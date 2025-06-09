National Retail Federation projects record spending for Father’s Day

Dads are going to be treated pretty well when it comes to Father’s Day this year as a record amount of money is expected to be spent.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) projects that by Sunday, Americans will spend about $24 billion on the holiday. That’s not only up from the 2024 figure of $22.4 billion, but it’s expected to exceed the all-time record of $22.9 billion spent in 2023.

The NRF surveyed some 8,225 consumers over 18 years old through May 7 to compile the data on projected Father’s Day spending.

The Florida Retail Federation (FRF) is urging Sunshine State residents to get Father’s Day gifts locally and help support the businesses helping consumers support dad.

“Dad jokes aside, the forecast shows dads are going to get some real love, special gifts and unique experiences this Father’s Day,” said Scott Shalley, President and CEO of the FRF. “Consumer spending is strong when it comes to family and loved ones, and Florida’s retailers are stocked and ready to help shoppers find the perfect dad gear.”

The FRF has a special online guide emphasizing local spending for Florida shoppers called “Find it in Florida.”

The NRF expects Americans to spend $199.38 each on gifts for Dad this year. That’s up about $10 for each shopper and an increase of $50 for each Father’s Day shopper since 2020.

About 76% of consumers say they’ll do something to honor dad on his special day this year and about 48% say they’re prioritizing giving their father figure some kind of gift while some 25% say they’ll buy a gift for their husband or significant other.

About 58% of consumers say they’ll be buying greeting cards for Father’s Day, 55% will purchase clothing, 53% say they’re planning a special outing and 50% plan on buying a gift card.

When it comes to where folks get their gifts for their fathers, 41% say they’ll buy the goods online, 35% will shop for their father at department stores, 23% at discount stores, another 22% at specialty stores and 19% will purchase their gifts at small and local businesses.