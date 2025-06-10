Brian Hodgers will succeed Debbie Mayfield after winning HD 32 Special Election

Voters in House District 32 have been without a Representative for about a day, but Brian Hodgers will soon fill the vacancy.

The Melbourne Republican won a Special Election on Tuesday, besting Democrat Juan Hinojosa. That means Hodges will to replace former Rep. Debbie Mayfield, who won election the same evening to the Senate.

Unofficial final election results showed Hodgers with a strong lead, taking 14,994 votes, almost 55% of the vote, to Hinojosa’s 12,088 votes, or 45%.

“Thank you, Brevard County, for showing up for me in this race,” Hodgers said. “It is because of your steadfast support that we were victorious and able to claim such a landslide win tonight. I’m incredibly proud of the campaign we ran that remained focused on the truth and our commitment to addressing the real needs of our community and the rest of Florida. I also want to congratulate Debbie Mayfield on her win in Senate District 19. I look forward to working alongside her to ensure the Space Coast remains free, safe, and prosperous for many generations to come.”

Republican leadership in the House welcomed Hodgers and Nathan Boyles, who won a Panhandle Special Election the same night, into the Legislature.

“Congratulations to Nathan Boyles and Brian Hodgers on their victories in House Districts 3 and 32,” said Rep. Sam Garrison, Florida House Republican Campaign Committee Chair. “Florida voters once again showed strong support for conservative leaders who stand for limited government, lower taxes, and greater freedom. These principles continue to drive Florida’s economic strength and create opportunities for families and businesses. Both Nathan and Brian have served with distinction as local community leaders, and I look forward to working alongside them as part of our Republican supermajority in the Florida House.”

The Republican Party of Florida (RPOF) also cheered the House wins, and one by Debbie Mayfield in a Senate Special Election.

“These wins are a testament to strong candidates, hard work on the ground, and the clear momentum behind our conservative message. Nathan Boyles, Brian Hodgers, and Debbie Mayfield ran smart, disciplined campaigns – and Floridians responded,” said RPOF Chairman Evan Power.

“Tonight’s results are just the latest proof that Republicans win in Florida – and Democrats are running out of excuses. The Florida GOP leads the way.”

Hodgers heads into the election a clear favorite after the insurance company owner won the Republican nomination in a heated April 1 Primary.

“I’m excited to get to work for my constituents and tackle the issues most important to them in Tallahassee,” Hodgers said. “To keep our state the Free State of Florida and the nation’s leader, we can’t back down from the fight to lower insurance rates, cut property taxes, strengthen our economy, and ensure that our kids get a world-class education.”

Mayfield won election to the seat in November with the support of 64% of voters in the deep red district. Hinojosa, also the Democratic candidate in that election, won less than 36% of the vote. Additionally, more than 59% of voters in HD 32 supported Republican Donald Trump for President over Democrat Kamala Harris.

Hodgers, for his part, ran on pocketbook issues during the Special Election campaign.

“I want to advocate for lower insurance rates and lower taxes, and more affordable housing,” he said. “Florida has an affordability crisis, and I plan to fight for Floridians on this and many issues.”

Hinojosa did enjoy the benefit of effectively having run for the seat since January 2024, when he first filed for the then-open House seat. The Texas native stressed his working-class background and military veteran history.

“My message is: ‘Mission first, people always,’” he said. “I want to focus on making the economy better, rather than the stuff that has been taking priority in the state. I think they (the Legislature) have forgotten the needs of people, who are worried about rent, affordable housing, how insurance, both automobile and home insurance, is becoming more expensive. They have focused on other political things instead. I’m a 30-year veteran, very mission-oriented. I want to focus on the needs of Brevard County or the needs of the country.”

But Hodgers enjoyed a financial advantage in the race in addition to the district’s right-leaning makeup.

The Republican raised more than $487,000 over the course of the campaign. Of course, most of that was spent in his Primary, where he spent almost $336,000 to earn the nomination in a three-candidate field.

Since the Primary, Hodgers only spent a little over $7,600 through Friday, but he closed the last reporting period with almost $144,000 in cash on hand.

Meanwhile, Hinojosa only raised a little north $1,600 in outside contributions to his campaign and threw a $3,200 candidate loan on top of that. Through Friday, he had spent less than $3,700 on the raise total, and that included a qualifying fee of nearly $1,800.