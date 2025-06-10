Last Call for 6.10.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Despite a bill to expand Schools of Hope dying in the regularly scheduled Session, budgets in overtime repeatedly mention the program.

A day after Senate appropriators agreed to direct $6 million toward funding privately run charter schools in direct competition with struggling traditional schools, both chambers unrolled budget provisions that could structure funding long term.

The latest PreK-12 Education Appropriations proviso includes language setting aside funding for Schools of Hope, then allowing the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) to submit budget amendments requesting the release of the dollars. Those would be available to eligible recipients who submit detailed disbursement data, including dollar amounts and a description of how the money will be used.

The provision requires a detailed spending plan that identifies existing or new Schools of Hope. Applications for the coming year could be submitted no later than Aug. 1 this year.

The Senate agreed to the language first proposed by the House.

Meanwhile, a new House offer for the PreK-12 Appropriations conforming bill includes new language about Schools of Hope as well. The lower chamber calls for a transfer of funds from the Schools of Hope Revolving Loan Program to the Schools of Hope Program.

The Revolving Loan Program has sent out some $98.9 million in payments to Hope operators, according to FDOE reporting. That most recently included sending about $10.5 million to KIPP Miami’s 79th Street location and more than $2.3 million to the RCMA Mulberry Community Academy in Polk County.

State lawmakers first approved Schools of Hope in 2017, when a law allowed the establishment of charter schools to compete with traditional schools that were failing. However, the latest House language also seeks to redefine failure.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We will make an example of you, you can guarantee it.”

— Gov. Ron DeSantis, on would-be anti-ICE rioters.

Put it on the Tab

Pour a Reboot for the Science Center of Pinellas County, which will receive another $800,000 to help reactivate the facility after it closed in 2014.

Raise a Bay of Pigs to the Legislature for agreeing to put another $1 million toward the multimillion-dollar museum and library expansion in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood.

Weeks after passing a bill authorizing an Election Law Center at Florida State University, the Legislature opted to serve it Zeroes on the funding front.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Marlins, Pirates continue series in Pittsburgh

The Miami Marlins continue a three-game series in Pittsburgh against the Pirates tonight (6:40 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Florida).

Miami opened the series yesterday with a 10-3 loss to the Pirates. Pittsburgh scored four runs in the third inning and added four more in the sixth to take control of the game. Pittsburgh outhit the Marlins 15-7 in the game.

The matchup between a pair of teams in the cellar of their respective divisions offers a chance for either team to generate some momentum. The Pirates have won four straight after beating Miami on Monday.

Both teams have struggled to score runs, but Miami’s bigger issue has been limiting opposing bats. The Marlins have surrendered 350 runs this season. Only the Colorado Rockies have allowed more runs in the National League.

Miami is scheduled to send 2022 Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara to the mound tonight against Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller. Alcantara is 2-7 with a 7.89 earned run average. In his last start, he took the loss despite limiting the Rockies to two runs on four hits over six innings.

This is the second series of the season between the Marlins and Pirates. Miami took two of three to open the season in South Florida. The series is scheduled to conclude tomorrow afternoon.

