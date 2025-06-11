Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.11.25

Good Wednesday morning.

First of all, a top of ‘burn birthday shoutout to Katie Patronis.

Three legislative races were settled on Tuesday evening, as Republicans swept a series of Special Elections in deep red seats. Debbie Mayfield won a race for Florida Senate while both Nathan Boyles and Brian Hodgers won seats in the state House.

Mayfield will once again represent Senate District 19 in the upper chamber after defeating Democrat Vance Ahrens. She took about 54.4% of the vote to Ahrens’ less than 45.6%, ultimately winning 37,546 votes to 31,419 according to unofficial final results.

This will mark a return to the Senate representing the same district. She succeeds now-U.S. Rep. Randy Fine, who gave up the seat he won in November to run for Congress.

Of course, Mayfield’s biggest victory of the year may have been over the Secretary of State’s office, which tried and failed to block her from the ballot with a misinterpretation of term limits rules.

Boyles, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, has now won the House District 3 Special Election over Democrat Dondre Wise decisively, besting his opponent 67.5%, or 8,101 votes, to 32.5%, or 3,901 votes. That’s with all votes counted in both Okaloosa and Santa Rosa counties.

The Milton Republican succeeds former Rep. Joel Rudman, who gave up the seat for his own unsuccessful bid for Congress.

Finally, Republican Brian Hodgers won a race to represent House District 32, filling the seat Mayfield resigned from, effective this week, to run in her Senate district. Hodgers won almost 55.3% of the vote, or 14,997 votes, over Democrat Juan Hinojosa’s 44.7%, or 12,111 votes.

All three can be sworn in immediately in Tallahassee.

Tallahassee Memorial Hospital is the go-to hospital for many in The Process. Whether you live in the Capital City or require hospital care during your visits, the health care heroes at TMH are there to care for you.

TMH Day is an opportunity to show your support. Leading up to the annual TMH Foundation giving day on June 12, the TMH Foundation aims to raise $100,000. 100% of your contributions will go directly to support the patients, team members and communities of Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

There are multiple ways to get involved:

— Visit Charlie Park on June 11, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and tip generously as TMH CEO Mark O’Bryant, CMO Dr. Andrea Friall, and TMHF President Nigel Allen pour your drinks and collect “TIPS FOR TMH.”

—Join TMH DAY FAMILY CELEBRATION at the Hub at Feather Oaks on June 12, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Round up for TMH at the food trucks and enjoy live music from George Feijoo!

— Shop HEARTH AND SOUL’S TMH DAY SPECIALTY CANDLE all June long. Proceeds from purchases go to TMH Day.

— SAY TMH DAY @ MIDTOWN READER, 1123 Thomasville Road, on June 12, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 10% of your proceeds will go to support TMH.

Learn more and make your contribution at tmhday.org.

—@MayorofLA: Let me be clear: ANYONE who vandalized Downtown or looted stores does not care about our immigrant communities. You will be held accountable.

—@LAUSDSup: I will do everything in my power to make sure every child feels safe, supported, and seen in our schools. I Was Once Undocumented. Now I’m a Superintendent Speaking Out Against (Donald) Trump’s Immigration Raids

—@JHendersonTampa: Getting arrested would immediately make (Gavin) Newsom the Democratic front-runner in 2028.

—@ICEGov: Your voice matters. If Florida can partner with us, so can your state. Ask your local police to partner with ICE.

—@Fineout: The current Session has now lasted 99 days. Tomorrow will be day 100. The longest Session on record in Fla lasted 520 days from June 6, 1955 until Nov. 6, 1956 when it was officially ended due to a new election.

— TOP STORY —

“Top Florida officials approve buying 340 acres from luxury golf developer” via Max Chesnes and Emily Mahoney of the Tampa Bay Times — In a significant reversal, DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet have approved the purchase of 340 acres of forest land in Hernando County from luxury golf developer Cabot Citrus. The vote marks a stark departure from a highly controversial proposal last year, in which the state considered a land swap that would have given over 300 acres of preserved public land to the same developer. That initial plan sparked intense public outrage and was quietly withdrawn. Tuesday’s decision greenlights a straightforward purchase, ensuring the state adds to its conservation holdings without trading away any existing public lands in return.

Following the vote, Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, who had advanced the initial swap proposal, issued a statement calling the new purchase a “better path” and acknowledging that the public process “worked exactly the way it should.” In contrast, DeSantis was silent on the specific purchase during the Cabinet meeting but later included it in a celebratory press release. Some intrigue preceded the decision, as DeSantis was recently photographed wearing a Cabot Citrus hat while golfing with a state wildlife official. The final purchase price for the land, which borders the Withlacoochee State Forest, is still pending an official appraisal.

