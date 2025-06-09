June 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tampa-based firm Heritage Insurance honored with 2 national awards for employee wellness programs
Businessman holding and giving insurance and assurance icon including family health real estate car and financial for risk management concept.

Drew DixonJune 9, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Senate concurs with House on full funding for AP, IB and AICE courses

HeadlinesInfluence

Budget conference: Amid controversy, legislators defund Casey DeSantis’ Hope Florida

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.9.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Businessman holding and giving insurance and assurance icon incl
Mental health treatment access and workplace culture were areas that Heritage excelled at, according to honors bestowed to the company.

Florida-based Heritage Property and Casualty Insurance is being recognized with national awards for programs the company instituted to help its employees.

Heritage, with headquarters in Tampa, snagged the pair of honors for companies that prioritize workplace health, culture and support systems. The “silver” designation was bestowed on Heritage from the 2024 Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation Award.

“Senior leadership provides support for employee well-being programs through ongoing communications and promotional efforts. They have several programs (and) resources that support various dimensions of well-being including worksite policies and accommodations that focus on workplace culture,” as Cigna described the award.

Meanwhile, Heritage received the “Gold Level” award from the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health award from Mental Health America.

“The organizations recognized through these awards are setting new standards for employee engagement and workplace health. Being included in the group of awardees reinforces Heritage’s reputation as a forward-thinking employer where people are supported, valued, and empowered to thrive,” a Heritage news release said.

Heritage officials acknowledged that many of their employee support and mental-health assistance programs are particularly necessary since many of their workers are dealing with high-stress situations. Many work through hurricane and wildfire developments and are trying to get insurance relief to residents who are victims of those disasters.

Given the weight of those issues, Heritage leaders say they are going out of their way to make sure employees have access to resources at the company to provide upkeep of overall well-being.

“At Heritage, creating a workplace where people can thrive, professionally and personally, is a top priority. These recognitions reflect the dedication of our entire team to building a culture that truly supports mental health, well-being, and work-life balance,” said Ernie Gareteix, CEO of Heritage Insurance.

“I’m especially proud of how our employees showed resilience and compassion during a year marked by devastating hurricanes and wildfires. Their unwavering support for one another and for the communities we serve speaks volumes about who we are. A healthy, supported team is the foundation of everything Heritage does.”

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: Amid controversy, legislators defund Casey DeSantis' Hope Florida

nextBudget conference: Senate concurs with House on full funding for AP, IB and AICE courses

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories