June 9, 2025
Gov. DeSantis reappoints Mori Hosseini, Fred Ridley to UF Board of Trustees despite Santa Ono snit

A.G. Gancarski
June 9, 2025

DeSantis, Ron - Golfing
The timing of this announcement is remarkable, days after a media firestorm over a big decision these men made.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is giving a vote of confidence to the University of Florida Board of Trustees, even after they advanced a failed pick for President of the state’s flagship school.

DeSantis has reappointed Mori Hosseini and Fred Ridley to the Board, even after both men were part of the unanimous vote in favor of Santa Ono.

The state Board of Governors (BOG) summarily rejected Ono amid concerns about his adherence to left-wing ideology like diversity, equity and inclusion, and a firestorm from people on the Right, including onetime DeSantis favorite Christopher Rufo, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr.

The Governor offered weak criticisms of Ono, saying past comments made him “cringe,” but expressed confidence in the Trustees publicly before the BOG spiked their pick. Even after it was final, though, the usually outspoken DeSantis avoided saying anything relevant about the controversy, a measure of the political complications he faced.

Hosseini has been one of DeSantis’ most influential supporters since his run for Governor in 2018, with the Governor backing a $92 million highway interchange at the ICI Homes developer’s behest. In turn, DeSantis enjoyed private flights and a golf simulator at Hosseini’s expense.

But that’s not the only golf connection in the reappointments.

Ridley, a Partner at Foley & Lardner, LLP,  is also Chair of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament.

DeSantis has attended many sporting events since his election as Governor, but said just this year the Masters was his favorite.

“We hosted two Super Bowls since I’ve been Governor. I was at the National Championship basketball game with the University of Florida in San Antonio to watch that on Monday. I’ve been into the college World Series, all these things. But I’d say the Masters is probably the best sporting event I’ve ever attended,” DeSantis told interviewer Mark Levin.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