This move comes amid a series of public land controversies, including a recently thwarted land swap with a mysterious LLC and state proposals to develop parks. Consequently, environmental groups are cautiously optimistic. While they view the purchase as a victory for conservation and a demonstration of the power of public pressure, they remain skeptical of the state’s overall commitment. Citing “mixed signals,” advocates continue to push for consistent and robust funding for statewide land acquisition programs like Florida Forever, highlighting an ongoing tension between development interests and conservation priorities within the administration.

—“Wilton Simpson applauds approval of conservation land purchase from Cabot Citrus” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice

— BUDGET —

“Florida lawmakers reach deal on K-12 spending for ’25-’26” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO — Florida lawmakers have agreed on a $29.5 billion K-12 education budget, a lean 3% increase over the current year. The plan boosts per-student funding by $143 to $9,130 and adds $100 million for teacher pay raises, falling short of DeSantis’ request. Notably, 71% of the new spending will be funded by property taxes. The budget maintains funding for school safety and mental health, while also supporting key programs such as AP and IB. Meanwhile, as Florida’s universal school-choice program expands to over 429,000 students, lawmakers are still developing policies to increase oversight and provide charter schools with more flexibility to grow alongside the new spending plan.

“Budget conference: A favorite program of Ron DeSantis gets $25M investment” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have allocated $25 million for DeSantis’ Job Growth Grant Fund, a significant reduction from the $100 million he requested. The fund, which supports public infrastructure and workforce training projects across the state, is one of the Governor’s favorite initiatives, often promoted through high-profile news conferences announcing grant awards. This year, grants have been awarded to projects such as the expansion of a body armor company, a college manufacturing program, and port improvements. While DeSantis credits the fund with boosting Florida’s economy and adding manufacturing jobs, legislative leaders say they are focused on analyzing data to confirm the program’s effectiveness before committing to larger sums in the future.

“DeSantis wants to cut property taxes. Florida’s proposed K-12 budget relies on them” via Andrew Atterbury and Gary Fineout of POLITICO — As DeSantis calls for property tax cuts, Florida’s Legislature is ironically crafting a K-12 education budget increase that is heavily reliant on them. Lawmakers are proposing a $945 million spending boost, with over 70% — or $674 million — generated by local property taxes. This marks a significant shift from previous years and aims to offset costs as Florida’s booming universal school-choice program drives declining public school enrollment. The reliance on property taxes to fund schools creates a policy paradox, as the Governor advocates for tax relief. At the same time, the Legislature’s budget leans more on local revenue to maintain educational services, highlighting the complex financial challenge of funding both public and private education.

“Budget conference: House proposes significant loan fund change for Schools of Hope” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Despite a bill to expand the Schools of Hope program dying during the Regular Legislative Session, Florida lawmakers are reviving it through the budget process. The House and Senate have advanced budget proposals that include $6 million for the privately run charter schools, which are designed to compete with struggling traditional public schools. New budget language sets aside the funding and allows the Department of Education to release it upon receiving detailed spending plans from eligible operators. The House is also pushing to redefine what constitutes a “persistently low-performing” school and to transfer funds from a related loan program, ensuring the controversial initiative continues to receive state support despite its legislative failure.

“Lawmakers fund another $1.7B in I-4 construction projects” via Natalia Jaramillo of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is taking additional steps to speed up congestion relief along the Interstate 4 tourist corridor. Last week, lawmakers voted to expedite the construction of two express lanes on I-4’s busiest stretch in Osceola and Polk counties and a separate road project that will better connect I-4 to the rest of Osceola County’s transportation network. The joint legislative Budget Commission approved $1.7 billion for the three road projects. “This week’s LBC vote allows funds to move into the current fiscal year to ensure FDOT is able to move as swiftly as possible with their delivery,” Molly Best, a spokesperson for the Governor’s Office, said by email.

“Budget conference: Lawmakers agree to rescind $400M from controversial reservoir project” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — The Florida Legislature has moved to reclaim a controversial $400 million earmark for a Central Florida reservoir project, returning the funds to the state’s general revenue. Approved last year without public debate or clear sponsorship, the funding for the Grove Land Reservoir project drew sharp criticism from environmental groups. They argued the project, intended to treat stormwater runoff before it reached the Indian River Lagoon, lacked necessary scientific review and could worsen pollution by redirecting contaminated water. Despite initial support from legislative leaders, the massive allocation is now being rescinded, a decision that follows sustained public outcry over the project’s secretive origins and questionable environmental benefits.

— MORE BUDGET —

“Budget conference: Hardee County to receive $10M for new government complex” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Senate President Ben Albritton’s home county will receive $10 million to design and build a new courthouse services complex. The House on Monday evening agreed to a Senate Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development budget proposal that includes the eight-figure sum for the Hardee County project. Albritton submitted a local funding request for the project this Session, initially asking for $20 million. The application, from Hardee County Manager Terry Atchley, said the funds would be “used to design and construct a multi-use government complex that would be built on county-owned property adjacent to the existing county offices and co-located to the Emergency Operations Center.”

