life in Homosassa, died Sunday at the age of 65.

He was a longtime favorite of the Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, where he had resided since age 4.

“For over 60 years, Lu touched the lives of millions of visitors with a gentle presence and larger than life personality,” Florida State Parks said in a statement. “Lu is survived in spirit by the devoted park rangers who cared for him, the millions of visitors whose lives he touched and the wildlife community he helped anchor. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered.”

Born in the San Diego Zoo, the young Lu was a star of 1960s television and live performances. He came to Homosassa in 1964 when the wildlife park was privately owned.

When the state bought the park in 1989, it wanted to rid the park of all non-native animals — including Lu. Plans were made to ship him to a facility in Fort Myers.

The Citrus County Chronicle reported the plans and asked readers to weigh in. The overwhelming response said to keep Lu in Citrus County.

The state relented. Gov. Lawton Chiles and the Cabinet declared Lu an honorary Florida native and named Homosassa as his permanent home.

Thousands of online tributes poured in all Monday from residents and visitors alike who enjoyed his birthdays, feeding time, and the ever-present “splatter zone” sign that means exactly what it says (If Lu’s backing up, time to move).

“Replacing an icon like Lu will be tough. He will be remembered by many for a very long time,” one woman wrote.

Another wrote: “We will all miss Lu. A true Homosassa legend.”

A Department of Environmental Protection statement said Lu’s legacy passed through generations.

“Children grew up visiting him, and many returned as adults with children of their own to say hello to the gentle giant,” the agency said. “His legacy extends beyond his impressive lifespan — he represented the deep connection between people and the animals who inspire, wonder, empathy, and stewardship.”

Park visitors stopped by Lu’s empty lagoon Monday. Park volunteers set up a memorial near the entrance for visitors to share their thoughts and memories.

“More than a park resident,” the park’s statement reads, “Lu was an icon and a symbol of the special bond between people and wildlife.”