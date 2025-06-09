Budget conference: UF, IFAS secure millions in PECO cash

The University of Florida and its Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (IFAS) are poised to receive major infusions of funding in the state budget, with more than $100 million allocated across a slate of construction and renovation projects.

Topping the list is $47.5 million for UF’s Dental Science Building, which was funded at $23.75 million in the Senate’s initial budget bill (SB 2500). UF’s Norman Fixel Institute for Neurological Diseases will receive $25 million, fully funded as proposed by the Senate. Another $10 million is set aside for utility infrastructure upgrades on UF’s main campus.

Several IFAS projects also saw substantial support. That includes $5.6 million for the Camp Cherry Lake Outdoor Learning Center in Madison County and $3.5 million for expanding the Microbiology and Cell Sciences Teaching Lab. A $2 million appropriation will support the renovation and expansion of the Marianna Research and Education Center.

Notably, the IFAS Animal Sciences Expansion and Renovation project landed $2.275 million — matching the Senate’s offer, despite a higher amount proposed by the House. That pattern held across much of the final funding, with Senate numbers ultimately prevailing in most cases.

One outlier: the Hamilton Center for Classical and Civic Education, which was allocated $8 million despite the Senate offering just $350,000. That project, backed by legislation (HF 1471), has drawn outsized interest amid debates about higher education priorities.

A more modest $5 million will go toward a new School of Music building addition.

Altogether, the package reflects UF’s continued leverage in budget negotiations, especially through PECO — the Public Education Capital Outlay trust fund — which supports construction and infrastructure across Florida’s higher education system.

Overall, total PECO funding for UF is $95.5 million while funding for IFAS, which is affiliated with UF but typically treated as a separate entity, is set to receive $13.375 million. Combined, UF and IFAS PECO funding totals nearly $109 million.