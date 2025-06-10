June 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Ron and Casey DeSantis to receive National Review’s Bill Buckley Prize
Ron and Casey DeSantis head to South Beach to tout a big win in Miami-Dade County.

A.G. GancarskiJune 10, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Budget conference: Manhattan Casino lands $1.05M

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Ron DeSantis blames George Soros for doxxing, attacks on immigration enforcement

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, 60, has died

ron-desantis-holds-election-night-event-in-tampa
The big event is later this year.

Florida’s First Couple is due for a fresh set of honors this November from a conservative standard-bearer.

National Review is honoring Ron and Casey DeSantis with the William F. Buckley Jr. Prize as “conservative leaders who have shaped our nation.”

The ceremony will be held Nov. 5 in Palm Beach at the Breakers, and it is definitely a big-ticket event.

While $1,000 is the price of admission, especially committed National Review and DeSantis backers can opt for the $100,000 “Buckley Circle” package that promises a “table of ten with prime seating location, member of National Review editorial staff seated at table, prominent recognition in digital program, and trustee reception before the gala.”

The event comes roughly a year before the gubernatorial election that the First Lady has teased running in. National Review has definitely stoked the fires for that potential endeavor, describing her as “a potential gubernatorial candidate who would be, at minimum, formidable.”

Take the Casey DeSantis Buzz Seriously” advised one article that calls her “awfully darn sharp,” with “retail politics skills are as good as they come” and “high name recognition, and the fundraising machine that propelled Ron DeSantis in 2018 (more than $58 million) and 2022 (more than $177 million).”

The First Couple spoke at a National Review event in March, where Casey DeSantis said “we’ll see” when asked if she would run. That messaging is acutely familiar to Floridians, who have heard it on a number of occasions since.

Since March, Casey DeSantis’ brand has been tarnished by controversies related to the Hope Florida Foundation, the charitable arm of her signature state initiative. Foundation money from a Medicaid settlement was routed toward political committees and weaponized in political ads against an amendment that would have legalized recreational pot.

The Legislature investigated the cash flow to no immediate effect, but the upcoming year’s budget reveals significant defunding for Hope Florida, with money removed for “hope navigators” and the office at large in the ongoing appropriations deliberations.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis approves latest renaming of St. Augustine Airport

nextTampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, 60, has died

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories