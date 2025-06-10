June 10, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Budget conference: A favorite program of Gov. DeSantis gets $25M investment
Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks March 10, 2025 at Winter Haven press conference.

Gabrielle RussonJune 10, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Budget conference: Manhattan Casino lands $1.05M

HeadlinesImmigration Enforcement

Ron DeSantis blames George Soros for doxxing, attacks on immigration enforcement

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa City Council member Gwendolyn Henderson, 60, has died

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks March 10, 2025 at Winter Haven press conference.
It's short of what the Governor wanted, though.

Lawmakers are budgeting $25 million for one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favorite state initiatives.

The Senate and House agreed to give $25 million to the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to boost public infrastructure and workforce training.

DeSantis had lobbied for $100 million for the program.

In the current fiscal year, the state has awarded 16 grants, according to the state’s website. DeSantis often travels across Florida to announce them and make headlines, like Monday’s press conference in Wakulla County where the Governor announced a $3.5 million grant to help a body armor company expand. The move will create 300 jobs for the area, paying on average about $52,900, business leaders said. 

Other recent grants include $4 million for Indian River State College to fund manufacturing training, $2 million for the Manatee County Port Authority to make improvements, and $1.5 million for Winter Haven rail expansion.

The grant proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and then picked by DeSantis.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Ed Hooper and House Budget Committee Chair Lawrence McClure were asked about the grants’ effectiveness by the media during a recent gaggle.

“Look at the success of the state of Florida,” McClure said.

Hooper added that the two chambers are focused on analyzing the numbers to confirm that the grants are working.

“The original ask was $100 million, I believe,” Hooper said. “Both sides are making sure that we get the data we need to make sure that every program is effective in doing what they’re supposed to do. … We’re going to get a lot of data.”

DeSantis credits the fund as helping him grow the state’s economy. 

“We have different tools in our toolbox where we’re able to promote infrastructure development, economic growth and workforce training, called the Job Growth Grant Fund. It’s been very effective,” DeSantis said at a press conference in April. “Since I’ve been Governor, we’ve added more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs in the state of Florida.”

Post Views: 0

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJuan Hinojosa, Brian Hodgers vie for HD 32 seat

nextGov. DeSantis approves latest renaming of St. Augustine Airport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories