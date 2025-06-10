June 9, 2025
Gov. DeSantis signs bill allowing liquor sales at World Equestrian Center
World Equestrian Center. Image via worldequestriancenter.com.

Jacob Ogles June 9, 2025

WEC_EventCenter-25-e1741957392536-1470x560
Bottoms up.

Ocala’s World Equestrian Center has reason to pop the champagne, and now can legally do it on property.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation (HB 4067) that authorizes a special beverage license for the Marion County horse-riding venue. That means in certain circumstances, the World Equestrian Center can sell packaged wine and beverages for consumption on the premises.

The venue, one of two facilities operated by the World Equestrian Center, features multiple fields and an indoor village square setting — a setup that benefits vendors during events. It hosts such significant shows as the Longines FEI Jumping World Cup, Longines League of Nations and Championship Show 2024, and last year made Time’s list of the World’s Greatest Places.

The bill creates an exemption in state law and enforcement by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. Scott Dick, a lobbyist for the Florida Independent Spirits Association helped, in part, to write the final language of the bill.

Dick said the industry initially took issue with original language that could effectively allow a sports venue to act as a liquor store. The average price of a liquor license in Marion County runs between $250,000 and $300,000, he said.

“When we start creating special liquor licenses for one entity, and it’s not for a community,” Dick said, “we have problems with that.”

But ultimately, narrow restrictions were built into the bill language, effectively allowing the venue to continue serving drinks on-site through a pop-up bar.

Rep. Ryan Chamberlin, a Belleview Republican, filed the legislation. In explaining the bill, Chamberlin said he wanted to help a preeminent facility navigate burdensome government bureaucracy.

“Marion County stands as an equestrian sport epicenter, celebrated worldwide for top-tier training facilities, renowned thoroughbred farms and vibrant equestrian culture,” Chamberlin wrote.

“Florida law has many complicated licensing frameworks, and currently, the World Equestrian Center faces challenges in meeting the expectations of (its) patrons due to existing restrictions under the Beverage Law. HB 4067 seeks to address these challenges by offering a narrowly tailored solution that aligns with the unique needs of this equestrian sport facility while ensuring compliance with the law.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

