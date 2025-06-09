June 9, 2025
Gov. DeSantis appoints Luis Gonzalez Sr., reappoints Nicholas Mulick to Keys Aqueduct Authority

Jesse Scheckner

RON DESANTIS BILL SIGNING (12)
The Board of the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority (FKAA) is getting one new member and keeping an existing one, courtesy of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive authority.

DeSantis appointed Luis Gonzalez Sr. and reappointed Nicholas Mulick to the Board of Directors of the FKAA, an agency responsible for water supply and distribution throughout Monroe County.

Gonzalez, a longtime Marathon resident and past City Commissioner, is the owner of Gonzalez Brothers Landscaping Inc. and President of the Mid-Keys Booster Club.

He is also a member of the Marathon Elks Lodge and previously participated in the Marathon Rotary Club.

Mulick is a lawyer in private practice who serves as General Counsel for the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment District, where he provides legal guidance on environmental infrastructure and utility matters.

He also holds a seat on the 16th Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission, helping to evaluate judicial appointments for Monroe County.

The FKAA manages critical water infrastructure for the Keys, including the transmission of potable water from the mainland and maintenance of wastewater systems in several municipalities.

Appointees play an important role in guiding the agency’s planning and operations in the face of unique environmental and resilience challenges faced by the island communities.

Both appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

