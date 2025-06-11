Nathan Boyles heading to House after HD 3 Special Election win

Former Okaloosa County Commissioner Nathan Boyles is headed to the House.

The Milton Republican won a Special Election on Tuesday in House District 3, defeating Democrat Dondre Wise.

Early election totals show Boyles leading with more than 64% to Wise’s under 36%.

Wise had hoped to capitalize on an appetite for change in the Panhandle, but that didn’t manifest in the deep red district.

Now Boyles succeeds former Rep. Joel Rudman, a Navarre Republican who resigned for an ultimately unsuccessful run for Congress.

“I am humbled by the support of the voters and looking forward to learning from my new colleagues as I work to be the best representative that I can be for the constituents of District 3,” Boyles told Florida Politics.

Republican leadership in the House welcomed Boyles and Brian Hodgers, who won a Space Coast Special Election the same night, into the Legislature.

“Congratulations to Nathan Boyles and Brian Hodgers on their victories in House Districts 3 and 32,” said Rep. Sam Garrison, Florida House Republican Campaign Committee Chair. “Florida voters once again showed strong support for conservative leaders who stand for limited government, lower taxes, and greater freedom. These principles continue to drive Florida’s economic strength and create opportunities for families and businesses. Both Nathan and Brian have served with distinction as local community leaders, and I look forward to working alongside them as part of our Republican supermajority in the Florida House.”

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) also cheered the House wins, and one by Debbie Mayfield in a Senate Special Election.

“These wins are a testament to strong candidates, hard work on the ground, and the clear momentum behind our conservative message. Nathan Boyles, Brian Hodgers, and Debbie Mayfield ran smart, disciplined campaigns – and Floridians responded,” said RPOF Chairman Evan Power.

“Tonight’s results are just the latest proof that Republicans win in Florida – and Democrats are running out of excuses. The Florida GOP leads the way.”

Boyles headed into the Tuesday race a heavy favorite. In November, Rudman won re-election with more than 78% support over Democrat Keith Ellis Gillum, showing the deep red lean of the district. More than 68% of voters in the district also favored Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket.

Boyles also enjoyed a financial advantage in the race. Through Friday, Boyles had raised around $208,000 for the seat and was still sitting on almost $25,000 for the final days of campaigning. Granted, the majority of spending by Boyles occurred ahead of an April 1 GOP Primary, where he came out on top with 36% of the vote in an eight-candidate field.

Wise, a business owner, raised just under $7,000 over the course of the campaign. He stockpiled most of it, outside a qualification fee with the state, for the final days on the trail.

But Boyles took nothing for granted himself

“We are spending every minute encouraging all our Republican voters to get out and vote and make their voices heard so we can continue to have Republican leadership in Tallahassee that focuses on the issues they care about,” he said before polls closed. “We’re going to run through the tape and not stop communicating to them until Tuesday at 7 p.m.”

Wise hoped voters would see reasons to be discontent with the Republican leadership in Tallahassee and send a message that things must change.

“This campaign wasn’t just about me; it was about all of us,” Wise said. “Building a future we can be proud of. We can build a bridge that leads to better housing, lower insurance, proper treatment for veterans and a fully functional fully funded education system. Let’s finish this strong and let’s change this Panhandle.”