“Budget conference: No funding for FSU Election Law Center” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Despite passing a bill (SB 892) to formally authorize the Election Law Center at Florida State University, the Legislature ultimately allocated no funding for it. The unanimously passed legislation, sponsored by Sen. Corey Simon, was intended to make the Center eligible for recurring state money. However, while the House initially budgeted $950,000, the Senate allocated nothing, and the House ultimately accepted the Senate’s position. If signed by the Governor, the bill will codify the existing, nonpartisan Center, which has been in operation since 2023, into state statute. But for now, the institution will have to continue its work without the new state appropriation its supporters had sought to secure for its future.

“Budget conference: Pulse Memorial gets $394K for Orlando” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Florida Legislature has budgeted just over $394,000 toward a permanent memorial for the 49 victims of the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting. This state contribution joins a $12 million project fund that includes $5 million from Orange County and $7.5 million from the City of Orlando. The city is now leading the effort after a private foundation’s fundraising attempt collapsed amid mismanagement, a source of significant community frustration. Having purchased the nightclub site in 2023, Orlando plans to begin construction in June 2026 with a completion goal for late 2027, finally creating a dedicated space to honor the victims after years of delays and setbacks for the community.

“Budget conference: Bay of Pigs Museum and Library expansion gets $1M more in state funding” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida’s Legislature has approved another $1 million for the multimillion-dollar expansion of the Bay of Pigs Museum in Miami’s Little Havana. The funding, which matches a state contribution from last year, will support the final construction phase of a new, 11,000-square-foot facility dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Brigade 2506 veterans. Having broken ground last June, the project aims to create a modern cultural and educational hub that will triple visitor numbers, enhance tourism, and provide teacher training. For the surviving veterans of the failed 1961 invasion of Cuba, the state-of-the-art museum represents the fulfillment of a long-held dream to honor their history and sacrifices permanently

“Budget conference: $1M cleared for Bay Harbor Islands bridge replacement project” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have approved a $1 million state earmark for the replacement of the aging Broad Causeway Bridge in Miami-Dade County. After initially being at odds, the House agreed to match the Senate’s higher funding offer for the project. The 73-year-old drawbridge, which connects Bay Harbor Islands and North Miami, is considered “desperately needed” and was declared functionally obsolete over a decade ago. This state contribution is a piece of a massive $257.1 million undertaking funded primarily through local toll revenues, a potential $50 million state loan, and requested federal aid. Construction on the new, 65-foot-high bridge is scheduled to begin in December and conclude by late 2032.

“Budget conference: Dr. Phillips Center, Ruth Eckerd Hall get money for improvements” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Two major Florida performing arts centers are slated to receive state funding in the new budget. In Orlando, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts will get $500,000 to help construct a rooftop terrace overlooking the city skyline, expanding its space for events and community programming as it celebrates its 10th anniversary. Meanwhile, Clearwater’s Ruth Eckerd Hall is budgeted for $769,000 for critical repairs and storm-hardening improvements. This funding is particularly vital as the venue serves as an emergency command and housing center for Pinellas County and local police during hurricanes, underscoring its dual role as a cultural and community safety asset.

“Budget conference: Manhattan Casino lands $1.05M” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The Manhattan Casino, a historic building in the city of St. Petersburg’s iconic neighborhood known as “The Deuces” along 22nd Street South, has secured $1.05 million in the proposed state budget. The House and Senate agreed to fully fund the project, which aims to revitalize the structure into an affordable event space. The line item has been closed out in the latest bump offer from the Senate. Requested by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Michele Rayner (SF 2105, HF 1658), both of whom represent the area, the funding will help pay for renovations to transform the facility into a city-owned and -operated event and entertainment space.

“Budget conference: Pinellas Science Center nabs $800K for ongoing reactivation efforts” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — The historic Science Center of Pinellas County is set to receive $800,000 in the new state budget, furthering efforts to reactivate the facility, which has been closed since 2014. While less than the $2.5 million requested by Sen. Darryl Rouson and Rep. Berny Jacques, the funds build upon a previous $2.5 million state investment. A local group, St. Pete for STEAM, is acquiring the St. Petersburg-owned property with plans for a $25 million revitalization. The project aims to transform the beloved former field trip destination into a modern learning center and an incubator for emerging technologies, fostering STEM education and creating jobs for a new generation in the Tampa Bay area.

“Budget conference: EduDwell Living attainable housing proposal in Sarasota dead” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A legislative proposal to fund attainable housing for Sarasota County teachers appears to be dead. The House initially budgeted $950,000 for the Education Foundation of Sarasota County’s “EduDwell Living” project, but both chambers ultimately zeroed out the funding. The $9.4 million project, championed by CEO Jennifer Vigne and local Republican lawmakers, aimed to create a multipurpose facility featuring 80 workforce housing units for teachers and staff. The proposal aimed to address Sarasota’s severe affordable housing shortage, where rental prices have skyrocketed, and to assist the “A”-rated school district in recruiting and retaining educators. Its failure in the budget process marks a significant setback for local housing advocates.

