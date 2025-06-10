Delegation for 6.10.25: Flight plan — aviation history — overdose — Thrasher — red snapper

Taking flight

Florida airways have long been tactically important for military pilots. Now, Republicans in Florida’s congressional delegation are coming together to ask President Donald Trump’s administration to modernize the fleet in the Sunshine State.

Sens. Ashley Moody and Rick Scott led a letter from 17 Representatives asking the administration to continue producing and improving the force at Homestead Air Reserve Base (HARB). The message requests that the F-35A be deployed to the South Florida installation and that production quantities of the jets remain undeterred.

“Within Florida, HARB serves a foundational role in supporting the most critical national defense missions. HARB generated $364 million for the local economy in 2023 alone. It is the home to the 2,500-member 482nd Fighter Wing and its reserve associate, the 367th Fighter Squadron, responsible for F-16 alerts across the coastline in support of Operation Noble Eagle,” the letter notes.

“It houses the Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Branch, operating Blackhawks and turboprop airliners like the DHC-8 to interdict smugglers and prevent illegal aliens from crossing into the United States. Special Operations Command South Headquarters is also resident at HARB, executing special operations as assigned to U.S. Southern Command, spanning 31 countries and 10 overseas territories across Central and South America and the Caribbean.”

GOP Reps. Aaron Bean, Gus Bilirakis, Mario Díaz-Balart, Byron Donalds, Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin, Carlos Giménez, Mike Haridopolos, Laurel Lee, Brian Mast, Cory Mills, Jimmy Patronis, John Rutherford, María Elvira Salazar and Daniel Webster all co-signed the letter.

“As Dean of the Florida Delegation, I am acutely aware of the security threats our nation faces from drug trafficking, transnational criminal organizations and the increasing malign influence and presence of anti-American adversaries like Russia and China in the Southern Hemisphere,” Díaz-Balart said. “Florida is foundational in protecting our national security, countering the southern border threats and defending our Eastern coastline.”

The Florida Air National Guard received its first deliveries of F-35A fighters in March, as reported by Air & Space Forces Magazine. That makes South Florida a pivotal part of the aircraft strategy for protecting the entire Southeastern U.S.

And Giménez, whose district includes Homestead, said there’s a good reason for that.

“As America faces growing threats from our adversaries like Communist China and (Vladimir) Putin’s Russia, the need to modernize our air defenses has never been more urgent. The F-35 is the most advanced fighter jet in the world, and its production is critical to maintaining our military dominance,” Giménez said.

“Located in Florida’s 28th District, Homestead Air Reserve Base must receive the investments and upgrades needed to support the next generation of tactical air power. South Florida plays a strategic role in our national defense, and Homestead must be ready to host and sustain the F-35 mission for decades to come.”

Cradle of aviation

Moody also visited with pilots and air commanders in another portion of the state, receiving a briefing at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola. The Plant City Republican stopped there ahead of the facility’s 200th anniversary and stressed the importance of maintaining the base.

“Pensacola isn’t just a military town – it is the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ and the journey that begins here is what keeps our country and world safe from those who threaten our freedom,” she said. “To the brave men and women who put on the uniform every day and serve this great nation: your sacrifice and service is deeply admirable. I will continue to do everything in my power to support NAS Pensacola and Florida’s entire military community and their families.”

Moody noted that Florida “plays a critical role in strengthening our nation’s security with 21 military bases and three combatant commands.” Those need support and attention in Washington, she said.

Finding a voice

During the early years of the opioid crisis, Florida suffered significant losses to overdoses. Moody and Scott participated in an event this week hosted by a Florida-based group that commemorates victims.

Both Senators spoke at the Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s National Naloxone Awareness Day on June 6. Moody and Scott together just introduced the National Naloxone Awareness Day Resolution to permanently recognize the date.

The foundation behind the effort takes its name from Victoria Siegel of Orlando, whose parents started the foundation.

Moody, as Florida Attorney General, said she saw the consequences of the epidemic firsthand and would continue to address the issue in Congress.

