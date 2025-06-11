Ron DeSantis reveals Gavin Newsom thought Florida riot help would ‘inflame the situation’

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to message about the ongoing protests against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Los Angeles.

And now he’s offering insight into why the Golden State and Gov. Gavin Newsom rejected Florida’s offer to send the State Guard.

“Their response, though, was that somehow us offering help was going to, quote, ‘inflame the situation’,” he said Tuesday to Jesse Watters on the Fox News Channel.

DeSantis added that “what’s inflaming the situation are the illegals that are burning cars and looting stores and are out there blocking traffic” and that “the way to put the fire out is to make sure you have law and order.”

The Governor also claimed Democrats were soft on riots because the people protesting were base voters for the radical left.

“The groups that are being mobilized are funded by people like Soros, who are very instrumental to the political left. So they’re kind of in between a rock and a hard place. Yeah, of course, they should do the right thing, but I think they’re being pulled by a very radical base, that they have that’s much more radical than the left wing of the Democratic Party was, even 25 years ago.”

He also said Los Angeles Police officers “aren’t getting the help they need,” and that’s a big part of the reason cops have left California for Florida.