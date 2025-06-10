Budget conference: 5 Fort Lauderdale transportation infrastructure projects to get state funding

Cross-rotunda budget talks in Tallahassee have proven fruitful for five road, bridge and sidewalk projects in Fort Lauderdale. All will get an earmark in the state’s next spending plan.

The House agreed to what the Senate proposed in its Monday bump proposal, setting aside $3.5 million for the handful of projects in Broward County’s most populous municipality.

That’s an improvement from the House’s earlier offer of funding just two of the three projects and snubbing the others.

The projects include:

— Pedestrian safety enhancements, including installation of Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant upgrades, streetscape improvements, landscaping and urban design elements along Las Olas Boulevard, which requests from independent Sen. Jason Pizzo and Democratic Rep. Mitch Rosenwald say will also receive $1 million in local funding. Pizzo and Rosenwald’s requests sought $1 million. That’s what it’s getting.

— Citywide asphalt overlay, milling and resurfacing of streets with road deterioration, including potholes and uneven surfaces, which funding requests from Sen. Rosalind Osgood and Rep. Daryl Campbell say will get $750,000 from local sources. Osgood and Campbell requested a $750,000. The Senate and House agreed to give it.

— Repair and reconstruction of 2.2 miles of damaged sidewalks in the city. In matching appropriation requests for $750,000, Osgood and Campbell, both Democrats, noted there would be a 100% local match to the state funds. The Senate and House concurred on $750,000.

— An initiative to resurface roads, widen sidewalks, enhance landscaping, upgrade lights and install signage along Galt Ocean Drive, which request forms by Pizzo and Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca note is also receiving $2.5 million in local funds. Pizzo and LaMarca asked for an extra $2 million. The Senate and House agreed on $500,000.

— Replacement of a bridge on Southeast 13th Street, which Pizzo and LaMarca said suffers from “extensive” structural deterioration as determined by the Florida Department of Transportation. They asked for $500,000 from the state, the same amount being set aside locally for the project. The Senate and House agreed to that figure.