“Fentanyl is now found in every type of illicit substance: counterfeit pills, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamines. It is potent, it is pervasive and it is unforgiving. In Florida, we are taking action,” she said.

“After six years serving as Florida’s Attorney General, I was able to announce a significant reduction in the number of fentanyl deaths in our state. Florida saw an 11% drop in fentanyl deaths in 2023. During the same time frame, the national average of decline was just 2%. And in 2024, Florida saw an even greater decline of 31%. We have made progress, but the work is not done.”

Scott noted that this marks the first recognition of the day since the April death of Victoria’s father, Westgate Resorts founder Davis Siegel.

“It is every parent’s worst nightmare to lose their child, and it is remarkable to see how the Siegel family has turned their grief into a mission to educate others about the dangers of the opioid crisis, so other families don’t experience this same heartbreak,” Scott said.

“I am proud to work with them to raise awareness on the crisis and lifesaving tool of naloxone, which is critical in our fight to stop loss of life from opioids. We must keep working together, alongside President Trump, Attorney General Pam Bondi and my colleagues, to put an end to this deadly crisis.”

Remembering Thrasher

This week, the House honored another Florida titan lost this year. Patronis, a Fort Walton Republican, gave a speech on the floor recognizing the life of former Florida House Speaker John Thrasher.

“He rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most influential public servants the state of Florida has ever known. As speaker of the Florida House, he got our state through challenging times with courage and principle. As a state Senator, he fought for Florida’s families, stood up for what was right, even when it wasn’t easy,” Patronis said.

“As President of Florida State University, he poured his heart into shaping the lives of young people, lifting up the next generation with the same integrity and drive that defined his own life. To those who knew Speaker Thrasher, he was more than a “résumé.” When he walked into a room, he had room presence. He was respected. He was loyal, tough as nails when he had to be, but always with a servant’s heart. I was proud to call him a friend, a mentor. I admired the way he led with grace under pressure and with an unshakable love for Florida and our country.”

Thrasher died May 30.

Snapper season

Florida anglers will have a much greater opportunity to bring in red snapper this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Monday dropped a ban on bottom fishing for 55 species off Florida’s Atlantic coast in the Winter.

Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican who pushed to reevaluate the shortened snapper season for years, celebrated the decision.

“This outcome proves what anglers have been saying all along, the proposed bottom closure was a politically motivated attempt by the (Joe) Biden Administration to shut down access to our fisheries and not rooted in actual data,” Rutherford said.

Of note, Rutherford has worked across the aisle, including with Rep. Darren Soto, a Kissimmee Democrat, to limit closures and provide new studies of fish populations.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick ultimately made the call after lobbying from Atlantic leaders, including Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican who previously represented a coastal district in Northeast Florida.

Rutherford called the change a major victory for Florida’s 4 million anglers and communities whose economies rely on sportfishing.

“Thank you to President Trump and Secretary Lutnick for listening to the concerns of anglers across the South Atlantic and pushing for accurate data. The final rule reflects what anglers are seeing and catching, which is more red snapper than ever before.”

Safe seas

Soto and Webster filed other water-focused legislation in the House this week. The Florida Safe Seas Act would prohibit shark feeding in the exclusive economic zone off Florida’s coast.

“As a Floridian and member of the House Natural Resources Committee, I am committed to the responsible stewardship of our marine ecosystems and safety of our waters,” said Webster, a Clermont Republican. “This legislation mirrors current Florida law, which helps ensure the safety of Floridians and provide common sense conservation of marine wildlife.”

The bill boasts support from the fishing industry as well.

“The American Sportfishing Association (ASA) applauds Congressmen Webster and Soto for introducing the Florida Safe Seas Act,” said Martha Guyas, the American Sportfishing Association Southeast Fisheries Policy Director.

“With depredation by sharks on the rise, anglers are increasingly concerned about the practice of shark feeding, which conditions sharks to associate humans and boats with food.”

Jessica McCawley, Director of the Florida Division of Marine Fisheries Management, also said the state government supported the legislation.

“Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) thanks Congressman Webster and Congressman Soto for their leadership in keeping Floridians safe. The Florida Safe Seas Act would prohibit the hand feeding of sharks in federal waters off the coast of Florida, therefore mirroring the current prohibition in Florida state waters,” McCawley said.

“The state of Florida prohibits the feeding of all wildlife, including alligators, on state property. The National Park Service prohibits the feeding of wildlife in national parks. This legislation is a common sense approach to keeping Florida’s federal waters safe.”

Insurance woes

As homeowners’ insurance premiums rise in Florida, Democrats in the state’s delegation have started exploring federal solutions to the problem.

Reps. Maxwell Frost, an Orlando Democrat, and Frederica Wilson, a Miami-Dade Democrat, introduced the Homeowners’ Defense Act, which would bolster state efforts in managing natural disaster risks, support insurance market stability, and encourage mitigation and preventive measures to reduce future losses.

Wilson last week hosted a policy briefing on insurance to discuss the challenges it poses. She cited an Insurify study that showed Floridians, on average, pay $11,000 each year on property insurance.

“Everywhere I go in Florida, it doesn’t matter what parts folks are from, people are concerned about our property insurance crisis. And with hurricane season just starting, causing a rush through the hearts of South Florida Families, the fear of the rising costs of homeowners’ insurance is real and tangible for folks,” Wilson said.

“That’s why I introduced the Homeowners’ Defense Act and convened a policy briefing, because we need real solutions to this crisis. Property insurance has become too expensive, with limited options and many insurers refusing coverage. It’s time we tackle this issue head-on.”

She introduced the bill with Frost and fellow Democratic Reps. Troy Carter of Louisiana, Jonathan Jackson of Illinois and Nikema Williams of Georgia.

“Florida’s property insurance crisis is pushing families to make impossible choices. I’ve heard from Central Floridians that they are forgoing coverage altogether because they can’t afford both health care and property insurance. It’s a shame that the property insurance crisis has put folks in this position,” Frost said.

“It’s leading to a dangerous situation as climate change creates even more devastating hurricane seasons. We need urgent, collective action from policymakers and industry leaders before this makes worse the ongoing housing crisis.”

Do or dye

Could food dyes become a thing of the past? Rep. Anna Paulina Luna wants Congress to outlaw artificial colorings made with petroleum-based products.

The St. Petersburg Republican said she wants to codify much of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda by phasing out eight dyes shown by studies to pose a risk to children.

“For too long, the FDA (Food and Drug Administration) has turned a blind eye while toxic, petroleum-based dyes like Red 40 and Yellow 5 have flooded our grocery shelves – often in foods marketed directly to kids,” Luna said.

“The Do or Dye Act puts an end to this insanity and takes real action to protect American families. It’s time we stop feeding our children chemicals that are banned in other countries. Let’s Make America Healthy Again.”

Her bill would completely ban Citrus Red No. 2, often injected into citrus fruits, and Orange B, which is frequently used in meats, by the end of the year. Then she wants to phase out Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Yellow No. 6, Blue No. 1 and Blue No. 2, all dyes commonly found in soda, baked goods and even makeup, by the end of 2026.

“This is not a partisan issue. It’s a parenting issue, a public health issue, and a common sense issue,” Luna said. “The science is clear. The people are demanding change. And now, the law must follow.”

IMG attraction

Ahead of next year’s main event, inviting national teams from around the world, the FIFA Club World Cup kicks off Saturday and will unfold in Florida. Rep. Vern Buchanan said his community already feels like it scored a goal.

The South African club Mamelodi Sundowns FC set up base for the World Cup at IMG Academy in Bradenton. One of the premier athletic training schools in the country, Buchanan said the locale makes sense for the club.

“I’m proud to welcome Mamelodi Sundowns FC to Bradenton as they train at IMG Academy ahead of this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup,” the Longboat Key Republican said.

“Hosting one of the world’s premier soccer clubs is a testament to our community’s world-class facilities and hospitality. This global event will bring international attention to Florida’s Suncoast and give our community the chance to support and connect with these exceptional players. We look forward to showcasing everything our region has to offer on the world stage.”