“Budget conference: Ocklawaha River restoration project gets $15M” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Florida lawmakers have allocated $15 million in the new state budget to begin the restoration of the Ocklawaha River, a project debated for decades. The funding requires the Department of Environmental Protection to develop a restoration plan by July 2026, with a primary focus on the potential removal of the aging Rodman Dam. The project has pitted bass anglers, who value the reservoir created by the dam, against environmentalists who argue its removal will restore natural river flow, improve the St. Johns River ecosystem, and generate significant economic and recreational benefits. A recent study highlighted that dismantling the dam could also enhance public safety by eliminating flood hazards.

— STATEWIDE —

“DeSantis offers Florida’s State Guard to California. No thanks, says Gavin Newsom” via Siena Duncan of the Miami Herald — After the Trump administration sent Marines and National Guard troops to Los Angeles in response to the protests against immigration enforcement, DeSantis proposed adding another group to the mix: the Florida State Guard. Newsom, however, declined DeSantis’ offer. “Given the Guard were not needed in the first place, we declined DeSantis’ attempt to inflame an already chaotic situation made worse by his party’s leader,” Newsom spokesperson Diana Crofts-Pelayo said. A state guard, maintained in 23 states, is a state-trained, state-funded volunteer force meant to respond to “man-made and natural disasters.”

—”DeSantis blames George Soros for doxxing, attacks on immigration enforcement” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics

“‘An upside down world’: Florida reacts to California ICE protests” via Kirby Wilson of the Tampa Bay Times — If the federal government tries to flex its muscles to quash local protests — violent or not — it could have major implications for Florida. In late May, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained more than 100 people at a construction site in Tallahassee, alleging they were in the country illegally. It’s not clear why ICE targeted that particular construction site. It hasn’t answered the questions of local journalists trying to figure out the goal of the operation. However, the arrests sparked a protest in Tallahassee, with hundreds of demonstrators gathering near the state Capitol. Future immigration roundups seem likely, as do future protests. In Tampa, more than 100 people came out to an anti-ICE protest in front of City Hall.

“DeSantis signs legislation requiring removal of ‘deepfake’ sexual content, targeting predators” via Michelle Vecerina of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis signed a series of bills Tuesday aimed at protecting minors in Florida during a news conference in Jacksonville. DeSantis signed HB 1161, sponsored by Rep. Wyman Duggan and Sen. Alexis Calatayud. The bill amends Florida’s deepfake law to require that covered online platforms remove altered sexual depictions and their copies upon a victim’s request, establish a removal process, comply within 48 hours, and face penalties for noncompliance, while receiving liability protections for good-faith actions. The bill is named after Brook Curry, the daughter of former Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, who, at the age of 16, had her phone flooded with messages of an “altered depiction and a damaging photo.”

“Data centers group makes Florida hard sell as DeSantis argues for control over locations” via Bruce Ritchie of POLITICO — A new data center developers’ association, the Florida Energy for Innovation Association (FEIA), is opposing Florida Power & Light’s proposed rate hike, arguing it jeopardizes a “multi-trillion-dollar economic opportunity.” The group claims FPL’s plan to charge large new customers, including data centers, 65% more for electricity would make Florida uncompetitive. This conflict arises as DeSantis advocates for local control over data center placement, citing the massive power consumption of these facilities. While the state has offered tax exemptions to attract the AI sector, the FEIA warns that FPL’s rate proposal would undermine these efforts, hindering Florida’s ambition to become a premier hub for technological innovation and job creation.

What Ron LaFace and Michelle Schorsch are reading — “Governor signs bill allowing liquor sales at World Equestrian Center” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Ocala’s World Equestrian Center has reason to pop the champagne, and now can legally do it on property. DeSantis signed legislation (HB 4067) that authorizes a special beverage license for the Marion County horse-riding venue. That means in certain circumstances, the World Equestrian Center can sell packaged wine and beverages for consumption on the premises. The venue, one of two facilities operated by the World Equestrian Center, features multiple fields and an indoor village square setting — a setup that benefits vendors during events. It hosts such significant shows as the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, Longines League of Nations and Championship Show 2024, and last year made Time’s list of the World’s Greatest Places.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Some visitors report extra scrutiny at U.S. airports as Donald Trump’s new travel ban begins” via Gisela Salomon of The Associated Press — Trump’s new ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens from a dozen countries took effect Monday with relative calm, as some travelers with valid visas reported extra scrutiny at American airports before being allowed entry. The ban targeting mainly African and Middle Eastern countries kicked in amid rising tension over the President’s escalating campaign of immigration enforcement. But it arrived with no immediate signs of the chaos that unfolded at airports across the U.S. during Trump’s first travel ban in 2017. Vincenta Aguilar said she was anxious on Monday as she and her husband, both Guatemalan citizens, were subjected to three separate interviews by U.S. officials after arriving at Miami International Airport and presenting the tourist visas the couple had received the previous week.

