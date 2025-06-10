Black lawmakers condemn ‘political overreach’ in Florida university presidential appointments

Three Black lawyers serving in the Florida House are calling out what they describe as a dangerous and growing trend of “political interference” in presidential appointments across the state’s public universities.

They aim to underscore “a broader trend of political overreach that threatens the integrity, transparency, and independence of our higher education system.”

In a joint statement, Democratic Reps. LaVon Bracy Davis of Ocoee, Ashley Gantt of Miami and Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg expressed concern over what they say is an erosion of academic independence in recent years, where student and faculty voices are overlooked in favor of those ideologically loyal to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

As examples, they pointed to the selection of Richard Corcoran as President of the New College of Florida in October 2023, former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez’s selection as Florida International University President this year and DeSantis-linked telecom executive Marva Johnson’s pick as Florida A&M University President last month.

In particular, the three lawmakers decried the appointment of Johnson, characterizing it as politically motivated and dismissive of student concerns. Johnson’s selection drew student protests that the lawmakers said were met with suppression rather than engagement.

“This appointment, rather than reflecting the will of the Rattler community, appears to have been orchestrated behind closed doors,” they said, calling the Johnson’s appointment a betrayal of the university’s values of “excellence, accountability, and a legacy rooted in Black self-determination.”

The legislators also criticized the appointment of former U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as UF President, citing his lack of academic leadership experience and his alignment with DeSantis’ “anti-WOKE” and “anti-DEI” policies.

DEI stands for “diversity, equity and inclusion,” a framework aimed at fostering representation, fairness and belonging across workplaces, schools and public institutions. Supporters argue that DEI corrects systemic imbalances, enhances performance, and creates more just environments. Critics argue it can undermine meritocracy, stifle free speech and prioritize ideology over results.

The debate over DEI has intensified amid legal challenges and political pushback at the federal and state levels.

“Introducing Ben Sasse and the Governor’s ‘anti-WOKE’ and ‘anti-DEI’ ideologies destroyed UF’s reputation as a Top 5 public university and reduced the education quality and rigor of UF students,” Bracy Davis, Gantt and Rayner wrote.

Among the most glaring examples of political interference, they argued, was the rejection of Santa Ono as a finalist for the University of Florida (UF) presidency, which followed public opposition from U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr.

The Board of Governors, composed primarily of DeSantis appointees, grilled Ono on his prior support for DEI initiatives, gender-affirming care, climate change and his response to the COVID pandemic, among other things, before rejecting him.

Bracy Davis, Gantt and Rayner also blasted what they called a gross lack of transparency in presidential searches. They pointed to stalled legislation this year by Miami Sen. Alexis Calatayud and Escambia County Rep. Michelle Salzman — both Republicans — that would have required the inclusion of students, faculty and administrators in presidential search committees.

The bill passed the House but died in the Senate. DeSantis vowed he would veto the measure if it reached his desk.

“Let us be clear — this is not about individual personalities; it’s about the process. A process that sidesteps meaningful engagement, that leans into political expediency over shared governance, is a betrayal of the trust our community places in its leadership,” the statement said.

“What we are witnessing at institutions like FAMU and UF are not isolated; it is part of a broader trend of political overreach that threatens the integrity, transparency, and independence of our higher education system. … This growing politicization of our colleges and universities undermines the integrity of the presidential search process, marginalizes qualified candidates, and sends a chilling message to educators, students, and academic leaders across the country. These decisions threaten the foundation of Florida’s public higher education system, which should be guided by transparency, merit, and a commitment to preparing our students for a diverse and global future.”

Read the complete statement below.