June 10, 2025
Gov. DeSantis approves latest renaming of St. Augustine Airport

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20253min0

It's back to the old school in St. Johns.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who represented St. Augustine in Congress before running for Governor, has approved a measure renaming the city’s airport.

He signed off on Republican Rep. Kim Kendall’s legislation (HB 4009) that would change the current Northeast Florida Regional Airport branding to St. Augustine Airport.

The move was presented as a return to historic roots by the St. Johns County Airport Authority, which pushed for the change during a meeting of the county’s legislative delegation in January.

The name was originally changed to the regional branding 15 years ago, when it was called the Northeast Florida Regional Airport at St. Augustine. The locational descriptor was dropped in 2016, per Jacksonville Today.

Kendall advocated for the name change “based on location, identity and security reasons.”

As St. Augustine becomes more of a singular destination, it now has a namesake airport to help with its branding.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

