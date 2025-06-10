Budget conference: Dr. Phillips Center, Ruth Eckerd Hall get money for improvements

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year. And the popular theater could get another present for its birthday party.

The House and Senate agreed to allocate $500,000 toward building a rooftop terrace at the venue overlooking downtown Orlando skyline.

“The Rooftop Terrace is part of the larger buildout for the masterplan, which seeks to develop a state of the art facility that attracts local, statewide and international visitors,” read a local funding request by Sen. Jason Brodeur, a Sanford Republican.

The Senate had initially offered $750,000 before reaching a deal for $500,000 with the House to finalize the Transportation, Tourism and Economic Development budget Monday.

Dr. Phillips’ vision for the rooftop means developing a multiuse space protected from the elements with “advanced lighting to create an inviting ambiance,” “versatile seating and lounge furniture,” and food and drinks, the local funding request said. It described the space as being used to host events, performances, pre-show dining and educational activities.

“Prioritizing free and low-cost programming, the terrace will ensure that access to artistic expression, personal wellness, and community-building opportunities is available to all, particularly for those facing financial constraints in the region,” the local funding request also said.

It’s not the only theater that won the lawmakers’ financial support. So did Ruth Eckerd Hall and local arts groups that could receive $20.8 million in museum and cultural grants if the state spending plan is approved.

Ruth Eckerd Hall, a performing arts center in Clearwater, was budgeted $769,000 to help make repairs and improvements for the venue to weather more storms.

The work includes replacing six doors and a section of glass wall, replacing the alarm control board to meet the fire code, and repairing the sewer lift station and sump pump to prevent flooding, according to the local funding request put in by Sen. Ed Hooper, the Senate Appropriations Chair.

The state funding comes as Ruth Eckerd plays a big role during hurricanes.

“The main campus is designated as a Pinellas County emergency command center, as well as an emergency housing facility for the Clearwater Police Department, during natural disasters,” the local funding request said.

“In response to back-to-back hurricanes in the fall of 2024, Ruth Eckerd Hall is working closely with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office to digitally blueprint the facility to assist with quicker response times from law enforcement in cases of emergencies.”