PACT expansion

When Congress passed the PACT Act extending health benefits to soldiers exposed to burn pits, supporters often compared health conditions to those impacted by Agent Orange. But not every condition tied to Agent Orange has been covered.

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick hopes to correct that and just filed the bipartisan Specialist Fourth Class Keith Smith Glioblastoma Parity Act to include glioblastoma as a presumptive condition for Agent Orange exposure for Vietnam War veterans.

The bill is named for Keith Smith, a veteran who ultimately lost his life to the ailment. Smith’s widow, Linda Smith of Iowa, has lobbied Congress to make sure other veterans are not denied critical benefits. Cherfilus-McCormick filed the bill with Rep. Ashley Hinson, an Iowa Republican.

“When our veterans serve, we make a promise to stand by them – not just in war, but long after they return home,” the Miramar Democrat said.

“Specialist Fourth Class Keith Smith answered that call with courage in Vietnam, risking everything in service to our nation. This bipartisan bill is more than legislation – it’s a solemn commitment to honor his legacy, uplift his memory, and ensure that no veteran is forgotten. By recognizing his sacrifice, we reaffirm our duty to all those who have served and continue to serve, and we take a meaningful step toward keeping the promises we’ve made.”

Linda Smith praised the legislation.

“This was Keith’s wish – to help other Vietnam veterans affected by Agent Orange,” the widow said. “Adding glioblastoma to the list of presumptive conditions as part of the PACT Act would help fulfill that wish.”

Streaming wars

Toxic algae in the St. Lucie River have long troubled business and residents in Rep. Brian Mast’s district. The Stuart Republican has just filed three bills he said will curb the problem, one of which he claims has been worsened by resistance from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Army Corps of Engineers.

“We should not have to deal with discharges that the EPA itself acknowledges are a threat to people’s health, and the federal government should not be able to avoid responsibility. No one should have to worry about their kids getting sick or their dogs dying from the water in their own backyard,” Mast said.

“For years, the federal government has tried to turn its back on our communities while poisoning our community and I’ll continue to fight to hold the Army Corps accountable.”

The Stop Poisoning Florida Act would prohibit discharges from Lake Okeechobee at the Port Mayaca Lock and Dam and the St. Lucie Lock and Dam when the toxicity level, based on EPA standards, shows the water too toxic for human contact.

The Toxic Health Threat Warning Act would require the Army Corps to notify the public and affected local governments if the water to be released from a flood risk management project is contaminated with blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria.

The Prioritizing Revised Operations to Eliminate Cyanobacteria Toxins in (PROTECT) Florida Act would demand that the Army Corps operational priorities include public health in addition to flood control, supply, wildlife preservation and recreation.

On this day

June 10, 1775 – “John Adams proposes a Continental Army” via History.com – The future President proposed to Congress, meeting in Philadelphia, that the men laying siege to Boston should be considered a Continental Army led by a general. The men who had armed themselves and rushed to surround British forces in Boston following the Battle of Lexington and Concord were overwhelmingly from New England. However, Adams, representing Massachusetts, realized the military effort would only succeed if the British thought the colonies were united. To this end, Adams suggested the appointment of a Virginian, George Washington, to command the Continental forces, despite the fact that New Englanders were used to fighting in local militias under officers elected from their own ranks.

June 10, 1963 – “John Kennedy signs Equal Pay bill into law” via The Washington Post – President Kennedy signed a long-sought equal pay bill, which requires employers to pay certain women workers the same wages as men performing the same jobs. Women who will be affected by the new law are those presently covered by the minimum wage law. The President hailed the new law as a “first step” that affirms “our determination that when women enter the labor force, they will find equality in their pay envelopes.” He added that it gives women the same rights at the workplace that they have enjoyed at the polling place.

___

Peter Schorsch publishes Delegation, compiled by Jacob Ogles, edited and assembled by Phil Ammann and Ryan Nicol.