“Rural Republicans used to back NPR. Then MAGA changed everything.” via Patrick Marley of The Washington Post — Polarized views of public broadcasting, along with a splintered and increasingly online media environment, pose a problem for NPR, PBS and their audiences, who will need some Republicans to break ranks to prevent the cuts that Trump is demanding as part of a larger package of budget reductions that the House will consider this week. 43% of Americans supported continuing federal funding for NPR and PBS, 24% backed ending funding and 33% were unsure. But the survey found a close correlation between partisan leans and views on funding. Just 19% of Republicans wanted to continue federal funding, while 69% of Democrats did.

— ELECTIONS —

“Miami Beach Commission candidate switches races, challenges previously unopposed incumbent” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Miami Beach Commissioner Alex Fernandez is no longer running for re-election unopposed. Luidgi Mary, a self-described “community advocate and longtime Miami Beach resident,” just switched from running in a crowded race for the City Commission’s open Group 1 seat. He’s instead running in Group 3, where he aims to deny Fernandez a second four-year term. “This isn’t just a campaign,” Mary said in a statement. “It’s a fight to take Miami Beach back from the political machine.”

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“Protests targeting Trump planned across South Florida amid LA unrest” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — An anti-Trump group is planning protests Saturday in more than 1,500 cities nationwide — including several in South Florida. The group, dubbed No Kings, underscored the protests were planned in response to Trump’s planned military parade in Washington, D.C., to commemorate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday and Flag Day. But in a statement, organizers said the rallies are taking on more importance in the wake of Trump sending the California Army National Guard and U.S. Marines to Los Angeles to protect federal law enforcement and property during this week’s protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s operations in the city.

“Miami Commissioners cautious with answers on whether they’ll vote for ICE agreement” via Tess Riski of the Miami Herald — South Florida’s largest city could deputize its police officers with immigration enforcement powers later this week, adding to a growing sense of uncertainty in the region as the Trump administration carries out its full-forced crackdown on immigration. On Thursday, the Miami City Commission is scheduled to vote to enter into what’s known as a 287(g) agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The city would join the “task force” model, which allows police officers to conduct immigration enforcement functions during routine work and to question, arrest and detain people suspected of violating immigration law.

“Governor appoints Jennifer Nicole, reappoints four to North Broward Hospital District Board” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — DeSantis added one new Board member to the North Broward Hospital District to serve alongside four others he reappointed the same day. The new member is Jennifer Nicole, a shareholder and business litigator at Gunster. She has prior experience in public service through her appointment to the Broward County Housing Authority, where she helped manage housing initiatives in one of Florida’s most populous counties. Nicole joins Nancy Gregoire, Jonathan Hage, Chris Pernicano and Paul Tanner, whom DeSantis decided to keep on the North Broward Hospital District’s Board of Commissioners on Monday. Gregoire is a partner at the appellate law firm Birnbaum Lippman & Gregoire. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers and a past president of the Broward County Bar Association, reflecting her deep engagement in Florida’s legal and civic communities.

“Martin County still waiting to hear on $45 million grant for Brightline station” via Keith Burbank of the Treasure Coast Newspapers — Whether Martin County receives about $45 million from the federal government for its proposed $60 million Brightline station is still up in the air. The construction of the railroad station depends on the county obtaining the grant, as it has decided to pay only $15 million from its own coffers toward the project. “I do not have a firm update on the timing of the next round of Federal-State Partnership for Intercity Passenger Rail grants,” Warren Flatau, a spokesperson for the Federal Railroad Administration, said June 9, about Martin County’s grant request.

“Supreme Court rejects Fane Lozman’s latest bid to force Riviera Beach to pay him millions” via Hannah Phillips of The Palm Beach Post — The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Lozman’s latest legal challenge against Riviera Beach, halting his attempt to force the city to pay him for blocking development on underwater land he owns along Singer Island. The June 3 decision leaves intact an appellate court ruling that tossed Lozman’s case on procedural grounds last year. The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in October that Lozman’s lawsuit wasn’t “ripe” because he never applied for a building permit in the first place. Without a denial from the city, the judges said there was no basis to review whether Riviera Beach had unlawfully “taken” his property without compensating him for it. City officials celebrated the high court’s refusal to intervene.

