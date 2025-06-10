June 9, 2025
Senate offer funds Legislative Support Services at $57M
Florida economy, money, etc. Stock image via Adobe.

colorful waving national flag of florida state on a american dollar money background. finance concept
The office includes $56.7 million to restore Legislative Support Services.

In the latest offer from the Senate, the Legislative Branch would receive $252.5 million in administered funds, with most of the allocation sustaining core operations.

The Senate offer is nearly the same as its initial position except for the addition of a $3 million increase for operational funding.

The bulk of the funding — nearly $192.8 million — is earmarked for startup operational costs. An additional $56.7 million is included to restore Legislative Support Services.

Gov. Ron DeSantis nixed spending on Legislative Support Services in the 2024-25 budget, citing concerns over legislative spending. Legislative leaders, however, have insisted the funds are essential for nonpartisan staff who support policy analysis, bill drafting, IT services and legal compliance across both chambers.

House Speaker Daniel Perez said the cuts came even as the Legislature “generously” increased funding to the Executive Office of the Governor by 70% over the first six years of DeSantis’ term in office.

Lawmakers earlier this year reversed the decision, marking the first time the Legislature has ever overrode DeSantis in his two terms as Governor.

Further down the offer is a small reduction for direct billing related to administrative hearings. The only new funding added in this round is a $3 million increase in operational support, made up of $2 million in general revenue and $1 million in trust funds.

Altogether, the latest offer provides $252.5 million total for the Legislature, including $2.77 million from trust funds and the remainder from general revenue.

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

previousBudget conference: Hillsborough Community College lands $2.5M for new Plant City center, but it’s half what they requested

nextBudget conference: USF scoops up $31.5M in latest funded projects list

