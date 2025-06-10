June 10, 2025
Budget conference: EduDwell Living attainable housing proposal in Sarasota dead

Jacob OglesJune 10, 20253min0

edudwell
The Education Foundation of Sarasota County sought to bring units online for teachers and school district staff.

A funding proposal to provide attainable housing for Sarasota County teachers looks dead.

While the House initially included $950,000 for a funding proposal from the Education Foundation of Sarasota County, the money never materialized in Senate offers. Now, the funding has been zeroed out by both chambers.

Sen. Joe Gruters and Rep. Fiona McFarland, both Sarasota Republicans, had put in funding requests for $1.9 million for the EduDwell Living proposal from the foundation. That was going to cover roughly 20% of the total $9.4 million project cost.

Education Foundation of Sarasota County President and CEO Jennifer Vigne had lobbied lawmakers for the project, which she said in a Florida Politics op-ed would “provide workforce housing for district employees while also placing those residents in close proximity to a program hub offering resources and services for students, families, community partners and teachers.”

The request to lawmakers laid out that this initial funding could cover the design and early development milestones for a “dynamic, multipurpose facility.” The new structure would serve as a new home for the Education Foundation, but would also house direct educational resources, services, and programming for students, teachers, families and community partners.

Most importantly, the plan included five stories of multifamily workforce housing, bringing online 80 housing units for teachers and education staff in the Sarasota area.

The plan was one of several affordable housing proposals submitted to the Legislature this year. Affordable housing has been a particularly challenging problem in the Sarasota area.

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce at a housing summit recently reported that rental units once priced under $2,500 had skyrocketed 396% since 2019, as units under $1,500 a month became increasingly scarce. The Chamber figures Sarasota County needs another 14,000 affordable units to come online by 2035.

The Education Foundation said the project would not only help with that problem but help keep the “A”-rated school district competitive when it comes to recruiting professional staff.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

Categories