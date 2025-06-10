June 9, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: Budget negotiations kill funding for Black history preservation network
Stock image via Adobe.

Jacob OglesJune 9, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTech

Budget conference: $15M dedicated to laser-assisted mapping of Florida terrain

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Budget conference: 5 Fort Lauderdale transportation infrastructure projects to get state funding

EducationHeadlines

Budget conference: FSU lands several big construction projects in PECO

black history civil rights
The Florida African-American Heritage Preservation Network hopes for as much as $800K, and the Senate at one point wanted to give that much.

It looks like the Florida African-American Heritage Preservation Network won’t receive funding in the state budget.

The latest Senate offer on Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development zeroes out $800,000 set aside by the upper chamber for the effort. The House never budgeted money for the purpose, and it appears to have fallen victim to extended budget negotiations.

Of note, the Senate proposal had grown from just under $600,000 up to $800,000 before falling prey to the budget ax.

Sen. Rosalind Osgood, a Broward Democrat, had pursued that larger dollar amount in a local funding project request.

“The specific purpose is to serve the 30 network museums/sites that will receive direct grants from the FAAHPN network to help support their historical and cultural programming, technology upgrades, internship programs, heritage tourism, and serve the general public,” reads the application.

“These funds allow FAAHPN to be a resource for institutions, individuals, and agencies, including the Florida Department of State, School Districts and Local governments, where research, oral histories, and artifacts/or cultural treasures are needed to carry out historical and cultural preservation and heritage tourism themes, initiatives and programs.”

The bulk of funding was intended for subgrants to create and install exhibits at eligible museums.

The Preservation Network has existed since 2001, when it was launched by the John Gilmore Riley Center Museum in Tallahassee. It produces the Florida Black Heritage Trail Guide, which details Black history landmarks throughout the state.

“FAAHPN serves as an informational and technical assistance resource in response to a growing interest in preserving Florida’s African American culture, that of the African Diaspora and that of other related ethnically diverse historic resources globally,” reads a website for the network.

The funding effort collapsed at a time when Florida lawmakers have attempted to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts from the state budget. But Republicans in charge of the Legislature have always maintained that it doesn’t include the elimination of Black history.

Last week, lawmakers locked in $1 million in state funding for a new Florida Museum of Black History in the St. Augustine area.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousBudget conference: FSU lands several big construction projects in PECO

nextBudget conference: 5 Fort Lauderdale transportation infrastructure projects to get state funding

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories