Gov. DeSantis signs law named for injured Citrus County deputy

What happened to Andy Lahera was a tragedy.

A new law will help if it happens to someone else.

With Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature, CS/HB 761, the Deputy Andy Lahera Act, closes a loophole to allow medical benefits for law enforcement officers who are critically injured on the job.

The popular Citrus County Sheriff’s deputy was struck and severely injured while directing traffic at the Lecanto High School graduation two years ago. As he recovered, his family learned that Andy could eventually lose his medical insurance. The law that provided medical benefits to families of officers killed in the line of duty did not extend to officers who survived critical injuries.

Andy’s wife Michelle began working with legislators a year ago on changing the law.

She was jubilant Tuesday to learn it had happened.

“We have a law! I can’t believe it!” Michelle Lahera said. “I’m still in shock right now.”

Freshman Rep. Judson Sapp’s bill provides that law enforcement, correctional, or probation officers, and their families, are eligible for insurance coverage if the officer is injured in the line of duty.

“This issue is personal to me,” the Green Cove Springs Republican said when filing the bill. “A friend shared the story of his father, Deputy Andy Lahera, who was critically injured while directing traffic at a high school graduation in Citrus County. Despite his extensive injuries, there were challenges in securing his health insurance coverage due to restrictive definitions in state law. I promised that if I ever had the opportunity to serve in office, I would work to address this issue.”

It passed both the House and Senate unanimously.

Lahera’s injuries and recovery galvanized Citrus County citizens. Community outrage over how the Lahera incident was handled contributed to two-term Sheriff Mike Prendergast’s re-election defeat in 2024. Conversely, the community gathered for a barbecue and raised enough money to pay off the Laheras’ mortgage.

“I’m just honored at the fact that Andy can now help others, because that is who Andy is,” Michelle Lahera said.

Each day on Facebook, she asks prayers for husband.

“The prayers are working,” Michelle said. “We’ve been praying for Andy since day one, and every day he gets a little bit better.”