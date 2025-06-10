Gov. DeSantis approves latest renaming of St. Augustine Airport

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who represented St. Augustine in Congress before running for Governor, has approved a measure renaming the city’s airport.

He signed off on Republican Rep. Kim Kendall’s legislation (HB 4009) that would change the current Northeast Florida Regional Airport branding to St. Augustine Airport.

The move was presented as a return to historic roots by the St. Johns County Airport Authority, which pushed for the change during a meeting of the county’s legislative delegation in January.

The name was originally changed to the regional branding 15 years ago, when it was called the Northeast Florida Regional Airport at St. Augustine. The locational descriptor was dropped in 2016, per Jacksonville Today.

Kendall advocated for the name change “based on location, identity and security reasons.”

As St. Augustine becomes more of a singular destination, it now has a namesake airport to help with its branding.