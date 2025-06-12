June 12, 2025
Ballard Partners, Checkmate Government Relations announce strategic partnership
Brian Ballard remains on top. Image via Bloomberg.

Drew Wilson

ballard
'Together, our firms will offer a powerful combination of regional expertise and national reach ... '

Ballard Partners and Checkmate Government Relations are announcing a strategic partnership to strengthen both firms’ presence in the Southeast.

By aligning with Ballard, Checkmate will strengthen its operations and broaden its reach in Florida and other important U.S. markets. This relationship will allow both firms to provide seamless, effective government affairs services across major U.S. states and nationally.

“We are excited to partner with Checkmate, a highly respected North Carolina-based firm known for its strategic expertise and deep regional insight,” said Brian Ballard, President and founder of Ballard Partners.

“Checkmate’s strong track record and client-focused approach align perfectly with our commitment to delivering top-tier government affairs and advocacy services. Together, we will be well-positioned to provide clients with expanded capabilities and impactful government affairs solutions across North Carolina and key markets throughout the United States.”

The Ballard-Checkmate collaboration will empower clients to navigate complex regulatory environments, build strategic relationships with key decision-makers, and explore new opportunities across the United States. Clients will be able to enjoy broader coverage and assistance, as well as benefit from the strategic resources of both firms.

“We’re proud to partner with Ballard Partners, one of the most respected public affairs firms in the country,” said Ches McDowell, Checkmate’s Managing Partner. “This collaboration expands our ability to deliver exceptional results for clients not only in North Carolina, but also in other critical markets nationwide. Together, our firms will offer a powerful combination of regional expertise and national reach, ensuring our clients are well-positioned to navigate and solve the issues that matter most.”

The new partnership will allow both firms to provide a comprehensive suite of government relations services, including public policy advocacy, regulatory affairs analysis, public affairs and risk and crisis management.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

Categories