“FWC cuffs man who speared protected goliath grouper off Pompano Beach” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — Florida wildlife officers arrested a man who they say shot a state-protected goliath grouper just offshore of Pompano Beach on Monday. Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission police added that 44-year-old Juan Nealon tried to surreptitiously discard his catch when officers signaled for him to come to shore, which he denies. The officers said they saw Nealon in a canoe close to the beach and tried to contact him from shore. FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender noted that “despite repeated commands to stop,” Nealon paddled farther away from the beach and purposely tipped his canoe to get rid of the fish and his speargun.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Suspended Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez seeks bond reduction after two co-defendants released from jail” via Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Suspended Osceola County Sheriff Lopez will seek on Wednesday to reduce the $1 million bond on racketeering charges that have kept him in jail nearly a week. A motion filed Tuesday by Lopez’s lawyer, Mary Ibrahim, also seeks to modify a condition for his release that requires GPS tracking of his movements. On Friday, Ibrahim unsuccessfully tried having Lopez’s bond reduced to $50,000 by arguing he shouldn’t be treated differently than a regular individual “just because he has a sheriff’s title.” Two women facing trial alongside him with lower bond amounts have already been released. Judge Brian Welke will consider Lopez’s motion at a noon hearing. Sharon Fedrick, one of Lopez’s alleged co-conspirators, left the Lake County Jail on Monday night after paying a $300,000 bond. Co-defendant Carol Cote paid a $100,000 bond Friday and walked free, the day after all three were arrested.

“DeSantis’ signature repeals law that hamstrung Citrus County Sheriff” via Mike Wright of Florida Politics — Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent hadn’t even taken office when he made an unpleasant discovery. Vincent, fresh off an August 2024 landslide victory over incumbent Mike Prendergast, learned a little-known state law prevented him from making some of the staff changes he sought. The law handcuffed him from demoting officers, reducing rank, or cutting salary. While it wouldn’t help him, Vincent sought to have it removed. “I’m looking out for the next man or woman who takes my position,” he said. Consider it done. DeSantis signed HB 4013, which renders employees of the Sheriff’s Office subject only to general law protections for deputy sheriffs.

“Seminole OKs $150K settlement with former elections attorney Phil Kaprow, who sued for defamation” via Martin E. Comas of the Orlando Sentinel — Seminole County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved a settlement to have the Supervisor of Elections Office pay its former general counsel $150,000 to drop it from a slander lawsuit. Commissioners agreed without comment as part of their meeting’s consent agenda. They had to approve the agreement with Winter Springs attorney Kaprow because the elections office was a defendant and the county oversees its budget. Kaprow said before the meeting he “wouldn’t be comfortable” commenting on the settlement due to “ongoing litigation.” He referred questions to the Solomon Law Group in Tampa. He sued former Supervisor of Elections Chris Anderson and his wife for defamation in July after the couple posted a 55-minute video on social media in September 2023 that attacked his job performance and integrity. Anderson was still in office at the time.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson has died” via Ashley Gurbal Kritzer and Breanne Williams of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Henderson, a Tampa City Council Member and owner of Black English Bookstore in Tampa Heights, has died. Henderson, 60, died June 9. Mayor Jane Castor and Tampa City Council Chair Alan Clendenin issued a joint statement on Henderson’s “sudden death” on Tuesday morning. The statement said she died of natural causes overnight. On Tuesday morning, Henderson was taken to a hospital, where life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

“Pinellas asked vacation rentals to play by the rules. A lawsuit is brewing” via Shauna Muckle of the Tampa Bay Times — Pinellas County officials are hoping to finally clamp down on vacation rentals where unattended trash and loud parties have drawn scorn from neighbors. But one lawyer is already threatening to sue the county over the crackdown. Keith Brady, a vacation rental lawyer, said owners and managers of more than 50 rentals have approached him, concerned they’ll lose so much income that they’ll no longer break even. Pinellas is requiring vacation rental owners living in its unincorporated areas to register for a certificate of use and safety inspection, which costs $600 the first year.

“St. Petersburg to cease water fluoridation following statewide ban” via Spectrum News — The city of St. Petersburg announced Tuesday that it will stop adding fluoride to its public drinking water system by July 1. The move comes after Senate Bill 700 was signed into law, banning the use of fluoride in Florida’s water system. The city said it will implement the changes the week of June 16 and continue until existing fluoride supplies are depleted. The legislation does not require the removal of naturally occurring fluoride, which is present in some water sources. Officials stated that St. Pete’s drinking water naturally contains fluoride, and the city will continue monitoring these levels to ensure they remain safe.

“Developer increases controversial St. Pete condo tower’s size” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — A local development firm has added four stories and 50 feet to its previously approved plans for a high-rise tower in downtown St. Petersburg. Clearwater-based Valor Capital has also eliminated the now-$70 million project’s most controversial aspects. The Roche Bobois Residences will no longer offer short-term rentals and a rooftop “Sky Bar.” The 29-story tower will feature 165 luxury condominiums rather than 152. Neighbors appealed plans for St. Petersburg’s first “condotel” at the intersection of 4th Street and 4th Avenue South in March 2024 due to its potential impacts on a relatively tranquil area.

“City dedicates $9 million to abandoned hospital’s transformation” via Mark Parker of St. Pete Catalyst — An ambitious project that will transform an abandoned St. Petersburg hospital into a vibrant, affordable housing development for low-income seniors recently received a $9 million boost. The former Ed White Hospital will also serve as the St. Petersburg Housing Authority’s (SPHA) new centrally located headquarters. Evara Health will offer clinician services, including preventative care and chronic disease management, from renovated rooms and offices on the first floor. City Council members unanimously approved allocating up to $8.94 million for the affordable housing component at their June 5 meeting. The Ed White Campus will feature 71 apartments for seniors earning at or below 60% of the area median income (AMI).

