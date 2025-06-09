Tampa-based firm Heritage Insurance honored with 2 national awards for employee wellness programs

Florida-based Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance is being recognized with national awards for programs the company instituted to help its employees.

Heritage, with headquarters in Tampa, snagged the pair of honors for companies that prioritize workplace health, culture and support systems. The “silver” designation was bestowed on Heritage from the 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation Award.

“Senior leadership provides support for employee well-being programs through ongoing communications and promotional efforts. They have several programs (and) resources that support various dimensions of well-being including worksite policies and accommodations that focus on workplace culture,” as Cigna described the award.

Meanwhile, Heritage received the “Gold Level” award from the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health award from Mental Health America.

“The organizations recognized through these awards are setting new standards for employee engagement and workplace health. Being included in the group of awardees reinforces Heritage’s reputation as a forward-thinking employer where people are supported, valued, and empowered to thrive,” a Heritage news release said.

Heritage officials acknowledged that many of their employee support and mental-health assistance programs are particularly necessary since many of their workers are dealing with high-stress situations. Many work through hurricane and wildfire developments and are trying to get insurance relief to residents who are victims of those disasters.

Given the weight of those issues, Heritage leaders say they are going out of their way to make sure employees have access to resources at the company to provide upkeep of overall well-being.

“At Heritage, creating a workplace where people can thrive, professionally and personally, is a top priority. These recognitions reflect the dedication of our entire team to building a culture that truly supports mental health, well-being, and work-life balance,” said Ernie Gareteix, CEO of Heritage Insurance.

“I’m especially proud of how our employees showed resilience and compassion during a year marked by devastating hurricanes and wildfires. Their unwavering support for one another and for the communities we serve speaks volumes about who we are. A healthy, supported team is the foundation of everything Heritage does.”