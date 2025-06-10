June 9, 2025
Budget conference: $15M dedicated to laser-assisted mapping of Florida terrain
Image via USGS.

Jacob Ogles

LiDAR mapping
LiDAR funding appeared in the budget as lawmakers agreed to cut $15 million in vacant Department of Transportation positions,

As engineers seek new ways to map Florida, lawmakers look ready to fund the giant lasers to help.

House budget leaders agreed in a Monday conference meeting to put $15 million toward (Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) mapping.

The sizable budget item appeared in a Senate Transportation, Tourism, and Economic Development Appropriations budget offer earlier in the day, but had never surfaced in budget proposals before that point.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, LiDAR mapping employees laser scanners, GPS technology and an Inertial Navigation System, typically mounted to small airplanes that survey territory. Using brief pulses of light to the ground surface, the system measures distance from ground to earth to create a three-dimensional map of the terrain.

The LiDAR mapping funding appears in the Department of Transportation budget. Of note, the $15 million budget item corresponds exactly to the savings from eliminating 146 positions in the state agency, a reduction agreed to by the House at the same time it accepted the high-tech spending.

LiDAR technology isn’t anything new to state government. The Florida Geographic Information Office has maintained 3D information gathered using the precise sensors since 2022. That’s when two USGS Quality Level 1+ LiDAR collection contracts managed by the Division of Emergency Management were completed.

One of those gathered information on the terrain in 58 Florida counties in creating a geospatial model. The second contract was used to get further detail on those Panhandle counties impacted by Hurricane Michael in 2018.

All of the gathered information is publicly available to download. It also has been shared with both USGS and with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for federal government use.

The level of detail available form the modeling produced using LiDAR technology offers a greater level of detail than available using photography and more information in mapping than is typically available in GPS data

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications.

previousBudget conference: 5 Fort Lauderdale transportation infrastructure projects to get state funding

One comment

  • 7Clean

    June 9, 2025 at 9:32 pm

    Grouse post! Made my day so much better.

    Reply