— LOCAL: N. FL —

“DeSantis, Cabinet approve preservation of farmland stretching across three counties” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — About 2,600 acres of farmland in Northeast Florida is being set aside and protected from development. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson announced that the state is using the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program to secure the property for preservation. The tract of land being preserved is so vast that it runs through three counties, including Bradford, Clay and Putnam. The property is currently a pine plantation and comprises three parcels. The project is labeled the Terwillegar Properties Project. DeSantis and Cabinet members acting as the Board of Trustees of the Internal Improvement Trust Fund approved the protective measure.

—“DeSantis signs bill allowing St. Johns County Airport Authority to operate as ‘St. Augustine Airport’” via First Coast News

“UF land swap deal gets green light from City Council” via Ariel Schiller of News4Jax — The Jacksonville City Council approved the land swap deal, officially making way for the University of Florida’s new graduate campus and the development of a key piece of riverfront property. The city will acquire the Interline Brands building at 801 West Bay Street for the new campus. The building is currently owned by Gateway Jax, the developer. Gateway Jax will, in turn, receive a parcel of land next to Riverfront Plaza. The proposal passed with a 17-1 vote. Council member Rory Diamond was the lone “no” vote. It was also amended to include that Gateway Jax has to come back in 12 months to get incentives from the Council.

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“Lee County offers up to $9K teacher bonuses, but union slams plan as unfair, illegal” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — In response to what it has declared an “educational emergency,” the Lee County School Board unanimously approved a new teacher incentive plan June 3, designed to attract and retain teachers in high-need schools and hard-to-staff subject areas. The plan, called the Honoring Our Educators: Teacher Incentive Initiative, offers annual financial bonuses of up to $9,000 to educators who work in low-performing schools or teach critical subjects such as math, science and special education during the 2025-2026 academic year. The district says the program is designed to ensure every classroom is staffed on the first day of school. However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the district’s teachers’ union, which claims the Board bypassed collective bargaining and is now considering legal options.

“Despite rising tax revenues, Venice may use $10M in reserves to balance next budget” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — To balance next year’s budget, the Venice City Council will be asked to dip into reserves for almost $10 million, according to the proposed budget released recently by City Manager Ed Lavallee. The overall budget allocates $172.5 million in spending, compared with projected revenues of only $162.8 million. In formulating the budget for 2025-26, the city is working with an anticipated 4.5% increase in property tax values, according to the latest figures from the Sarasota County Property Appraiser’s Office. That’s significantly lower compared to the current fiscal year, which had a 14.1% increase in property values, and 2023-24’s 11% increase in values.

“Protestors seek justice after Manatee Judge dismisses case under ‘Stand Your Ground’ law” via Gabriela Szymanowska of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — More than two dozen people gathered outside the Manatee County Clerk of Court’s Office to protest a Judge’s decision to dismiss a case against a man accused of fatally shooting a 49-year-old Bradenton man after a car crash. Organizers with the Party for Socialism and Liberation Tampa Bay Chapter hosted the news conference seven days after Manatee County Circuit Judge Frederick Mercurio released his order dismissing the case against Jordan Glanz under Florida’s Stand Your Ground law. Glanz, 28, was arrested in July 2024 in connection with a car crash that turned into a fatal altercation between Glanz and the second driver, Deondrick Anderson.

— TOP OPINION —

“Gov. DeSantis goes on an execution spree” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — DeSantis is on track to set a grim record, potentially carrying out 48 executions by the end of his second term, the most in Florida’s modern history. This accelerated pace, with five executions since February, raises questions about his motives, particularly whether it’s a political strategy for a future presidential run. The process has become shrouded in secrecy; DeSantis provides no public explanation for his selections from death row, nor does he hold public clemency hearings like his predecessors. This approach ignores the fallibility of the judicial system and the potential for wrongful convictions.

Historically, Florida Governors exercised clemency, acknowledging that courts can err. Gov. Bob Graham, the last to commute a death sentence, did so to correct sentencing disparities and address doubts about guilt. In stark contrast, recent Governors, especially DeSantis, appear to treat judicial decisions as infallible. This is particularly concerning as the DeSantis-appointed Florida Supreme Court has abandoned key fairness benchmarks like proportionality reviews and the state now allows non-unanimous jury recommendations for death sentences—a lower standard than nearly any other state.

