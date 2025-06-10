June 10, 2025
Gov. DeSantis’ signature repeals law that hamstrung Citrus County Sheriff

Mike WrightJune 10, 20254min0

dave vincent official mug
'I’m looking out for the next man or woman who takes my position.'

Citrus County Sheriff David Vincent hadn’t even taken office when he made an unpleasant discovery.

Vincent, fresh off an August 2024 landslide victory over incumbent Mike Prendergast, learned a little-known state law prevented him from making some of the staff changes he sought.

The law handcuffed him from demoting officers, reducing rank, or cutting salary.

The 2001 special act sets up a career status system for certain employees of the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office. 

“It was a House bill that was created under the structure of the Sheriff’s Office at the time,” Vincent told the Citrus County legislative delegation in February. “That structure has changed dramatically.”

While it wouldn’t help him, Vincent sought to have it removed.

“I’m looking out for the next man or woman who takes my position,” he said.

Consider it done.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed HB 4013, which renders employees with the Sheriff’s Office subject only to general law protections for deputy sheriffs.

“My goal is whoever takes this office after me has a say over their command staff,” Vincent said.

The 2001 law said the new Citrus County Sheriff must keep the same staff for six months, can’t reduce anyone’s salary by more than 6%, and could not drop a commander or captain by more than one rank.

After losing the Primary, but before he left office, Prendergast announced a slew of promotions that Vincent could not undo.

Vincent said the old law didn’t necessarily hamper his staffing plans. “It might have looked a little bit different,” he acknowledged.

Freshman Rep. JJ Grow’s bill passed unanimously in both the House and Senate.

“It was very obvious the bill was outdated,” said Grow, an Inverness Republican.

Vincent gave Grow credit in getting the bill passed.

“I was glad we had JJ in there,” he said. “It’s good to have a friend in the Legislature.”

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a former reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, where he had covered county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

