Budget conference: A favorite program of Gov. DeSantis gets $25M investment

Lawmakers are budgeting $25 million for one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ favorite state initiatives.

The Senate and House agreed to give $25 million to the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to boost public infrastructure and workforce training.

DeSantis had lobbied for $100 million for the program.

In the current fiscal year, the state has awarded 16 grants, according to the state’s website. DeSantis often travels across Florida to announce them and make headlines, like Monday’s press conference in Wakulla County where the Governor announced a $3.5 million grant to help a body armor company expand. The move will create 300 jobs for the area, paying on average about $52,900, business leaders said.

Other recent grants include $4 million for Indian River State College to fund manufacturing training, $2 million for the Manatee County Port Authority to make improvements, and $1.5 million for Winter Haven rail expansion.

The grant proposals are reviewed by FloridaCommerce and then picked by DeSantis.

Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Ed Hooper and House Budget Committee Chair Lawrence McClure were asked about the grants’ effectiveness by the media during a recent gaggle.

“Look at the success of the state of Florida,” McClure said.

Hooper added that the two chambers are focused on analyzing the numbers to confirm that the grants are working.

“The original ask was $100 million, I believe,” Hooper said. “Both sides are making sure that we get the data we need to make sure that every program is effective in doing what they’re supposed to do. … We’re going to get a lot of data.”

DeSantis credits the fund as helping him grow the state’s economy.

“We have different tools in our toolbox where we’re able to promote infrastructure development, economic growth and workforce training, called the Job Growth Grant Fund. It’s been very effective,” DeSantis said at a press conference in April. “Since I’ve been Governor, we’ve added more than 100,000 manufacturing jobs in the state of Florida.”