The current system, marked by its secrecy and speed, is dangerously error-prone, especially in a state that has exonerated more death row inmates than any other. By ignoring pleas for clemency from groups like the Florida Conference of Catholic Bishops and abandoning the safeguards that once tempered capital punishment, DeSantis is pushing a system that is capricious and arbitrary. This unflinching rush to execute, devoid of transparency or mercy, all but guarantees that an innocent person will eventually be put to death by the state.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Trump got shipped off to military school. Now we all pay the price.” via Marc Fisher of The Washington Post — As a 13-year-old, Trump was sent to military school, where he found a home not in academics, but in mastering its rituals and discipline. Though he famously avoided actual military service, he was captivated by the pageantry, the strict rules, and the authority, especially the parades. Now, decades later, this Saturday’s 79th birthday party will be a taxpayer-funded, ego-driven extravaganza, costing up to $45 million to bring his boyhood military fantasy to life on the streets of Washington. With tanks, helicopters, and men in lockstep, it’s a ridiculous and thoroughly in-character display, a wayward President’s version of a midlife crisis sports car.

“In LA riot standoff, Trump is right and Karen Bass and Newsom are wrong” via Byron York of the Washington Examiner — In the ongoing standoff in Los Angeles, Trump is right, while Mayor Bass and Newsom are wrong. Their opposition to federal troops and immigration enforcement stems from a fundamental misunderstanding of law. Immigration is exclusively a federal responsibility; a principle affirmed in Arizona v. United States when President Obama correctly argued that states cannot create their own immigration policies. Furthermore, a President can deploy the National Guard without a Governor’s request, as Lyndon Johnson did in Alabama. Trump not only has the law and history on his side but also public opinion, which favors his deportation policies. Bass and Newsom’s resistance exploits Democratic weaknesses on immigration, crime, and disorder.

“ABC News’ Terry Moran should be fired, not suspended” via Shawn Fleetwood of The Federalist — Moran’s suspension for his X post attacking Stephen Miller and Trump is a slap on the wrist for what should have been a fireable offense. Moran’s deranged rant, calling Miller a “world-class hater,” isn’t journalism; it’s a partisan meltdown that exposes his deep-seated bias. This isn’t an isolated incident. He’s previously run interference for the Joe Biden “crime family,” launched pro-abortion tirades, and compared Trump to a “führer.” His obvious contempt for Republicans is a hallmark of ABC News, which acts as a propaganda arm for the Democrats. A suspension is just a pathetic attempt to feign objectivity from a network that lacks any real integrity.

— INSTAGRAM OF THE DAY —

— ALOE —

“Snap to launch smaller, lighter augmented reality Specs smartglasses in 2026” via Jonathan Vanian of CNBC — Snap on Tuesday announced its plans to release a sixth-generation of its augmented reality glasses in 2026, as competition in the smart glasses market continues to heat up. The maker of Snapchat announced that its next-generation glasses will be called Specs, marking a departure from the company’s Spectacles branding used for previous versions of its wearable devices. The Specs will utilize AR technology to enable people to see and interact with digital imagery overlaid on the physical world. Snap did not reveal a price or exact launch date for Specs, but the new glasses will be smaller and lighter than their predecessors, according to the company. Snap’s most recent Spectacles were released to developers only in September 2024. That edition of the glasses was available under a leasing model that required users to commit to paying $99 a month for a full year.

“Disney World: GoofyCore brings energy, dance craze to Epcot” via DeWayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Gawrsh, there’s a lot of stimulation going on at GoofyCore, the new limited-time activities area at Epcot that’s part of the Cool Kid Summer push at Walt Disney World. GoofyCore is heavy on sights and sounds but light on smells, thankfully, inside CommuniCore Hall, the theme park’s multi-use space that prompts the events, well, kinda goofy name. The activity begins at ground level, featuring carpeting that doubles as a dance floor and the curvy track of a gigantic game board. Think Candy Land, but more neon. In the center of the room is a brightly colored DJ booth — aka Goofy’s Game Machine — made to look like it’s melting. Giant game cards dangle from the ceiling with characters on one side and instructions (“Oh, boy! Take two turns,” “Strike a pose, collect three bows!”). But on the Disney scale, the theming is pretty subtle.

“Chick-fil-A’s new sandwich is only available in Jacksonville. Meet the Creamy BBQ Chicken” via Doris Alvarez Cea of The Florida Times-Union — This Summer, Chick-fil-A customers in Jacksonville can get a first taste of the fast-food chain’s new chicken sandwich. Starting Monday, June 9, Chick-fil-A is testing the new Creamy BBQ Chicken Sandwich exclusively in Jacksonville during its test-trial run. Available in Spicy or Grilled varieties, the new sandwich puts a bold spin on the chain’s classic chicken filet. It’s topped with creamy BBQ slaw and sweet heat pickle chips, all tucked inside a toasted, buttery bun. The item will be available through July 19 as part of a limited-time test run. On the other side of the country, Chick-fil-A is testing another new sandwich: the Jalapeño Ranch Club Chicken Sandwich.

— HAPPY BIRTHDAY —

Best wishes to Rep. Jervonte Edmonds, as well as Hunter Clary, Traci Deen of Conservation Florida, Pasco Tax Collector Mike Fasano, Cesar Gonzalez, and Stuart Rogel.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.