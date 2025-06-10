Northeast Florida sees mixed indicators in home sales for May as more houses hit market

The First Coast saw a mixed bag in terms of home sales figures in May. That’s according to Northeast Florida Association of Realtors (NEFAR) data released this week.

The six-county Northeast Florida region saw 1,984 closed sales last month. That’s a 10% decrease in home closings compared to May 2024, when there 2,204 closings. But the latest number was a 3.5% increase over the April 2025 figure, which was 1,917.

The median cost of a home on the First Coast came in at $388,995 for May. That’s a 3.7% decrease from May 2024, when that figure was $403,995, and a 0.2% decline from April 2025, when the median price tag was $338,173.

NEFAR officials say the numbers indicate the housing market is evening out.

“In general, we are seeing the shift to a more balanced market for both buyers and sellers,” said 2025 NEFAR President Mario Gonzalez. “These changes may continue to signal more sellers to choose to list their home before things shift more to potentially favoring buyers.”

One element of the monthly market analysis that favors buyers is a growing number of homes for sale.

There were 9,147 homes for sale in the Northeast Florida region in May. That’s a 20.1% increase over May 2024, when there were 7,616 homes for sale. It’s a jump from April’s number of 8,577, a 6.6% uptick.

While May’s inventory increase is notable, it’s not as dramatic as the spike seen in April, when there was a sharp 24.5% jump over April 2024’s figure and a 10.2% increase from March.

Individual First Coast county analyses were also mixed. Duval County, the region’s largest county by population, with Jacksonville as its key city, had 991 closed home sales. That’s an 8% drop from May 2024, but a 0.6% increase compared to April 2025.

The median home sale price was $329,990, which was a drop in both year-over-year and monthly comparisons. It was a 4.4% decline from May 2024’s median price of $345,000 and a 1.5% drop from the April cost of $335,000.

St. Johns County, one of the nation’s fastest-growing counties, had a median home sale price of $550,000 in May, a 2.7% drop from May 2024’s price of $565,000 and a 3% decline from April’s sales price of $566,900. The number of closed sales in St. Johns was mixed, like the rest of the region, with 530 transactions last month. That’s a 19.8% drop from May 2024’s 661 sales but a 13.2% increase over April’s number of 468 closings.

Nassau County also had mixed results in May, with last month’s median home sale cost at $463,400. That’s a 9% increase from May 2024’s price of $425,000, but a 3.5% drop from April’s median cost of $480,000. There were 119 closings, a 16.8% drop from May 2024 and a 9.2% decline compared to April.

Clay County was one of only two counties with upward trends in all key sectors. The median sales price came in at $367,990, a 0.8% uptick from May 2024 when that figure was $365,000 and a 3.7% increase compared to April’s price tag of $355,000. There were 282 closed sales in Clay in May, a 5.2% jump from May 2024 when there were 268 closings and a 3.7% increase from April’s 272 sales.

Putnam County had a May median home sale price of $270,000, a 3.8% increase from May 2024 and an 11.3% jump from April’s price. There were 51 closed home sales in Putnam last month, a substantial 37.8% increase from May 2024’s figure of 37 closings and a 6.3% hike over April’s 48 sales.

Baker County, the First Coast’s most rural county, posted a median home sale price of $265,000. That’s a 12.4% drop from May 2024 and a 13.1% decline from April 2025. There were only 11 closed home sales last month, a 38.9% decline in annual sales and a 15.4% fall month-to-month.